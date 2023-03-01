Mableton District 5 candidates

Pictured are the candidates for Mableton City Council District 5. From left, Cheryl Davis, Chijioke Ebbis, TJ Ferguson and Stephanie Joy Loose.
Cheryl Davis

Cheryl Davis
Chijioke Ebbis

Chijioke Ebbis
TJ Ferguson

TJ Ferguson
Stephanie Joy Loose

Stephanie Joy Loose
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription