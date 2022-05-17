State Rep. Mitchell Kaye, R-east Cobb, was sworn into office Tuesday to represent House District 45 for the remainder of the 2021-2022 legislative term.
Kaye, who won election in a May 3 special election runoff, will serve out the remainder of former state Rep. Matt Dollar’s term. Dollar resigned in February to take a job as deputy commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia, triggering the special election.
Kaye will represent the east Cobb-based District 45 for less than a year, since he chose not to run for the seat in the 2022-2024 term. He is not likely to cast any votes during his term, since the 2022 legislative session has ended.
Kaye, an analyst and east Cobb resident of more than 30 years, represented state House District 37 from 1993 to 2003.
“It is a privilege to return to the Georgia House of Representatives, and I am excited to get to work on bettering the lives of my constituents,” Kaye said in a statement. “I look forward to serving the families and businesses of House District 45 with the upmost respect and integrity, and I will remain committed to spurring greater individual freedoms and making sure Georgia remains a stronghold for conservative values. As I was sworn into office, I was reminded of Pirkei Avot, or the Ethics of our Fathers, which says, ‘You are not required to complete the task, yet you are not free to withdraw from it.’”
In the special election, Kaye won with 56.5% of the vote over Democrat Dustin McCormick. There were 4,964 votes cast in the runoff — a turnout of 11.4%.
McCormick is also the presumptive Democratic nominee for the November election, where the winner will be elected for a full term. State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, who currently represents House District 43, is running as a Republican in that race, and faces Republican Carminthia Moore in the May 24 primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.