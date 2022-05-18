MARIETTA — The MDJ sat down with state Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, candidate for lieutenant governor, to ask about his campaign and the issues of the day. In a wide-ranging interview Saturday, Jones, 43, spoke about elections, taxes, inflation, education, and the endorsement he's received from Donald Trump.
A Jackson native, Jones attended the University of Georgia, where he played football and co-captained the Bulldogs in the 2002 season. He has worked for his father's oil company, Jones Petroleum, and also founded insurance and lending firm JP Capital & Insurance, Inc. He was elected to the Georgia Senate in 2012, representing District 25. Jones lives in Butts County with his wife and two children.
Jones faces three candidates in the May 24 Republican primary — Butch Miller, Mack McGregor and Jeanne Seaver. As of the last fundraising deadline at the end of April, Jones had raised the most among Republican candidates, about $4 million, which includes $2 million that Jones loaned his campaign. Miller came second, with about $3.6 million in contributions.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
MDJ: Why should voters pick you to be the next lieutenant governor?
Burt Jones: Well, I'm the only consistent conservative in the race. I've been consistently a person who has not voted for tax increases. I'm actually one of the first ones that said we need to eliminate our state income tax. And one of my opponents voted for the largest tax increase in Georgia history, the fuel tax a few years ago. I'm also the one who has been the strongest on law enforcement, backing our blue, men and women in law enforcement. I have been a proponent of K-12 education, school choice, as well as college and career academies. I've got a consistent record of voting for those items. In fact, I'm endorsed by a group, Frontline Policy Group, who's the biggest advocate for school choice issues. And as far as voter integrity is concerned, I was very vocal about our voting system being flawed. And this just didn't start in 2020. We've had a couple election cycles where people have been concerned about the results and the process, and I think we need to bring back trust in the voting process. I'm just somebody who's consistently led. I’m a small business owner, been a leader my whole life. When I was at University of Georgia, I was captain of the football team there, started a risk management company called JP Capital & Insurance, and I’ve helped create thousands of jobs there in middle Georgia. And I've been in the legislature and I've seen what works and what doesn't work. And I think we need good, strong conservative leadership at a lot of different levels here in the state. And I think I'm the one that has the unique qualifications to bring that to us. Also, I've got the endorsement of a lot of our sheriffs around the state, and also have the endorsement of former President Trump.
Q: The 2020 election continues to be a prominent theme in the Republican primary. The former president and former Sen. David Perdue insisted it was stolen. And that contradicts what the courts in Georgia found, which was, they didn't find widespread evidence of voter fraud. So, do you think the 2020 election was stolen and that Trump really won?
A: Well, I think that there were a lot of irregularities that were not properly investigated. As far as the election, I was the first one, I think there were some issues with drop boxes, chain of custody issues. The court cases that were dismissed, the majority of them were based on standing, it wasn't actual evidence, because you didn't actually have any investigations that went on. What you did have is thousands of citizens of the state who were willing to sign affidavits claiming that they had issues, either they went to the polls and were turned away because they'd already voted, and issues of that nature. So, I always took the stance that the settlement agreement that (Secretary of State Brad) Raffensperger signed on to with the Democratic Party should have come before the legislature to be approved. Because that's the only appropriate avenue for that to happen. And obviously, having all the drop boxes spread out all over metro Atlanta, it made it almost impossible to police. And so, I stand by the actions that I took, because I was responding to the constituents who were reaching out to me from all over the state. I wasn't able to get us in a special session. I do think there's some other things that we can do as far as within our elections process to improve it. But it's like anything else, you always can be improving any process.
Q: Do you believe the Dominion voting system is trustworthy, or should it be replaced? And if so, what should we replace it with?
A: There's a lot of people who do not trust the Dominion voting system. What I would like to see is, I think the secretary of state's office has gotten too heavy-handed in running elections. I think local communities with local election boards and local elections supervisors are better suited to determine whether or not they should use paper ballots or machines. And I think the secretary of state's office should go back to being more of an enforcement arm. Because a lot of our counties do elections the right way, we got a lot of good election supervisors. But there are some that always, historically have problems. And I think that's where the secretary of state ought to be looking at those with issues and trying to correct those issues.
Q: If we got rid of the state income tax entirely, that's estimated to be a $14 billion shortfall. So what would you replace it with?
A: Well, you're not gonna do it in one year. But I sit on the Finance Committee as well as the Appropriations (Committee). And what that means is I see how the money comes in, and I see how it goes out. So there is definitely a path to get us to 3% very quickly by eliminating a lot of the tax credits and incentives to a lot of corporations. And it's in the billions of dollars, credits and incentives that we give out annually. Some have some economic value, a lot of them do not. So you start there, and then you gradually look at ways of how you can eliminate it. And we're not reinventing the wheel here, I mean, you've got plenty of examples. You've got Tennessee, you've got Florida, you’ve got Texas, none of which have income taxes. You've got eight other states outside of them that do not have a state income tax. So it's definitely something that we need to prioritize and try to move towards doing.
Q: Since you brought it up, what's your view on using incentives and big tax breaks to attract corporations?
A: I think we need to move away from that. I mean, you know, we started that about a decade ago. And at the time, the economy was struggling. Some of them made sense. But I think long term, I'd rather invest in businesses by eliminating our state income tax. That would help current businesses that are here, and families, and get away from what I consider a lot of corporate welfare that we give out. So, I think the incentive packages have gotten a little too rich. And companies need to want to come here because we don't have a state income tax, because it's a great place to raise a family, and a good quality of life that we all have enjoyed here in the state up to now.
Q: One of your Senate colleagues, Lindsey Tippins, carried a bill this session that would have reformed the way accreditation companies operate with public schools. We had a botched accreditation review of the Cobb County School District — do you think Georgia should create an oversight agency charged with regulating the public school accreditation firms to ensure they're accountable to the taxpayers?
A: I think you always need to be mindful when you're in public service of being very transparent and accountable. And that's at every level — local, state. And I've always been a big advocate for, particularly people who serve in public office, to be very open and to allow the general public, the taxpaying citizens, to see what's going on. And so, I'm not familiar with the legislation that you're referring to, but knowing Lindsey, and what a good-quality conservative legislator he has always been, I would suspect that what he was proposing to do had very good intentions.
Q: One of the problems we ran into with Cognia is that they wouldn’t comply with the Open Records Act, despite receiving tax dollars. When governments and agencies that fall under sunshine laws violate that law, would you be willing to hold them accountable, and how?
A: Oh, absolutely. No. 1, you get rid of whatever incentive they've been benefiting from. Yeah, you absolutely would want to do that, especially if they're not willing to show their work.
Q: You mentioned school choice. What do you think about vouchers? And why do you think the state should fund private schooling or other options?
A: It's not funding private schools. What you have right now, in the GOAL program, is where people can defer their tax dollars to different organizations. But I am for school choice, but you can't have a one-size-fits-all process, because we have so many counties where you only have one school system. So No. 1, in those situations, you have to work toward improving your current system. And then, areas like here in Cobb County, allow parents to have choices. I'm a big proponent of college and career academies as well, which is skill-based learning. We gotta get back to the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic, and trying to have curriculum that teaches unifying people, and not dividing people. And then also, I think skill-based learning, like in our college and career academies, is very beneficial, especially for those kids that are not college bound.
Q: Let's talk about the Trump endorsement. How important is that for your campaign? And what's your relationship with the former president?
A: Look, the Trump endorsement is very impactful. Here in the state of Georgia, he still holds a pretty popular hold on Republican voters. And the reason why is because of his policies in the four years he was here. And I don't think anybody can argue with how well the economy was going, how we were seen as a true superpower on the world stage, how he had taken care of the border situation, which is out of control right now. I think you're seeing the difference between good, strong leadership in the presidential office, compared to what we have right now, where we got high inflation, cost of living is going up, borders are wide open, and on the world stage, we're no longer looked to as one that you can count on. When things like what's going on in Ukraine happen, the United States is sitting on the sidelines with that. So, I co-chaired his campaign in 2016, was one of the only people who was willing to do that. I co-chaired again in 2020. So I'm proud to have the endorsement.
Q: Could it be a liability in November? How do you appeal to moderates and swing voters?
A: Look, I mean, my platform is universal, I think. I'm talking about wanting to lower people's taxes, improve our K-12 education system, getting law and order back in the streets, and getting confidence back here in our voting system. I don't know who can really argue with those four main points that I'm wanting to push as the next lieutenant governor. Once we get past the primary, as people get to know me better, and also get to see my platform and look at my track record, I think there's plenty of crossover votes that could occur, as well as independents.
Q: What can the state government do to address inflation and ease the burden on consumers?
A: Well, it goes back to alleviating burdensome taxes. And the income tax is a big item with small businesses, as well as families. Georgia is in a better position than a lot of other states. And one reason is because we stayed open when nobody else wanted to. And I was a big advocate for that, and applauded our governor for making the tough choice. And it's a big reason why we have a $4 billion surplus, while so many other states are struggling.
Q: What’s your solution to the housing shortage seen nationwide, and here in Georgia, that has priced such public servants as teachers and police officers out of the market?
A: It goes back to, look what's going on at the top. The reason why your cost of living and inflation is what it is, is because of the policies that the Biden administration has implemented. No. 1 is gas prices going up. And when gas prices go up, that means that everything else is a ripple effect, and everything else follows. And so, the 2020 election cycle and November is important, because, quite frankly, D.C. needs checks and balances. And you can't have one party controlling every lever of influence. And right now, that's what's going on. So, that's why it's so important that we elect strong conservatives across the board.
Q: But on housing, what is your proposed policy?
A: The reason why you have housing costs is because of your costs of goods. I mean, builders are having to reassess what they're building, and reassess how they're building it, because bids they put in six months ago all of a sudden are four or five times higher than what they talked about. So, housing is always going to be a local issue … whether they want to try to build out apartment complexes or whatever, those are issues that you want to keep at the local level.
Q: Let's say you are elected lieutenant governor and Stacey Abrams is elected governor. Would you be able to work with her?
A: Well, she and I do not see eye to eye on a lot of issues. I mean, you always have to try to figure out some sort of common ground in any situation. But right now, I don't think that is going to be something I'm going to have to worry about, because I think that we will have a Republican governor, and a Republican lieutenant governor, and on down the board. But look, I’ve got a track record in the Senate of being a person that, in certain situations, being from a small town, a lot of us legislators have the same issues. Republicans and Democrats have issues with health care, transportation, education. And so there have been plenty of times and instances where you've aligned with people on the opposite side of the party, because your constituency is having the same issues.
Q: What should the state do to improve transportation infrastructure and reduce congestion in Atlanta and other cities?
A: Congestion, you've got 11 million people in the state, and six million of them are right here in this metro, 13-county area. We've got to do more. And … to have economic development outside of the metro, and broaden our abilities for people to be able to move to communities. That’s a reason why your rural broadband initiative that I've led the charge on, in fact, the central Georgia EMC, which is in my hometown, was the first rural co-op that started the broadband process. And that had to do a lot with me working directly with those guys, because, look, people are not moving outside of the metro Atlanta area because of lack of job opportunities, or lack of connectivity. And I don't think people realize how big of an impact the rural broadband initiative could be for economic development to help spread out some of the population here in the state. But you also have to continually keep working on developing new ways in the transportation sector, on roads and bridges and rail and aviation, all that stuff. I mean, those are always continuing, working items in progress … So you just got to continue to support our DOT (Department of Transportation), and help come up with the best plan of action, depending on the area of the state.
Q: Do you believe illegal immigrants should receive in-state tuition at public colleges and universities?
A: No.
Q: Why not?
A: Well, because there's plenty of citizens right now that need in-state tuition. So I would work on accommodating our citizens before I’d start anybody who’s here illegally.
Q: If the high court overturns Roe v. Wade, then the Heartbeat Bill will kick in pretty soon after, and that would ban abortions at six weeks in Georgia. Are you OK with that being the law in Georgia? Would you like to go further? Would you like to have it be less severe?
A: I co-sponsored the Heartbeat Bill in 2018, voted for it. And it's tied up in the court systems right now. The unfortunate situation with the Supreme Court is really a hit on the foundation of our democracy, when information like that is leaked out. And you have people who start protesting in front of Supreme Court justices' homes and things of that nature. That is tearing at the fabric of what is supposed to be a neutral body for your country. So we'll wait and see what the final decision is. I'm proud to have the stance that I've had in the past, but we'll wait to see what happens with the final decision.
Q: But you don't think we necessarily need to ban it at zero weeks?
A: What I think is, we wait for the final decision, and then you develop what your next move is from there.
Q: Are there any other questions we haven't asked you, issues you want to talk about that come to mind?
A: I think on the educational front, I think that higher education is a perfect example of something that's gotten very costly for young people. And I think that's another issue that in the education sector we need to address. Because I think, we don't have a revenue problem in higher education, we’ve got a spending problem. I don't want our young people to go to university systems and come out, you get a four-year undergraduate degree and come out with $50,000 worth of student debt. You have a scholarship program that was designed to pay for their education, and it's been a very successful program in the Georgia lottery. But the cost of tuition and fees is outpacing what the Georgia lottery can produce, and so it’s a big reason why a lot of our young people are coming out of school with all this debt sitting on their head. And I think that's a bad posture to put them in.
Q: Since you bring it up, do we need to expand the HOPE scholarship? Do we need to find other funding sources for it?
A: No, you need to rein in the spending at the university levels. That's what you do, you have a balance there. It's not a revenue problem. It's an out-of-control spending at the university levels. We've got some great university systems. I'm proud of all of them. But, at the same time, we need to hold them accountable.
