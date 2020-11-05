MARIETTA — As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the Cobb elections department had fewer than 1,000 uncounted absentee and provisional ballots.
Some ballots from citizens living abroad will likely arrive Friday and will be counted so long as they arrive before 5 p.m.
The small number of outstanding ballots makes it unlikely that trailing candidates in close races will catch up.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid defeated incumbent Mike Boyce, a Republican, in the race for chair of the Board of Commissioners. Thursday evening, Cupid had 203,354 votes, or 53.2%, to Boyce’s 179,172 votes.
In the race that will determine the partisan makeup of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, Democrat Jerica Richardson led with 53,642 votes, or 50.6%, to Republican Fitz Johnson’s 52,418 votes. They are vying to represent District 2, which covers parts of east Cobb, Smyrna and Vinings.
Maj. Craig Owens, of the Cobb County Police Department, unseated Republican Sheriff Neil Warren. Owens, a Democrat, won 212,626 votes, or 55.3%, to Warren’s 172,225 votes.
Assistant Solicitor General Flynn Broady also unseated a Republican incumbent, District Attorney Joyette Holmes. Broady, a Democrat, won 197,070 votes, or 51.4%, to Holmes’ 186,729 votes.
Democrat Connie Taylor defeated incumbent Rebecca Keaton, a Republican, in the race for clerk of the Cobb Superior Court. Taylor received 199,591 votes, or 52.1%, to Keaton’s 183,709 votes.
Republicans held onto their seats on the Cobb Board of Education.
In Post 7, which includes parts of west Cobb, Republican incumbent and current Board Chair Brad Wheeler led Democratic challenger Lindsay Terrebonne on Thursday evening, with 26,930 votes, or 51.7%, compared to Terrebonne’s 25,171 votes.
In Post 5, which includes parts of northeast Cobb, Republican incumbent David Banks held off a challenge from Democrat Julia Hurtado. Banks had 29,542 votes, or 52.3%, compared to Hurtado’s 26,903 votes.
In Post 1, encompassing northwest Cobb, incumbent board member Randy Scamihorn led comfortably against Democratic challenger Vickie Benson. Scamihorn had 30,776 votes, or 56.7%, compared to Benson’s 23,502 votes.
Change among Cobb’s 21-member legislative delegation seemed unlikely Thursday given the number of outstanding votes. The delegation includes three Democratic senators and three Republican senators, as well as eight Democratic representatives and seven Republican representatives.
In the delegation’s tightest race, the lead held by Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, narrowed Thursday. Setzler had 15,177 votes, or 50.5%, over Democrat Kyle Rinaudo, who had 14,891 votes.
In another competitive race, state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, received 15,920 votes or 50.8%, over Democrat Luisa Wakeman’s 15,439.
Cooper declared victory on Facebook on Wednesday morning.
“We are very proud of our honest and successful campaign — this victory would not have been possible without the support of Georgians like YOU,” she said. “I’m grateful for every individual who volunteered to spread our message and to every voter who cast a ballot in this year’s General Election. I look forward to continuing in service for our great district in the State House.”
Rep. Don Parsons, R-north Cobb, had a lead over his Democratic challenger, Connie Di Cicco, with 16,798 votes, or 51.8%. Di Cicco had 15,606 votes.
Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, led with 15,931 votes, or 54%. Her Republican challenger, Rose Wing, had 13,591 votes. Williams said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning she was “confident” in a victory.
Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, defeated Democratic opponent Sara Tindall Ghazal. Dollar earned 19,263 votes, or 54.8%, to Ghazal’s 15,884 votes.
With 63,180 votes, or 55.9%, state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, defeated Democratic challenger Christine Triebsch, who earned 49,825 votes.
Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, beat his Democratic challenger Priscilla Smith with 16,856 votes or 56.1%. Smith had 13,174 votes.
Reeves declared victory Wednesday morning on social media, saying he was “proud of the results” and he and his team had worked hard after his seat was identified as one targeted by Democrats to flip.
“Getting on the ground and talking to your constituents keeps you in touch with them. And for having to fight to hold the seat, I will (be) a better servant to the people I represent,” Reeves said in a Facebook post.
Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, had no trouble defending his seat, earning 60,176 votes, or 57.1% to Democratic challenger Vanessa Parker’s 45,298 votes.
Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, led with 20,679 votes, or 58.4%, compared to Republican challenger Taryn Bowman with 14,742 votes.
Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Sandy Springs, easily won reelection. Jordan led with 61,632 votes, or 61.5%, compared to Republican challenger Harrison Lance, who had 38,544 votes.
Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, coasted to reelection with 21,680 votes, or 61.5%, to Democratic challenger Caroline Holko’s 13,583 votes.
Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, had a lead with 24,526 votes, or 64.8% to Democratic challenger James Ryner 13,301 votes.
Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, won with 66,480 votes, 70% of the votes in his district. Democratic challenger Travis Johnson had 28,451 votes.
Rep. Michael Smith, D-Marietta, was leading with 14,940 votes, or 71.8%. Republican challenger Stephen George had 5,870 votes.
Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, had an overwhelming lead with 20,583 votes, or 82.4% of the vote, compared to Republican challenger Jim Hickey, who had 4,410 votes.
The following candidates won their seats without opposition, with numbers as of Thursday evening:
♦ Cobb District 4 Commissioner-elect Monique Sheffield had 71,797 votes.
♦ Cobb Board of Education member-elect Leroy Tre Hutchins had 37,753 votes.
♦ Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta had 66,081 votes.
♦ Sen. Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta, had 78,552 votes.
♦ Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, had 24,959 votes.
♦ Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, had 17,191 votes.
♦ Rep. Sheila Jones, D-Atlanta, had 24,140 votes.
♦ Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, had 23,716 votes.
The Cobb Board of Elections is expected to certify official results on Nov. 13.
