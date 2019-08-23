The final mayor and city council hopefuls have put in their bids for elections to be held in five of six Cobb cities in November.

Qualifying in Powder Springs, the final city to close its qualifying period for the Nov. 5 elections, ended Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Qualifying in Acworth, Austell and Kennesaw closed on Wednesday, and Smyrna’s ended Thursday.

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration will host municipal voting for all cities except Acworth, which will host its own elections.

Marietta will not host elections this year. The city’s mayor, council members and school board members were all on the ballot in 2017 and elected to four-year terms.

All municipal elections are nonpartisan and do not require a primary election.

Here are the names of qualified candidates:

Acworth

Board of Aldermen seats, at-large

Post 1

♦ Butch Price, (I)

♦ Crystal Bailey Williams

Post 2

♦ Gene Pugliese, (I)

Post 3

♦ Brett North, (I)

♦ Salome Sadera

Austell

Mayor

♦ Ollie Clemons, (I)

♦ Chris Djonis

♦ Ikaika Anderson

♦ Cindy Thompson

Council seats, at-large

Post 2

♦ Valarie Anderson, (I)

Council seats by ward

Ward 2

♦ Shontae Brown

♦ Devon Myrick

Ward 4

♦ Sandra Leverette, (I)

Kennesaw

Mayor

♦ Derek Easterling, (I)

Council seats, at large

Post 1

♦ James Eaton, (I)

♦ Antonio Jones

♦ Karen Gitau

Post 2

♦ Tracey Viars, (I)

Smyrna

Mayor

♦ Alex Backry

♦ Ryan Campbell

♦ Laura Mireles

♦ Derek Norton

♦ Steven Rasin

Council seats, by ward

Ward 1

♦ Glenn Pickens

Ward 2

♦ Andrea Blustein, (I)

♦ Austin Wagner

Ward 3

♦ Maryline Blackburn, (I)

♦ Travis Lindley

Ward 4

♦ Charles Welch, (I)

Ward 5

♦ Suz Kaprich

♦ James Smith

♦ Susan Wilkinson, (I)

Ward 6

♦ Tim Gould, (I)

Ward 7

♦ David Monroe

♦ Lewis Wheaton

Powder Springs

Mayor

♦ Al Thurman, (I)

Council seats, at-large

Post 1

♦ Patrick Bordelon, (I)

♦ Larry Thomas

Post 2

♦ Nancy Hudson

♦ Patricia Wisdom, (I)

♦ Guenevere Reed

For more information on the upcoming municipal elections, visit www.cobbelections.org. For more information on Acworth’s elections, visit acworth.org/residents/election_information.

