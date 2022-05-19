While he was out making some of the final stops of his campaign for lieutenant governor ahead of Election Day, the MDJ traded correspondence with state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, to ask about his campaign and the issues of the day.
Allen, 46, lives in Vinings with his wife Dr. Tameka Allen and daughter Elise and works as a consultant with Cornerstone OnDemand.
In 2018, Allen was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives representing District 40. He was elected chairman of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation by his fellow lawmakers in 2020.
Tuesday, Allen will face off against eight other candidates for the Democratic nomination. Charlie Bailey, former candidate for attorney general, leads the pack with over $1 million raised, with Allen in second, reporting $304,000 raised. Other six-figure fundraisers include state Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-Tyrone, Jason Hayes, Kwanza Hall, Kolbey Gardner, and state Rep. Renitta Shannon, D-Decatur.
MDJ: Why should voters elect you lieutenant governor over the other candidates?
Erick Allen: This is a very important race as voters decide the direction they want Georgia to move toward over the next 4 years. In the crowded Democratic Primary I have legislative leadership experience, government leadership experience, and proven track record of blending policy with empathy and tenacity. I am also the only Democrat in this race that has won in a competitive general election and flipped a seat red to blue.
Q: Is there an overarching subject that comes up on the campaign trail that voters are asking for? What is it?
A: Right now voters are concerned with kitchen table issues. They are not wanting to hear talking points. What they want to talk about is can they afford the basics of life like eggs, milk and gas. Can they avoid going bankrupt if they get sick and will their children be safe and learning in school. Those are the issues that I am hearing the most.
Q: Some of your Republican colleagues have advocated eliminating the income tax in Georgia. Is that a good idea?
A: They have also not explained how they will replace the revenue. Look, people are not interested in election year ploys. They want plans and until they come up with a solid plan, I think they are just pandering for primary votes.
Q: Should Georgia create a new oversight agency charged with regulating those firms that accredit public schools in the wake of Cognia’s botched accreditation review of the Cobb County School District?
A: Once again, and replace Cognia with what? I think we need to be focused on making our teachers the best paid and resourced teachers in the country and not throwing political tantrums because independent organizations do not do the majority's bidding.
Q: The Legislature exempts itself from Georgia’s Open Records Act. Do you think it should?
A: There are a lot of private conversations with constituents that I would not want to see get politicized. That often sensitive information is even between other legislators and state employees, so I would be very careful on how ORA is used with legislative communication, but I do believe in some instances there should be more transparency.
Q: Do you support the Georgia High School Association’s decision to ban transgender athletes from team sports?
A: This is a solution looking for a problem. I was not and still have not been provided a single instance in Georgia where this has been a problem. Once again, it was done in the last hour of session for campaign talking points and we can see the proof of that by the commercials that my Republican opponents are already running.
Q: What can the state do concerning the cost of inflation?
A: The one thing we could do today is expand Medicaid to cover over 500K Georgians, reopen some rural hospitals and create tens of thousands of jobs. I think we could also explore more tax relief than just on gas.
Q: What is your solution to the housing shortage seen nationwide and here in Georgia, as well as the cost of housing seen locally that has priced such public servants as teachers and police officers out of the market?
A: Workforce housing is a critical issue, and it is one that we need to partner with local governments on to solve. There will need to be a comprehensive approach, but one thing I would like to look at is incenting developers to invest in communities while keeping it affordable for the current population, as well as looking at tax relief so that not only our seniors can age in place but working families can afford to live and grow in place.
Q: As a Democrat, how would you effectively lead a Senate that is majority Republican and not be regulated to a ceremonial role?
A: By leading. I believe I have the trust and respect on both sides of the aisle and have proven to be cooperative without sacrificing my core values and beliefs. It will be no different as the lieutenant governor.
Q: Where do you stand on the cityhood movement sweeping Cobb County and Buckhead?
A: I think we need to take a step back and address the root causes of the concerns of the citizens. I have talked to people on both sides of the issues, and I am not sure most understand that a city will solve the core concerns that they have. I also believe that residents of the impacted county should be able to vote on the referendum and not just those in the boundaries of the proposed city.
Q: What should the state do to improve transportation infrastructure and reduce congestion in metro Atlanta?
A: Every option should be on the table. We have a mobility issue that should be addressed with solutions of light rail, bus rapid transit, and improved infrastructure. We also need to invest in ways to connect Atlanta to our neighboring business centers like Nashville, Charlotte, Tampa ... etc. with high speed rail.
Q: Do you support vouchers for private schools?
A: No. Public funds should go to public schools. Private funds can go to private schools.
Q: With Rivian receiving $1.5 billion in incentives, about $200,000 per job, some are questioning the utility of incentive packages for big corporations. What’s your view on this?
A: This was a slam dunk that the governor botched. The investment is good and we need more good paying jobs, but decisions like this need to be done in collaboration with the local government and residents. Once again, this was all about politics and it has somewhat backfired.
Q: If the high court overturns Roe vs. Wade, then Rep. Ed Setzler’s Heartbeat Bill presumably kicks in, banning abortions at 6 weeks in Georgia. Are you OK with that being the law in Georgia or would you like to do something different?
A: There was no need for this law. The previous law was sufficient and should still be the law in Georgia.
Q: What else should voters know about you?
A: I am a father, a husband, and a leader. I have record that I am proud of so when you vote don't make your decision on what someone tells you they will do, base it on what they have done. When my community found out in 2019 that we were being poisoned by a medical sterilization plant, I responded. I stepped up to lead our legislative delegation through some very rough years and an unnecessarily brutal redistricting fight that we are still dealing with. I know this is a crowded race, but I also know that the voters are ready for new leadership, the type of leadership I have proven to provide.
