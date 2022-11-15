Madelyn Orochena has won election to the Kennesaw City Council, winning a special election to replace former Councilman James “Doc” Eaton.
Orochena finished first in a crowded field of seven candidates, garnering 1,632 votes, or 18.13%. She narrowly beat the second place finisher, Lynette Burnette, by just 16 votes.
Under the city code, a candidate only has to win the most votes — not a majority — to be elected to the council.
Burnette garnered 17.95% of the vote. Behind the top two candidates were Jason Acree (13.70%), Anthony Gutierrez (13.69%), David Blinkhorn (13.55%), Daniel Bowie (12.08%) and Jon Fred Bothers (10.90%).
The election results were certified by the Cobb Board of Elections late afternoon Tuesday.
The MDJ did not call the race earlier due to the slim margin between Orochena and Burnette and the number of outstanding ballots in Cobb. Prior to the final results being uploaded Tuesday, the top two candidates were separated by 17 votes, with an unknown number of provisional ballots, absentee ballots and overseas and military ballots still outstanding.
The special election was triggered when Eaton resigned his seat in June over the reopening of controversial Confederate-themed shop Wildman’s in downtown Kennesaw. In the months since Eaton’s resignation, residents have continued to debate the issue — Councilwoman Tracey Viars recently said the city is more divided than at any time since she moved there in 1995.
Orochena, a 32-year-old mother of one, was a first-time candidate, but served two years as chair of the city’s Arts and Culture Commission. She ran on a platform of supporting the arts and downtown development, and wants to improve pedestrian safety, walkability and affordability in the city.
When the MDJ polled the candidates on the issue of Wildman’s ahead of the election, Orochena took the strongest stance against the store.
“That was the No. 1 issue by far that people were asking me about,” Orochena told the MDJ last week. “... I was really glad that people voted their values, I guess, on that issue.”
Orochena has floated ideas such as local legislation that would “ban the sale of items symbolic of hate groups,” or “restrict the display of such items to only accredited museums with nonprofit status.”
The five-member Kennesaw council is elected citywide.
