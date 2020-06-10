Maj. Craig Owens of the Cobb Police Department led the Democratic primary race for Cobb sheriff as of midnight Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
Owens had earned 14,933 votes. Trailing him were Gregory Gilstrap, with 9,471 votes and James "Jimmy" Herndon, with 8,533.
The winner will challenge Republican Sheriff Neil Warren in the general election this November.
Herndon, a private investigator, and Gilstrap, a police officer with Carver College Police Department, did not respond to a request for comment ahead of election results Tuesday evening.
Owens watched the results roll in at home with a small group of family and friends. He attributed his success to his platform and being able to convince voters of his ability to, in his words, "restore truth, trust and transparency" to the sheriff's office.
"This has been a very humbling experience first and foremost for me," he said. "I'm feeling that we have done everything up to this point in the right way. I’m confident that we’re on the right path to be successful and go on to the general election in November."
