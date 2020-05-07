Absentee voting in Cobb has shattered records.
As of May 4, the county has sent almost 101,000 absentee ballots to be issued and mailed to voters by the state’s vendor, according to Janine Eveler, director of Cobb Elections and Voter Registration. Cobb has almost 517,000 registered voters.
“We believe our highest number previously issued was in the 2008 November General Election,” Eveler wrote in an email, “when we issued over 44,079” absentee ballots. The department issued more than 31,000 absentee ballots in the 2018 general election, Eveler said.
Statewide, about 700,000 absentee ballots have been sent as of April 30.
The swell in absentee voting follows Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s decision in late March to send absentee ballot request forms to all of Georgia’s nearly 7 million registered voters as concerns mounted over the spread of the coronavirus.
Raffensperger has said the push for absentee ballots aims to curb in-person voting on Election Day and limit the chances for the virus to spread between voters and poll workers, who tend to be older adults more at risk from the harmful effects of COVID-19.
This year’s primary elections are unusual in that presidential candidates will appear on the same ballot as candidates for Congress and state and local elected office. The presidential primary was originally scheduled to occur March 24, while the primary elections for the remaining races were scheduled for May 19. Both have since been postponed because of the virus and are now scheduled for June 9.
The surge in absentee ballot requests this year stands out because primary elections typically sport low turnout among registered voters.
For example, Cobb Elections issued 3,016 absentee ballots in the May 22, 2018, primary. Total turnout for that election was ultimately 84,284, or 17.8% of registered voters.
Two years earlier, the department issued 3,234 absentee ballots in the May 24, 2016, primary. Total turnout for that election was 51,836, or 13.3% of the county’s registered voters. Almost 4,500 absentee ballots were issued for the presidential primary that year in a race that drew a total of 174,562 Cobb residents, or almost 50% of the county’s registered voters at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.