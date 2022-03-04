Qualifying for a wide slate of local, statewide, and federal offices in Cobb and Georgia is set to begin next week.
Candidates for the marquee races for 2022 — governor, U.S. senator, and U.S. representative — will qualify at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta starting 9 a.m. Monday. Following in their lead will be candidates for other statewide offices like lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and state school superintendent.
Georgia’s general primary election is set for May 24. The general election will be held Nov. 8.
Qualifying fees for statewide and federal races range from $2,748.28 (lieutenant governor) to $5,373.36 (Supreme Court justice).
Also qualifying will be candidates for every State House and State Senate seat in Georgia. The fee for those offices is $400.
Four candidates qualified last month for the special election to replace former state Rep. Matt Dollar in House District 45, which is set to be held April 5. The winner of that race will serve for the remainder of 2022.
That race isn’t to be confused with the election for the full 2023-24 term of House District 45 under its new boundaries, which are set to take effect in January. At least one candidate — Democrat Dustin McCormick — has said he will run in both elections. State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, who was drawn into District 45 through the redistricting process, is expected to run for the full term as well.
Also qualifying at the Capitol will be Cobb Superior Court judges, with a fee of $3,863.70. State court judges will qualify at the Cobb County elections office, with a fee of $5,001.86 or $5,676.86, depending on the division.
Local Board of Commissioners and Board of Education candidates, meanwhile, will qualify at their respective Cobb political party office.
Districts 1 and 3 are up for election this year on the Board of Commissioners, with incumbents Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell both seeking re-election. The qualifying fee is $1,452.33.
On the Cobb Board of Education, Posts 2, 4, and 6 will be on the ballot, which are currently held by Democrat Dr. Jaha Howard, Republican David Chastain, and Democrat Charisse Davis, respectively. The qualifying fee is $570.00.
Howard is running for state school superintendent. Chastain will run for reelection in his post, while Davis has not yet announced her plans.
Last, but not least, is the race to replace retiring Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan. Candidates will likewise qualify at their local party office, with a qualifying fee of $5,973.03.
Also scheduled for May 24 is a special election to replace former Smyrna Councilman Austin Wagner. Qualifying for that race will be held at Smyrna's City Hall, between Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. through Thursday at 12:30 p.m., with a fee of $567.
Qualifying for all other races runs from 9 a.m. Monday through 12 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit sos.ga.gov/candidate-resources and cobbcounty.org/elections/candidates/qualifying-office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.