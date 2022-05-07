John Barge
Richard Woods
Currey Hitchens
James Morrow Jr.
REPUBLICANS
Occupation: Retired Superintendent
Party: Republican
Age: 55
Residence: Kingston, GA
Hometown: Smyrna, GA
Family (spouse, children): Spouse Loraine S. Barge; Children: Emma Barge Rikel
Education: B.A. Berry College; M.Ed - Education Leadership West Georgia University; Ed. S - Education Leadership West Georgia University; Ed. D - Education Leadership University of Georgia
Have you served in elected office before: Yes - State School Superintendent
Campaign website: www.johnbarge.com
Occupation: State School Superintendent of Georgia
Age: 59
Residence: Tifton
Hometown: Pensacola, Florida
Family (spouse, children): wife, Lisha, 31 years
Education/military service: BS Secondary Education Social Studies, Kennesaw State University, Masters Education Leadership, Valdosta State University
Have you served in elected office before: State School Superintendent of Georgia since 2014
Campaign website: woodsforsuper.com
DEMOCRATS
Occupation: Attorney
Party: Democrat
Age: 42
Residence: Atlanta, DeKalb County
Hometown: Tunnel Hill, GA
Family (spouse, children): I have a wife, a 13-year-old, and a five-year old
Education/military service: B.A. Agnes Scott College, M.Ed. UGA, JD from Emory
Have you served in elected office before: No, and I look forward to it.
Campaign website: www.curreyhitchens.com
Occupation: Teacher/Coach
Age: 47
Residence: Austell, GA.
Hometown: West Helena, Arkansas
Family (spouse, children): Spouse Kai. Children James III and John
Education/military service: BA in History with minor in Physical Education; Master of Secondary Education with an emphasis in History, Economics, Geography and Government.
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: Facebook - Vote Morrow For A Better Tomorrow
