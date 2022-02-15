This map shows how Georgia's House District 45 will change when new maps take effect next year. The land in yellow and green is the current House District 45. The land in green and blue is the new House District 45.
People eyeing the east Cobb Statehouse seat recently vacated by Republican Matt Dollar can begin qualifying Wednesday for the April 5 election, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
Qualifying dates and times are:
Wednesday, February 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, February 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, February 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The fee to qualify is $400, and will take place at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.
The election in House District 45 is the day after Sine Die, the final day of the legislative session.
With district boundaries set to change Jan. 1, 2023, the victor of April's special election will serve in the seat for the remainder of 2022. Another election will be held in November, with a May primary, to fill the redrawn House District 45 seat for the 2023-24 term.
The winner of the special election gets to run as the incumbent in the regular District 45 election, according to Walter Jones, spokesman for the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
Democrat Dustin McCormick has announced he will run in both races; state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, plans to run in the November race also, as she was drawn into the new District 45.
Dollar, who has served in Georgia's House of Representatives since 2002, resigned at the beginning of the month to accept a position with the Technical College System of Georgia as its deputy commissioner of economic development.
