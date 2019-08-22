The last of the qualifying period for the Nov. 5 civic elections in Cobb County ends Friday afternoon.
Candidates in Powder Springs have until 4:30 p.m. Friday to qualify with the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.
Qualifying ended in Acworth, Austell and Kennesaw at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and in Smyrna at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cobb Elections is hosting municipal voting for all cities except Acworth, which will host its own elections.
Marietta will not host elections this year as the city’s mayor, council members and school board members were all on the ballot in 2017 when they were elected to four-year terms.
All municipal elections are nonpartisan and do not require a primary election.
Here are the names of those who have qualified so far:
Acworth
Board of Aldermen seats, at-large
Post 1
♦ Butch Price, (I)
♦ Crystal Bailey Williams
Post 2
♦ Gene Pugliese, (I)
Post 3
♦ Brett North, (I)
♦ Salome Sadera
Austell
Mayor
♦ Ollie Clemons, (I)
♦ Chris Djonis
♦ Ikaika Anderson
♦ Cindy Thompson
Council seats, at-large
Post 2
♦ Valarie Anderson, (I)
Council seats by ward
Ward 2
♦ Shontae Brown
♦ Devon Myrick
Ward 4
♦ Sandra Leverette, (I)
Kennesaw
Mayor
♦ Derek Easterling, (I)
Council seats, at large
Post 1
♦ James Eaton, (I)
♦ Antonio Jones
♦ Karen Gitau
Post 2
♦ Tracey Viars, (I)
Smyrna
Mayor
♦ Alex Backry
♦ Ryan Campbell
♦ Laura Mireles
♦ Derek Norton
♦ Steven Rasin
Council seats, by ward
Ward 1
♦ Glenn Pickens
Ward 2
♦ Andrea Blustein, (I)
♦ Austin Wagner
Ward 3
♦ Maryline Blackburn, (I)
♦ Travis Lindley
Ward 4
♦ Charles Welch, (I)
Ward 5
♦ Suz Kaprich
♦ James Smith
♦ Susan Wilkinson, (I)
Ward 6
♦ Tim Gould, (I)
Ward 7
♦ David Monroe
♦ Lewis Wheaton
Powder Springs
Mayor
♦ Al Thurman, (I)
Council seats, at-large
Post 1
♦ Patrick Bordelon, (I)
♦ Larry Thomas
Post 2
♦ Nancy Hudson
♦ Patricia Wisdom, (I)
Qualifying in Powder Springs continues through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with an hour lunch break at 1 p.m. Qualifying will be held in the second floor conference room at the Powder Springs City Hall, 2282 Marietta St.
For more information on the upcoming municipal elections, visit www.cobbelections.org. For more information on Acworth’s elections, visit acworth.org/residents/election_information.
