The Georgia Secretary of State found no fraud during an audit of absentee ballot signatures in Cobb County, the office announced Tuesday night.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordered the audit earlier this month after it was alleged the Cobb elections department hadn’t followed proper procedure while processing absentee ballot requests before the June 9 primary. Department director Janine Eveler said the accusation was without merit and ordered due to political pressure.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, described the results of the audit as a victory against those who’ve suggested the election was rigged against President Donald Trump, who lost the state by a mere 10,000 votes.
“The Secretary of State’s office has always been focused on calling balls and strikes in elections in and, in this case, three strikes against the voter fraud claims and they’re out,” Raffensperger said in a prepared statement. “We conducted a statewide hand recount that reaffirmed the initial tally, and a machine recount at the request of the Trump campaign that also reaffirmed the original tally. This audit disproves the only credible allegations the Trump campaign had against the strength of Georgia’s signature match processes.”
The audit was conducted by officers with the Secretary of State and Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and found the Cobb elections department had a “99.99% accuracy rate in performing correct signature verification procedures.”
More than 150,000 county residents cast an absentee ballot in the Nov. 3 general election. Officers audited roughly 15,000 of those, analyzing whether Cobb elections officials had properly matched signatures of absentee ballot request envelopes with signatures the state has on file.
“The audit found that only two ballots should have been identified by Cobb County Elections Officials for cure notification that weren’t,” according to a news release from Raffensperger’s office. “In one case, the ballot was ‘mistakenly signed by the elector’s spouse,’ and in the other, the voter ‘reported signing the front of the envelope only.’”
