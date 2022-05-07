Anne Elizabeth Barnes (incumbent)

Anne Elizabeth Barnes

Anne Elizabeth Barnes

Occupation: Georgia Court of Appeals Judge

Party: Non-Partisan

Age: 66

Residence: Atlanta, GA

Hometown: Chamblee, GA

Family (spouse, children): Married, Dr. Tom Banks

Education: Masters in Law, LL.M University of Virginia; Masters in Law, LL.M Duke University; Juris Doctor, JD University of Georgia; Bachelors of Arts, Georgia State University

Have you served in elected office before: Yes; Judge, Georgia Court of Appeals, first elected 1998, longest serving Appellate Court Judge on the Georgia Courts

Campaign Website: JudgeBarnes.com

Chris McFadden and Trea Pipkin, both unopposed, did not respond.

