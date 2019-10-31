KENNESAW — Election Day is less than a week away, and most Kennesaw candidate have said they will accept less than $2,500 in contributions to their campaigns throughout the election cycle, according to city documents.
Antonio Jones, candidate for the Post 1 seat held by incumbent James "Doc" Eaton, is the exception. The 30-year-old small business owner has raised more than $1,500 in contributions, according to his latest financial report.
Kennesaw will hold elections Tuesday for its citizens to choose a mayor, as well as council members for the at-large Post 1 and 2 seats. Mayor Derek Easterling and Post 2 Councilwoman Tracey Viars are running unopposed.
If candidates sign an affidavit showing their intentions not to receive more than $2,500 in donations to their campaign, they are not required to provide an itemized list of contributions. Though he hasn't raised that much, Jones' decision not to submit the affidavit means he may intend to break that mark.
If candidates sign the affidavit, they are not required to report itemized contributions or expenditures.
The other two candidates for the Post 1 seat — Eaton and accountant Karen Gitau — have signed such affidavits.
Jones' latest report showed 11 campaign contributions, made from Aug. 17 to Sept. 24, totaling $1,533.48. He reported having $47 cash on hand.
His largest donation, $648, came from himself, followed by a $250 contribution from Marietta resident Terri Schrews-Johnson and a $200 gift from Holly Springs resident Bill Harris.
Only four of the reported donations came from Kennesaw. Jones received others from residents of Maryland and Pennsylvania.
As of Sept. 30, Jones reported spending $1,533.48 on campaign logos, postcards, a map of Kennesaw, yard signs, campaign ads, a T-shirt and the $360 fee required to run for office.
City Clerk Deborah Taylor said Jones is expected to report the next set of campaign disclosures, outlining donations made in October, by the end of day Friday.
While Viars said she would not accept more than $2,500, she still reported having $327.15 cash on hand. Viars, who is running unopposed, also reported receiving a contribution from Georgia Trade School, a welding school in Acworth. The amount of the single reported donation was not disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.