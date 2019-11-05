Two Acworth aldermen will serve four more years after unofficial election results have proclaimed them the winner in their contested races.
Election results will be official after provisional ballots are counted and results are certified next Friday, according to Regina Russell, Acworth’s city clerk and superintendent of the election.
Post 1 Alderman Albert “Butch” Price and Post 3 Alderman Brett North fought off challengers Crystal Bailey Williams and Salome Sadera, respectively, according to the unofficial results.
A third alderman, Gene Pugliese, incumbent for the Post 2 seat, ran opposed and will also serve for another four years.
Price received 69.5% of the votes, or 647 votes out of the total 931 cast in the race. Williams received 284 votes or 30.5%, according to Russell.
Neither Price nor Williams responded to multiple requests for comment.
North received 658 votes, or 70.5% of the 933 cast in the Post 3 race, while Sadera took 275 votes or 29.5%, Russell said.
North was first elected to the Acworth Board of Aldermen in a special election in 2014. He replaced Bob Weatherford, who resigned to run for the Cobb County Commission. With his reelection, North begins his second full four-year term.
Celebrating his win with family and friends at Acworth’s Center Street Tavern, North said he’d kept his campaign simple.
“Our message was go with what you know — stay the course. We were very proud of what we’ve accomplished in the last few years … and we worked on that,” he said. “I am absolutely thrilled that I will be serving a second term.”
Through his first full term, North said he and his fellow aldermen are particularly proud of the city’s multimillion-dollar downtown redevelopment and the jobs that came with it, as well as the development of Logan Farm Park, construction of a new community center and the overall expansion of the city’s commercial tax base.
North, a clinic manager at Life University, said his priority on Day 1 of his new term will be to sustain the city’s progress and “hone in on what the future looks like.”
Though she’d lost, Sadera said she wasn’t surprised. A newcomer to politics, the nurse and clinical adjunct instructor at Chattahoochee Technical College said her campaign hadn’t been visible enough.
Since this campaign was the first she’d ever run, Sadera said, it was a learning experience.
“I’m very new,” she said. “I started so late, and by the time I was actually picking up, the time (was) up.”
