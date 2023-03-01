Voters in the new city of Mableton are in the midst of electing their first mayor and City Council since cityhood was approved last fall.
In addition to the mayor's race, there are six council districts on the ballot in the March 21 election. Early voting has already begun.
Candidates must win a majority — more than 50% of the vote — to be elected, creating the potential for an April 18 runoff.
The mayor is elected citywide, and the council candidates will be elected by the residents of the district they are running to represent.
The MDJ reached out to candidates for mayor and City Council with a list of questions. In District 5, four candidates qualified to run: Cheryl Davis, Chijioke Ebbis, TJ Ferguson and Stephanie Joy Loose.
Their responses are printed below.
Cheryl Davis
Family: (Did not answer)
Residence: Mableton, GA
Occupation: State of Georgia
Age: 55
Education: Georgia State University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Email where voters can reach you: cheryldavismabletondistrict5@gmail.com; www.davis4mableton5.com
Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?
A: As a resident and a stakeholder of Mableton for the past 19yrs, I have an invested interest in the strategic vision and direction of the new city. I have witnessed and experienced the frustrations of our community, which has been driven by a lack of progression led by Cobb County leadership. I am dedicated and focused on the growth, development, and betterment of our community. We have been given an amazing opportunity to design the city that we envision that will create economic development, safe and community focused city that we all can be proud to call home.
Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
A: Once the council has been established and de-annexation is still a concern, I am certainly open to working with my colleagues in addressing this issue. I want to work with everyone to make sure we are creating the best city for our citizens. During my many conversations with the community that are not in favor of Mableton being a city, I hear their concerns and I want to work with them to address it in hopes to have a successful outcome. I will always welcome future dialogues on how we can grow together.
Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
A: Let me first start off with saying no one likes a tax increase. However, sometimes it’s necessary to create the city that we want and deserve. Now, there are steps I would like us to consider before moving forward with increasing the sales tax such as the following:
a. Solicit community input.
b. Research previous studies to determine if a new study is needed.
I do feel having one bus for an entire city of nearly 78,000 residents is a problem. Mableton residents deserve public transit the same as the northern cobb residents.
Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
A: Increasing Housing Density does not determine more affordable housing. However, increase affordable housing, will give the city another source of revenue such as Hud.
Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
A: As I mentioned, I completely understand no one including myself likes a tax increase. I want to be clear… I am not in favor of raising taxes. However, sometimes, we may not have a choice. I cannot say I will or will not EVER increase sales tax without first getting into office. We need to first establish the council, review our budget; we must do a full assessment of our current state and what other options we can use as a source of revenue before I can loosely say if I would or would not ever vote to increase taxes. I take this position seriously and I want to make sure I am making decisions based off good facts and judgement.
Chijioke Ebbis
Family: My beautiful wife, Nina Omeaku, JD, MPH
Residence: Mableton, GA
Occupation: Affordable Housing Regional Asset Manager
Age: 34
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Political Science (Georgia State University); Master of Public Administration; Concentration in Budget and Finance (Georgia State University – Andrew Young School of Policy)
Have you served in elected office before: No
Hometown: Snellville, GA
Email where voters can reach you: chijioke4mableton@gmail.com
Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?
A: Before moving to Mableton, but especially after, I had seen how such a great community so often felt like it was being treated as an afterthought in Cobb County. From misconceptions about what life is like in Mableton, from people outside the community, to a lack of economic development in some parts of Mableton especially on major corridors.
I’m just a regular guy who wants to be able to contribute to the city I call home. I wanted to stop just talking about what needs to be done and become one of the people helping to get things done. Too many people get left out of the conversation, especially in local government. I want to fight to make sure everyday Mableton residents’ just as much as I would my brother and his family who lived off Veterans Memorial Highway or my wife who grew up attending Bryant Elementary, Lindley Middle School, and Pebblebrook High School.
Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
A: The comprehensive feasibility study completed for the proposed City of Mableton estimated the total revenue. This included revenue based on the current boundaries that make up the City of Mableton.
While it is understandable to allow those who wish to de-annex to de-annex, we need understand the negative effects de-annexation can bring. De-annexation can bring about the very problems that motivated the desire to de-annex. I want to sit down with the people who wish to de-annex and get an on-the-ground understanding of their concerns and how they can best be incorporated into the larger goals of the City of Mableton. I believe the City of Mableton stands at a crossroads where the saying united we stand, divided we fall rings more and more true.
Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
A: I am as uncomfortable with any new taxes as I believe most people are. I do not plan to support or oppose any proposition blindly. Currently, the referendum has not identified what specific projects the funds would be used for or how exactly this would benefit the people of Mableton. Without further detail, I believe it would be irresponsible to decide for or against the referendum.
Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
A: I believe that increasing housing density is integral to any city that wants to be competitive in the 21st Century. However, the solution can’t be density alone. Increased housing density is just one part of a larger city planning strategy Mableton needs to adopt. A plan that includes increased density must include greater zoning flexibility to accommodate for the increase in residents as well as added infrastructure such as expansion of sidewalk access and an affordable housing strategy to ensure that long-time residents (especially our Seniors) are not priced out.
Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
A: When it comes to taxation, hard and fast rules are unrealistic and, at times, dishonest. I believe no one hopes to increase taxes, myself included. However, I would caution voters to be wary of candidates who make promises with little to no information just to temporarily get your vote; only to spend the next four years breaking those promises.
My desire is to improve affordability, reduce cost of living, and increase the value of what it means to be a resident of the City of Mableton with comprehensive policies that account for our long-term and short-term benefit and growth. What I can guarantee is that when it comes to taxation, the needs and desires of the people will always be at the top of my mind.
TJ Ferguson
Family: Wife, LaTrese & 12yo daughter Bethany
Residence: Brookwood Park Subdivision
Occupation: IT Sales Architect
Age: 47
Education: University of Phoenix and other military schools
Have you served in elected office before: No
Hometown: Dayton, OH
Email where voters can reach you: tj4mableton@gmail.com
Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?
A: I decided to run because I saw a need. As a resident of unincorporated Mableton for 18 years. My wife LaTrese and I saw great opportunity and a great home, so we put down our roots and had our beautiful daughter, Bethany here. We have loved living here and in the last 18 years have met some amazing people. We are truly blessed with a circle that is a melting pot of all Atlanta has to offer. Now as I run for City Council, I hope to make Mableton a place where people of all walks of life and ages can call home.
Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
A: This city is strongest when all those in it have an opportunity to have their voice heard and the ability to help make the difference. My personal feeling is after a democratic process, we need to be very mindful of the precedence we could set if we allow "individuals" who do not like the outcome (and/or process) of an election to say it does not affect them. I would, however; listen to their concerns and help come to a reasonable consensus.
Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
A: We need a list of projects and thoughts around how this referendum affects the people of Mableton. Transit in Mableton is one of the areas where the citizens of Mableton need to be heard and considered. Allowing for more transit in our city opens the door to new possibilities to all people of Mableton, Cobb and metro Atlanta. Not to mention, as we consider Business Recovery, Retention & Growth; a thriving mass transit system in Mableton (and Cobb County) is a plus.
Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
A: I believe increasing housing options in South Cobb is the way forward. As a City Council we need to look at our entire city, work with neighboring cities and devise a plan. There is room in Mableton for a myriad of homes while keeping our green spaces vibrant. It just takes planning.
Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
A: I will always vote to do what's right for the citizens in District 5 and Mableton. Which means taking the time to truly understand any vote that comes across my desk, talking with my district and understanding how it affects them and making a decision for the greater good.
Stephanie Joy Loose
Family: Husband John Avery, two children
Residence: Mableton
Occupation: Certified Public Accountant/U.S. Army Veteran
Age: (Did not answer)
Education: B.S. in Accounting, Golden Gate University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Hometown: I was raised on a farm outside Woodworth, ND
Email where voters can reach you: StephanieForMableton@gmail.com
Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?
A: I feel I am qualified to be on city council. I’ve been in business for decades and advised successful businesses for the same amount of time. A city has to run like a business. It has to have short-term and long-term goals. Mechanisms have to be put in place to monitor our goals. I can review a set of financial statements and see where things are amiss. I can make hard decisions even though they may not be popular. I’ve worked with government agencies from local all the way to the federal level. I’ve got experience, education and integrity to do a good job. Because I’m self-employed I have the ability to control my schedule to make my self available for meetings, talking with constituents and working with other government officials.
Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
A: I will respect the wishes of the voters by doing a good job for the city when I’m elected. As a city, we now need to look at long term goals. Change won’t occur immediately. Change takes time. This is not instant gratification. I think the de-annexers should recall how Smyrna looked 20 years ago, compared to how it looks now. Local control has cleaned it up and I believe that will happen with Mableton. Certainly though, residents have the right to follow legal processes if they wish to be de-annexed from the City of Mableton.
Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
A: The details of such a proposal would have to be examined before I could take a position. Would this transit sales tax be a temporary tax or a permanent tax, or somewhere in between? What would the money be used for specifically? What items would be subject to this sales tax?
Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
A: I’ve learned that people like various kinds of housing for varied reasons. Some like to be in high density areas and some like a home on 10 acres. High density housing would fit the needs of some people. But not all. Housing is a complicated matter and I don’t particularly think this is the only answer to making housing more affordable though.
Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
A: No one likes to pay more taxes. As a CPA, my job is to advise you on the best way to reduce your income taxes. As a council person, I certainly believe in having a tight budget. No fluff. So, I prefer to work at being efficient with taxpayer’s dollars so taxes wouldn’t have to be increased.
