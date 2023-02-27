On March 21, voters in the new city of Mableton will head to the polls to elect the city's new mayor and council.
Candidates must win a majority — more than 50% of the vote — to be elected.
The mayor is elected citywide, and the council candidates will be elected by the residents of the district they are running to represent.
The MDJ reached out to candidates for mayor and City Council with a list of questions. In District 3, five candidates qualified to run: Victor Arnold, Keisha Jeffcoat, Barry Tyler Krebs, Yashica Marshall and William Wilson. Their responses are printed below.
Victor Arnold
Family: Married five children
Residence: Of Mableton for 23 years
Occupation: HB fitness personal training software company
Age: 60
Education: Broner Business Institute, valedictorian
Have you served in elected office before: No
Hometown: (Did not answer)
Email where voters can reach you: electvictor@electvictor.com
Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?
A: I have lived in Mableton for 23 years. Mableton has been a very quiet, quaint community. I think that the residents of Mableton should have areas in the community that are still quiet and quaint. We need to develop Mableton to fit the community. We need to make sure that we address public safety, zoning oversight, code enforcement, and parks and recreation. I will work hard to support all the citizens of Mableton by listening to you to find out what it is that you want so you can help shape our city. I love Mableton and it's diversity we have a great opportunity to build a great infrastructure here in Mableton. Integrity is the key vote for me and I'll show you what integrity looks like in our local government.
Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
A: Yes.
Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
A: No, because we have four other agendas that we must address before we start taxing and trying to start a transit system.
Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
A: I believe we need to talk to other cities that have had the same problems and discuss with them how they addressed the issue.
Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
A: I cannot see the future of what it's going to take to build Mableton's infrastructure. Integrity starts with speaking the truth.
Keisha Jeffcoat
Family: (Did not answer)
Residence: Mableton, GA
Occupation: Army Veteran, Senior Product Development Leader
Age: 40's
Education: Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Science – USC
MBA - University of Georgia
Have you served in elected office before: No
Hometown: Columbia, SC
Email where voters can reach you: votejeffcoat23@gmail.com, Website: jeffcoatformableton.com
Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?
A: I decided to run for Mableton City Council District 3 because I love Mableton and I want to continue to see it grow. I’ve spent the past 27 years working in public service and serving in the military and my community. I take pleasure in helping others and I’m committed to making our community a thriving and desirable place for both families and businesses. Through my work as an Army Veteran and Senior Product Development Leader, I’ve gained a wealth of insight, knowledge and invaluable experience and I’m confident this experience, combined with my passion for this community, will enable me to be an effective and dedicated member of this city council.
I believe in the power of one person and that you must be the change you wish to see in the world. It takes just one vote, one voice to make a difference. So, I decided to step out on faith and run for office. I believe the residents of Mableton deserve to have a representative who can advocate on their behalf for the issues that matter to them.
Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
A: As a new city government, it’s important to assess whether allowing certain parts of the community to de-annex would be in the best interest of our new city as a whole. I have faith in our electoral process, and I trust that the results of the election represent the voice of our community, even if the results were by a small margin. However, it’s equally important to acknowledge and listen to the residents who voted against cityhood and are now proposing deannexation. I’m aware of the concerns expressed by those who opposed cityhood, including the fear of higher taxes and loss of autonomous decision-making. I want to reassure you that your concerns are heard and understood. I believe the best approach is to conduct a thorough evaluation of the possible implications of some to de-annex by doing a cost benefit analysis to determine if it’s the best option for our community. For example, conducting Gallup surveys, townhall meetings and other forms of engagement will help to get direct feedback so the new leadership can work collaboratively with the citizens to educate, dispel myths and offer alternative options.
Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
A: My decision to vote for and support a transit sales tax referendum next year would depend on various factors. First, I would consider whether the transit tax would directly benefit our city in the future. Additionally, I would take into account that Mableton is proposing a "city lite" model of governance, which involves providing a more limited range of services compared to a full-fledged city. Specifically, Mableton would focus on code enforcement, planning and zoning, solid waste management, and parks and recreation instead of providing the full range of services typically offered by a city. So initially, those services will be our priority of focus.
It’s vital to act as responsible financial stewards and safeguard our residents' tax dollars. Our new mayor and city council would need to thoroughly examine all available options. While a transit sales tax could potentially benefit us in the future by alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing residents' mobility and accessibility, and promoting economic growth and job creation, we also need to weigh its potential disadvantages. My hope is that we can find smart ways to optimize our transportations services in the future without a heavy tax burden.
Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
A: I believe that increasing housing density can be an effective approach to promoting more affordable housing options. By reducing the overall cost per unit, it can be a cost-effective and sustainable way to make housing more affordable. However, it's essential to carefully consider the potential risks and benefits to determine if it aligns with our community's needs. While we need to avoid overcrowding, traffic congestion, and green spaces, we must also prioritize making housing more accessible to our residents. Additionally, increasing housing density can help to boost local economic development by attracting new residents and businesses to the area through the availability of affordable housing options. Ultimately, I’m committed to supporting our city's growth and ensuring that our residents have access to affordable homes.
Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
A: As a community leader, I strongly believe in responsible spending and minimizing the tax burden on our residents. If faced with the possibility of a tax increase, I would work closely with our mayor and city council to ensure that we carefully evaluate all available options. Our residents all share a common goal of being able to live, work and provide for their families without undue financial burden. It is our responsibility as a local government to keep this in mind and explore ways to improve our city without placing an excessive tax burden on our residents.
Barry Tyler Krebs
Family: Married
Residence: Lived in Mableton for over 20 years
Occupation: Sales Management for 40 years and currently retired
Age: (Did not answer)
Education: Bachelors Of Science Degree from Auburn University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Hometown: Birmingham, AL
Email where voters can reach you: barry@krebsfordistrict3.org Website: www.krebsfordistrict3.org or Krebs For District 3 | Mableton GA | Facebook
Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?
A: One goal is to attract businesses to the Veterans Memorial Hwy and Mableton Pkwy areas creating career opportunities while making the area more attractive to young professionals. I want to keep taxes minimal while increasing property value.
Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
A: Yes. I have listened to both sides of the argument. If elected and a vote comes up whether to allow an area to de-annex, I will vote for de-annexation or a localized re-vote if a proposal comes to the city council.
Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
A: No. I do not like hidden taxes. They can be quietly raised. If Cobb County is in need of additional funding, let’s have it as Splost vote as we have done before. That way, voters can determine increases in taxes openly.
Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
A: The laws of supply and demand tell us that increased housing density will increase competition and eventually lower housing costs. We must be very cautious on our zoning decisions. The city council will need expert analysis looking at all aspects of each project including traffic patterns, potential impact on neighboring areas and many other variables before making a decision. I would like to invite the public and solicit advice from our Mableton Improvement Coalition friends and others who have done such a tremendous job in the past.
Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
A: Only as a last resort after careful consideration of all other alternatives.
Yashica Marshall
Family: Yes. I am married and a dog mom.
Residence: Mableton, Ga.
Occupation: Attorney
Age: 45
Education: BS in Biology, MS in Biomedical Science, JD
Have you served in elected office before: I’ve never been elected to a political office but I’ve been elected to serve on several boards, elected to several offices within different professional organizations
Hometown: Dublin, Ga.
Email where voters can reach you: ymarshall4mableton@gmail.com
Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?
A: I am a resident of an area that I love. We moved to Mableton for what it gave us; quick access to the major interstates, its proximity to the city of Atlanta, property that was greater than a quarter acre and the quaint, safe feel of suburbia. I’m running for city council to help something I love, reach the potential I know it has, to be vibrant city where residents no longer must leave the city boundaries to have the same amenities and experiences found in surrounding cities.
Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
A: It would depend on how the de-annexation would impact the City of Mableton. In the draft Charter, there is an oath the Mayor and each Councilmember must swear and affirm to and part of that oath states, “I will perform the duties of my office in the best interest of the City of Mableton” I think using this as a guiding principle is not only required but is key for any elected mayor or councilpersons to first consider impact before they support or discourage de-annexation.
Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
A: I will always be hesitant to support any request to increase a citizen’s taxes. No one can spend a constituent’s money better than the constituent, themselves. For me to support any tax increases, I would first need to understand several things: 1) Why the current tax collection, and in this case in particular, the current SPLOST isn’t adequate to support any proposed projects or initiatives?, 2) How the new tax will benefit those that I represent? and 3) the position of the those whom I represent.
Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
A: Not necessarily. I think the issue of affordable housing is a multi-faceted issue that will involve multi-faceted solutions. This may include increasing housing density to a certain extent.
Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
A: I revert back to my response to the above question concerning the transit sales tax. Absolutely no one wants more of their dollars flowing out of their pocket. Before I would ever vote to increase taxes, I would really need to understand the Whys? and What For? associated with the needs of any tax increase. This in conjunction with what those I represent have to say would always drive my vote.
William Wilson
Family: Son - Royal
Residence: Mableton
Occupation: Consultant
Age: 46
Education: Master Business Administration/Master in Health Administration Georgia State
Psychology BS - Georgia College and State University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Hometown: Mableton
Email where voters can reach you: william@mabletonyes.com
Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?
A: I have been a proud member of this community for 46 years. I have fond memories of time spent in my family’s restaurant, playing little league at Lions Club, watching movies at Hilltop Cinema, and bowling at Mableton Lanes. There is tremendous potential for the area to grow and prosper and my background and passion provide a unique skill set to enhance the community. I am doing this for my neighbors, my family, and my friends. I want to ensure the council and Mayor deliver on promises made. Those promises are better services without raising taxes, bringing economic development to the area, making sure taxes created here stay here, improving quality of life for all citizens, and creating a community where we all will thrive.
Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
A: I would support Smyrna residents having the opportunity to deannex. I would not support Mableton residents doing the same at this time. The election results show a community in favor of becoming a city. We cannot disenfranchise the voters who are excited about the possibilities moving forward. In time I firmly believe all citizens will be advocates for the benefits of The City of Mableton.
Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
A: The county just voted in November 2022 in favor to begin planning on the referendum. I would like a detailed plan on how a 1% sales tax increase will be used specifically within Mableton. It will be important to engage with the county on the project list that is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023. This will be a test for the council and mayor to ensure equitable use of tax dollars as it relates to Mableton's future transportation needs. I would look to engage with the community to see if they agree with the plan and determine the best option. Currently they are proposing a 5 year and 30 year option. The 30 year seems like too long of a commitment, however the 5 year may not be long enough to accomplish goals set forth. To me it would seem a solution may lie somewhere in a time frame in between. Whatever I support, along with the council, it will be with community guidance and the best interest of Mableton in mind.
Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
A: Responsible growth with housing options is a key initiative that the city council will need to address. If you look at areas that have prospered in recent decades, such as Smyrna and Woodstock, they have strategically placed mix-used developments to promote responsible growth. Within those developments you will find apartments, condominiums, townhomes, and detached single family homes. The price for the housing ranges to fit the needs of an entire community. They are also built to promote walking distance restaurants, small businesses, greenspace and other amenities. They have been catalysts for job creation and the type of growth and options the citizens desired. I would also like to include senior housing options within mix-used developments to provide our aging population the conveniences they will need and desire. Again, this type of planning will need community input and will be done in a manner with The City of Mableton's best interest in mind. Although I would promote the type of developments described above I would caution and advise against growing too rapidly or too much. Mableton still is a quiet place to live and we need to maintain that peace while looking toward the future.
Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
A: I would not. I am not going to vote to burden our citizens for initiatives that we can deliver with a surplus of various other tax revenue. It is important to begin the process of economic development. With new business, housing, jobs, and the taxes generated I do not see the need and will not vote for an increase. I firmly believe if the council and mayor adopt a model of fiscal responsibility that we can provide expanded benefits without raising taxes.
