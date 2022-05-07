REPUBLICANS
Gary W. Black
Occupation: Owner, Harmony Grove Farms
Party: Republican
Age: 63
Residence: Commerce, GA
Hometown: Commerce, GA
Family (spouse, children): Wife, Lydia; Children, Ward and Caroline; Grandson, Kemper
Education/military service: University of Georgia Class of 1980
Have you served in elected office before: Yes, Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture (Since 2011)
Campaign website: www.votegaryblack.com
Josh Clark
Occupation: Business Owner & Corporate Exec
Party: Republican
Age: 42
Residence: Flowery Branch
Hometown: Suwanee, GA
Family (spouse, children): Spouse, Chelsey, 20 years; children Stephen, Moriah Brianna, Levi, Ellie Ann & Reagan
Education/military service: Some college
Have you served in elected office before: Former State Representative
Campaign website: www.VoteJosh.com
Kelvin King
Occupation: Owner, Osprey Management
Party: Republican
Age: 47
Residence: Sandy Springs, GA
Hometown: Mableton, GA
Family (spouse, children): Janelle King, wife; Christian Ward, son
Education/military service: Education: BS United States Air Force Academy (1992-1996); Military Service: Contracting Officer, USAF (1997-2001)
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: kelvinking.com
Jonathan J. McColumn
Occupation: Retired, U.S. Army, 35 Years Total Service / Clergy-Minister, Former Adjunct University Instructor, Veritas Management Group (Senior Military Advisor)
Party: Republican
Age: 57
Residence: Warner Robins
Hometown: Warner Robins
Family (spouse, children): Adult Daughter, 27 Years
Education/military service: U.S. Army, Retired, Brigadier General (35 years); Acquisition & Logistics. Master of Science, Strategic Studies/National Security; Master of Business Administration, Business Management; Master of Science Education, Adult Education; Bachelor of Business Administration, Business Management; Associate Degree, General Studies; Attended New Orleans Baptist Seminary
Have you served in elected office: No
Campaign website: https://www.jonathanmccolumn.com
Latham Saddler
Occupation: (No response given)
Party: Republican
Age: 39
Residence: East Cobb
Hometown: Atlanta
Family (spouse, children): Melissa Saddler (spouse), children Latham and Marshall
Education/military service: UGA undergraduate and Georgia Tech graduate. Navy SEAL Officer, served as Director of Intelligence Programs on the National Security Council
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: https://lathamsaddler.com/
Herschel Walker
Occupation: Business Owner, Philanthropist
Party: Republican
Age: 60
Residence: Buckhead
Hometown: Wrightsville, Georgia
Family (spouse, children): Wife, Julie Walker, son, Christian Walker
Education/military service: Attended University of Georgia
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: https://www.teamherschel.com/
DEMOCRATS
Tamara Johnson-Shealey
Occupation: Advocate
Party: Democrat
Age: 49
Residence: Gwinnett County
Hometown: Chatham County/Effingham County
Family (spouse, children): Two Children
Education/military service: Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems/Juris Master from Emory University School of Law
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.TamaraForGeorgia.com
Raphael Warnock (incumbent)
Occupation: Senator and Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church
Party: Democrat
Age: 52
Residence: Atlanta
Hometown: Savannah
Family (spouse, children): Two children, a son and a daughter
Education/military service: Morehouse College
Have you served in elected office before: Incumbent Senator
Campaign website: https://warnockforgeorgia.com/
