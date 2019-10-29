This is the last week of advance voting for the Nov. 5 municipal general/special elections for the cities of Austell, Kennesaw, Powder Springs and Smyrna.
Now through Friday, advance voting is available at:
- Main elections office, 736 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Austell Community Center in Collar Park, 2525 Joe Jerkins Boulevard in Austell, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Community Development building, 4488 Pineview Drive in Powder Springs, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Acworth election is being conducted by its city clerk. For more information on that election, contact Regina Russell at 770-974-3112.
There will be no voting on Nov. 4. This is not a countywide election. To verify one's eligibility, call 770-528-2581. For more information or to check early voting wait times, visit cobbcounty.org/elections/advance-voting.
