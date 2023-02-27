On March 21, voters in the new city of Mableton will head to the polls to elect the city's new mayor and council.
Candidates must win a majority — more than 50% of the vote — to be elected.
The mayor is elected citywide, and the council candidates will be elected by the residents of the district they are running to represent.
The MDJ reached out to candidates for mayor and council with a list of questions. In District 2, three candidates qualified to run: Monica Evette Delancy, Dami Oladapo and Kisha N. Scott. Oladapo did not respond to the questionnaire.
Monica Evette Delancy
Family: Brianne, 22; Ernest, 20
Residence: Riverside Community / Mableton
Occupation: Educator/ Non Profit Executive Director
Age: 48
Education: B.S. Biology Dillard University
Have you served in elected office before: Mainland High School Student Government Association President
Hometown: Daytona Beach, Florida
Email where voters can reach you: monicadelancy@hotmail.com
Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?
A: I am seeking the position of Mableton City Council District 2 representative to continue serving the community in a formally elected position. My dedication and commitment to the Mableton community have been demonstrated from the first day I moved to the community 16 years ago. I have stated from day one this area is a thriving community. Faced with many obstacles while raising my two kids, helping my daughter graduate Pebblebrook High School and Bennett College. Forming a nonprofit from scratch and have been recognized locally, state level, and nationally. I have demonstrated the true meaning of perseverance and District 2 needs Monica Evette DeLancy.
Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
A: I will listen to their concerns and encourage collaboration. The citizens who are proposing de-annexation deserve to be heard and amicable resolution is welcomed.
Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
A: I will listen to the concerns of the residents, and evaluate and support if the residents support.
Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
A: The need for adequate, safe, attainable housing is going to be a topic of many discussions. The best way to make housing attainable and sustainable is have conversations with families to consider purchasing homes together and not just rely on the government.
Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
A: I will listen and evaluate the needs of residents.
Kisha N. Scott
Family: John Jernigan (Husband)
Residence: 15 years
Occupation: Marketing Consultant
Age: A lady never tells her age!
Education: BA Communications
Have you served in elected office before: No.
Hometown: Baton Rouge, La.
Email where voters can reach you: kishascott4mableton@gmail.com
Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?
A: As a resident of this community for 15 years, I have a deep appreciation for the unique character and spirit of our city, and I am eager to use my skills, knowledge, and passion to help shape its future. There are several reasons why I am running for the city council. I believe that a city council member must be a strong advocate for the community, working to ensure that our city's resources and facilities are used to their fullest potential to enhance the lives of residents.
In addition, I have a strong background in the financial industry, which I believe will be valuable in helping to make informed and effective decisions on behalf of our city. I have a proven track record of excellent stewardship in managing portfolios that have generated over $20M in revenue, and I am confident that I can bring these skills and experiences to support in the service of our community.
Finally, I am passionate about caring for our SENIORS. They have made valuable contributions to our society and it is our responsibility to ensure that they have access to the resources and support they need to live their golden years with dignity and comfort.
Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
A: I understand that some residents may have concerns about being part of a new city, and I believe it is important to listen to and address these concerns. Ultimately, however, the decision to de-annex should be made carefully and in a way that is fair to all residents.
If elected, I would work to ensure that all residents have a voice in the decision-making process and that their concerns are heard and taken into account. I believe it is important to work collaboratively with residents and community leaders to find solutions that work for everyone.
At the same time, it is also important to consider the broader impact of de-annexation on the new city as a whole. De-annexation can have significant financial and logistical implications, and it is important to carefully weigh the costs and benefits of any proposed changes.
Ultimately, I believe that the decision to de-annex should be made in a way that is transparent, inclusive, and fair to all residents. As a candidate, I am committed to working toward solutions that benefit the entire community and uphold the values of fairness, transparency, and accountability.
Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
A: As a candidate for public office, I am committed to supporting initiatives that will benefit the community and improve the quality of life for all residents. I believe that public transportation is an important issue, and I would carefully consider any proposal for a transit sales tax referendum.
I understand that there are different perspectives on this issue, and I believe it is important to listen to the concerns and ideas of all stakeholders. If elected, I would work collaboratively with community leaders, elected officials, and residents to find solutions that work for everyone.
At the same time, I believe it is important to be fiscally responsible and ensure that any proposal for a transit sales tax referendum is transparent and accountable. I would carefully review the details of any proposed referendum and work to ensure that it is designed in a way that is fair and equitable for all residents.
Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
A: While increasing housing density can be one way to address the issue of affordability, I believe that there are a range of potential solutions that must be explored. It is important to take a holistic approach that considers the unique needs and characteristics of our community.
As a candidate, I am committed to working with community members, housing experts, and other stakeholders to develop a comprehensive plan for addressing the issue of affordable housing in south Cobb. This includes exploring a range of potential solutions, from increasing density to promoting mixed-income development, and ensuring that our policies and programs are equitable and sustainable.
Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
A: I want to acknowledge that taxes are an important part of how our city and our country function. They help to fund public services like schools, roads, and healthcare, and they ensure that everyone contributes their fair share to the community.
However, I also understand that nobody likes paying taxes. It can be a burden for many families, and it can be frustrating to see your hard-earned money go towards things that you may not agree with.
We need to work together to find ways to reduce the tax burden on families and small businesses in our community. This may mean finding new sources of revenue, cutting wasteful spending, or exploring new partnerships with the private sector.
I cannot promise that I will be able to prevent a tax increase, as I believe that this is a decision that should be made based on a careful examination of the facts and the needs of our community. However, what I can promise is that I will work tirelessly to ensure that your tax dollars are being used effectively and efficiently and that I will be a strong advocate for finding ways to reduce the tax burden on families and small businesses.
