REPUBLICANS 

Gary W. Black 

Gary Black

Gary Black

Occupation: Owner, Harmony Grove Farms

Party: Republican

Age: 63

Residence: Commerce, GA

Hometown: Commerce, GA

Family (spouse, children): Wife, Lydia; Children, Ward and Caroline; Grandson, Kemper

Education/military service: University of Georgia Class of 1980

Have you served in elected office before: Yes, Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture (Since 2011)

Campaign website: www.votegaryblack.com

Josh Clark

Josh Clark

Josh Clark

Occupation: Business Owner & Corporate Exec

Party: Republican

Age: 42

Residence: Flowery Branch

Hometown: Suwanee, GA

Family (spouse, children): Spouse, Chelsey, 20 years; children Stephen, Moriah Brianna, Levi, Ellie Ann & Reagan

Education/military service: Some college

Have you served in elected office before: Former State Representative

Campaign website: www.VoteJosh.com

Kelvin King

Kelvin King Headshot .jpg

Kelvin King

Occupation: Owner, Osprey Management

Party: Republican

Age: 47

Residence: Sandy Springs, GA

Hometown: Mableton, GA

Family (spouse, children): Janelle King, wife; Christian Ward, son

Education/military service: Education: BS United States Air Force Academy (1992-1996); Military Service: Contracting Officer, USAF (1997-2001)

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: kelvinking.com

Jonathan J. McColumn

Jonathan McColumn.jpg

Jonathan McColumn

Occupation: Retired, U.S. Army, 35 Years Total Service / Clergy-Minister, Former Adjunct University Instructor, Veritas Management Group (Senior Military Advisor)

Party: Republican

Age: 57

Residence: Warner Robins

Hometown: Warner Robins

Family (spouse, children): Adult Daughter, 27 Years

Education/military service: U.S. Army, Retired, Brigadier General (35 years); Acquisition & Logistics. Master of Science, Strategic Studies/National Security; Master of Business Administration, Business Management; Master of Science Education, Adult Education; Bachelor of Business Administration, Business Management; Associate Degree, General Studies; Attended New Orleans Baptist Seminary

Have you served in elected office: No

Campaign website: https://www.jonathanmccolumn.com

Latham Saddler

LathamSaddlerHeadshot.jpg

Latham Saddler

Occupation: (No response given) 

Party: Republican

Age: 39

Residence: East Cobb

Hometown: Atlanta

Family (spouse, children): Melissa Saddler (spouse), children Latham and Marshall

Education/military service: UGA undergraduate and Georgia Tech graduate. Navy SEAL Officer, served as Director of Intelligence Programs on the National Security Council

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: https://lathamsaddler.com/

Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker

Occupation: Business Owner, Philanthropist

Party: Republican

Age: 60

Residence: Buckhead

Hometown: Wrightsville, Georgia

Family (spouse, children): Wife, Julie Walker, son, Christian Walker

Education/military service: Attended University of Georgia

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: https://www.teamherschel.com/

DEMOCRATS 

Tamara Johnson-Shealey

Tamara Johnson-Shealey

Tamara Johnson-Shealey

Occupation: Advocate

Party: Democrat

Age: 49

Residence: Gwinnett County

Hometown: Chatham County/Effingham County

Family (spouse, children): Two Children

Education/military service: Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems/Juris Master from Emory University School of Law

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: www.TamaraForGeorgia.com

Raphael Warnock (incumbent)

RaphaelWarnock.jpeg

Raphael Warnock

Occupation: Senator and Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church

Party: Democrat

Age: 52

Residence: Atlanta

Hometown: Savannah

Family (spouse, children): Two children, a son and a daughter

Education/military service: Morehouse College

Have you served in elected office before: Incumbent Senator

Campaign website: https://warnockforgeorgia.com/

