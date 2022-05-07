REPUBLICANS

John Barge

John Barge

John Barge

Occupation: Retired Superintendent

Party: Republican

Age: 55

Residence: Kingston, GA

Hometown: Smyrna, GA

Family (spouse, children): Spouse Loraine S. Barge; Children: Emma Barge Rikel

Education: B.A. Berry College; M.Ed - Education Leadership West Georgia University; Ed. S - Education Leadership West Georgia University; Ed. D - Education Leadership University of Georgia

Have you served in elected office before: Yes - State School Superintendent

Campaign website: www.johnbarge.com

Richard Woods (incumbent)

Georgia State Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods

Richard Woods

Occupation: State School Superintendent of Georgia

Party: Republican

Age: 59

Residence: Tifton

Hometown: Pensacola, Florida

Family (spouse, children): wife, Lisha, 31 years

Education/military service: BS Secondary Education Social Studies, Kennesaw State University, Masters Education Leadership, Valdosta State University

Have you served in elected office before: State School Superintendent of Georgia since 2014

Campaign website: woodsforsuper.com

DEMOCRATS 

Currey Hitchens

Currey Hitchens

Currey Hitchens

Occupation: Attorney

Party: Democrat

Age: 42

Residence: Atlanta, DeKalb County

Hometown: Tunnel Hill, GA

Family (spouse, children): I have a wife, a 13-year-old, and a five-year old

Education/military service: B.A. Agnes Scott College, M.Ed. UGA, JD from Emory

Have you served in elected office before: No, and I look forward to it.

Campaign website: www.curreyhitchens.com

James Morrow Jr.

James Morrow Jr.

James Morrow Jr.

Occupation: Teacher/Coach

Party: Democrat

Age: 47

Residence: Austell, GA.

Hometown: West Helena, Arkansas

Family (spouse, children): Spouse Kai. Children James III and John

Education/military service: BA in History with minor in Physical Education; Master of Secondary Education with an emphasis in History, Economics, Geography and Government.

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: Facebook - Vote Morrow For A Better Tomorrow

Jaha Howard and Alisha Thomas Searcy did not respond.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In