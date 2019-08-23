A public memorial service for the three family members found dead inside a Cobb County townhouse Wednesday will be held at the Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta.
The service for Marsha Edwards, 58, her 24-year-old son, Christopher Edwards, and her 20-year-old daughter, Erin Edwards, will be held in the church, at 3144 Cascade Road, from 11 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 28, church staff confirmed Friday.
The bodies of the mother and her adult children were found with gunshot wounds inside a home at the Vinings Parc East townhouse complex in the Atlanta part of Cobb County, near Vinings, around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Cobb police say they received a call that evening requesting a welfare check at 3206 Nobility Way, where officers found the bodies.
It appeared the mother had fatally shot her children then turned the gun on herself, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton described the children as the victims and the mother as the suspect in the apparent murder-suicide.
They are reportedly the ex-wife and children of prominent Atlanta surgeon Dr. Christopher Edwards, who is also chairman of the board of commissioners for Atlanta Housing, the City of Atlanta’s housing authority.
A spokesman for the family issued a statement after the deaths, asking for privacy, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“Dr. Christopher Edwards learned Wednesday of the death of his former wife, Dr. Marsha Edwards, and his two adult children, Christopher Edwards Jr. and Erin Edwards,” the spokesman reportedly said. “Dr. Edwards, his extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made.”
Social media accounts of the late Edwards family members indicate all were successful in their own right.
Marsha Edwards reportedly had a doctorate degree in medicine and owned her own medical consulting business, and was named one of Atlanta’s 100 most powerful and influential women in 2019 by the Women Works Media Group, social media posts by family members show.
Erin Edwards was a student at Boston University and a former intern for NBC New York, reportedly described by the station’s vice president this week as a gifted storyteller with a passion for her work.
Christopher Edwards worked in the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Entertainment as a digital content manager, his Facebook page states.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a statement following family’s deaths.
“Chris and Erin were beautiful, vibrant and brilliant young adults whom we had the pleasure of knowing their entire lives,” she said. “They filled the lives of all who met them with joy, compassion and kindness.”
