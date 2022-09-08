Kennesaw residents will have a chance this month to meet the candidates for a special City Council election.
A meet-and-greet is scheduled for Sept 20, 6:30 p.m. at Lazy Guy Distillery, 2950 Moon Station Road.
Seven people are running for the Post 1 seat, which became open when James “Doc” Eaton resigned in June. It’s a nonpartisan election.
During the public comment section of the council meeting Tuesday night, candidates Daniel Bowie and Anthony Gutierrez introduced themselves to voters.
Bowie said he’s lived in Kennesaw for more than 35 years. He retired after working as a field service manager at Consolidated Engineering Co.
“Now that I am retired, I would like to spend more time helping residents get agendas passed that seem to be a problem right now,” he said. “One of my main goals is to get representation for all citizens, not just parts. I have had concerns from some citizens that the city just does not hear their complaints or their concerns.”
He cited issues with traffic and road conditions, and said he wants more consistent code enforcement.
Anthony Gutierrez, a local coordinator and Kennesaw State University graduate, said he would bring a new perspective to the council.
“When a group of elected officials is diverse in their backgrounds, philosophies, education and demographics, we find a healthy environment where solutions to problems can grow and be decided upon organically,” Gutierrez said. “As a younger person, I can bring fresh ideas to these discussions and can provide a different perspective that oftentimes may be lacking in these important decision-making processes."
Also running are development and construction manager Jason Acree; former Councilman David Blinkhorn, a warehouse manager; real estate broker Jon Fred Bothers; aviation marketing professional Lynette Burnette and Arts and Culture Commission Chairwoman Madelyn Orochena.
Acree, Blinkhorn, Bothers and Orochena addressed the council last month.
Election Day is Nov. 8, but advance voting begins Oct. 17. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11.
Business owner Robert Trim, the Republican nominee for the state House District 35 seat, also addressed the council Tuesday night.
“I want to make sure we go and keep Georgia running in a direction that allows those small businesses to continue to prosper and grow,” he said.
But he noted excitement about the large slate of candidates for the council seat.
“I’ve never seen this many people run up here and I’ve been here since the mid-’90s,” he said.
Trim faces Democrat Lisa Campbell in November.
ELECTIONS
• What: Kennesaw City Council Post 1 special election, to succeed James “Doc” Eaton
• When: Nov. 8, with early voting Oct. 17 to Nov. 4
• Who: Candidates are Jason Acree, former Councilman David Blinkhorn, Jon Fred Bothers, Daniel Bowie, Lynette Burnette, Anthony Gutierrez and Madelyn Orochena.
• Information: www.cobbcounty.org/elections
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.