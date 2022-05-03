Republican Mitchell Kaye won the Georgia House District 45 special election runoff, defeating Democrat Dustin McCormick, according to unofficial results posted by Cobb County Elections Tuesday night.
Kaye won with 56.5% of the vote to McCormick’s 44.5%. There were 4,964 votes cast — a turnout of 11.44%.
Kaye will serve out the remaining term of former state Rep. Matt Dollar, a Republican who resigned in February, triggering the special election. Kaye’s term ends at the end of 2022. As the 2022 legislative session has ended, the winner is unlikely to cast any votes during the remainder of the term, unless a special session of the legislature is called.
Kaye was elected under the current boundaries of House District 45. On May 24, a separate primary election will be held for the full 2023-24 term in the seat, under the new boundaries drawn in the legislative redistricting process. Early voting for that primary has already begun.
McCormick is also the presumptive Democratic nominee in that race. State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, who currently represents House District 43, is running as a Republican in that race, and faces Carminthia Moore in the primary.
Dollar represented the east Cobb-based seat before resigning to take a job as deputy commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia.
Kaye was the top vote-getter in the first round of voting on April 5 in the special election, bagging 41.7% of the vote. McCormick finished second, ahead of the two other Republicans in the race, with 40.5%.
The combined Republican vote share in the first round was nearly 60%.
The current District 45, like many in metro Atlanta’s suburbs, has become more competitive for Democrats in recent years. After running unopposed in 2016, Dollar won reelection with 59.3% in 2018, and 55% in 2020.
Under the new lines which will be used for the May 24 primary and November general elections, District 45 has an estimated vote share of 55% for Republicans and 45% for Democrats, according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project at Princeton University.
The turnout Tuesday was even lower than in the first round, when the district of more than 43,000 registered voters saw only 5,454 votes — a turnout of 12.6%.
