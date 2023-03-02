Mableton District 4 candidates

Pictured are the candidates for Mableton City Council District 4. Top, from left: Jennifer Anthony, Patricia Auch, Cassandra Brown and Heidi Dasinger. Bottom, from left: Robert Graham, Shanequa Moore, Brian Patrick and Robb Pendleton.
Jennifer Anthony

Patricia Auch

Cassandra Brown

Heidi Dasinger

Robert Graham

Shanequa Moore

Brian Patrick

Robb Pendleton

