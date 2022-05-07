Latonia P. Hines
Occupation: Prosecutor/Attorney
Party: (No answer provided)
Age: (No answer provided)
Residence: Smyrna
Hometown: Gainesville, Florida
Family (spouse, children): (No answer provided)
Education/military service: BA in Political Science, University of Florida; Juris Doctorate, University of Florida
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.LatoniaforSmyrna.com
1. Where do you stand on the redesign of the city’s downtown and the decision to bring a brewery to the area?
I understand that to ensure a city's growth, we must always be thinking of commercial development which will bring people to our city and also provide for the needs of the city's citizens. Strategic planning requires us to constantly re-imagine and re-evaluate what it takes to bring business and generate business to an area. I believe the current redesign of the downtown does contemplate those needs. However, as a person who has worked closely with law enforcement and commercial business owners for the Battery Atlanta, I understand the need to make sure any such development has the proper public safety measures such as ordinances, traffic control in place to be a truly safe and enjoyable destination for everyone in the community. I want to make sure those types of measures are a priority for the redesign plans.
2. It’s been said Smyrna does not have affordable housing for its teachers, police officers and other public servants. What steps should be taken to fix this problem?
I believe in providing affordable, but also quality housing which does not damage the property values of surrounding homes. As a public servant for 20 years, I understand the issue is much deeper than just providing affordable housing. We can provide housing incentives and tax breaks for such groups, but that will not ultimately solve the problem. We must provide better wages for these groups which are commensurate with the services they provide the community. Better wages which allow these groups to be able to provide for their families to handle rising costs of housing, day care, and other essentials. I am open to finding viable ways to promote such income growth for our citizens in public service.
3. In March 2021, the city issued a temporary ban on the construction of townhomes. Former Ward 2 Councilman Austin Wagner was critical, calling it “the wrong decision for the city during a housing shortage.” Do you agree? Why or why not?
As long as the ban is truly temporary while true design standards are put into place and a study of the best way to deal with housing for high density areas occurs, I believe it to be a good idea for future growth planning purposes. We must establish design standards for new housing developments which protect existing neighborhoods and communities which means we need to look at enacting ordinances to help put such measures in place.
4. The city is considering a revamp of South Cobb Drive that calls for interior travel lanes, exterior local lanes, on-street parking, bike lanes and multi-use trails, with barriers in between and new, mixed-use development on each side of the road. Do you support this vision? Why?
The South Cobb Drive area has been a long neglected area in the City and County. I believe we should take the opportunity to use the currently available state and federal infrastructure money to transform this corridor. I believe such development as the interior travel lanes will help with traffic in the area. Additionally with such development of the area, we will be able to bring in businesses, parks, and other amenities for Smyrna citizens.
Natalie Jones
Occupation: Marketing Director
Party: Independent
Age: 54
Residence: Smyrna
Hometown: Vienna, VA
Family (spouse, children): (No answer provided)
Education/military service: Asbury College
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: @Jones4SmyrnaCityCouncil (Instagram)
1. Where do you stand on the redesign of the city’s downtown and the decision to bring a brewery to the area?
Community is at the core of what makes Smyrna a terrific place to call home. And inclusivity and respect are vital to protecting and building on that strong legacy. I believe the decision making process on the brewery and redesign could have been more open to concerns raised by Smyrna residents. With that said, the redesigned green space and brewery will bring more people into our city center, benefitting all our local businesses. We want Smyrna citizens to shop and dine locally, investing in our long term economic growth. Additionally, the redesign of the green space supports families and neighbors coming together to connect, relax and spend time together as a community.
2. It’s been said Smyrna does not have affordable housing for its teachers, police officers and other public servants. What steps should be taken to fix this problem?
This is a particularly complex issue, certainly with rental vacancy rates low and high demand driving double digit rent increases. There are steps the city can take to help with this problem including creative financing and subsidies and evaluating zoning opportunities for high density properties where appropriate and possible. However, we should certainly be looking at inclusionary zoning as one potential lever.
3. In March 2021, the city issued a temporary ban on the construction of townhomes. Former Ward 2 Councilman Austin Wagner was critical, calling it “the wrong decision for the city during a housing shortage.” Do you agree? Why or why not?
I support the smart development of Smyrna. We have seen a tremendous surge in the construction of townhomes in recent years without the concurrent investment in the necessary infrastructure to support this growth. The temporary pause on townhome construction allows for time to evaluate and plan for the future.
4. The city is considering a revamp of South Cobb Drive that calls for interior travel lanes, exterior local lanes, on-street parking, bike lanes and multi-use trails, with barriers in between and new, mixed-use development on each side of the road. Do you support this vision? Why?
The plan looks promising; however, I believe we need to go deep in understanding the data around the environmental and economic impacts. Before fully supporting I would want to have conversations with community members and other stakeholders to hear their views and concerns.
Natalie Keng
Occupation: CEO/Founder, Global Hearth: Cooking Up a Better World
Party: (No answer provided)
Age: (No answer provided)
Residence: Smyrna
Hometown: Native of Smyrna, Georgia
Family (spouse, children): (No answer provided)
Education/military service: B.A. Multicultural Studies and a M.P.P. Master's degree in Public Policy
Have you served in elected office before: Yes, I was elected to the Planning Board and Town Meeting in Massachusetts
Campaign website: www.NatalieKengUSA.com
1. Where do you stand on the redesign of the city’s downtown and the decision to bring a brewery to the area?
I look forward to seeing a current design and plan with any changes since the original concept was presented. Moving forward, I would strongly recommend a professionally facilitated Community Engagement process for major development decisions and projects in the city. Community Charrettes have been conducted successfully in other towns and cities, large and small. We also have an impressive 2040 Smyrna Comprehensive Plan and a Strategic Vision Plan with detailed studies and recommendations in every area from transportation to housing, approved by the Council in 2017. This living document should be our “road map” as new needs and opportunities are identified, like the downtown redesign or the brewery, to ensure decisions are in line with the city’s vision.
2. It’s been said Smyrna does not have affordable housing for its teachers, police officers and other public servants. What steps should be taken to fix this problem?
Providing affordable living spaces for the people who work in our city is a vital but often overlooked opportunity to invest in another segment of “essential workers”, a broad range of professionals who keep our city open and running in retail, sales, teaching or public service positions. Unfortunately, they’re referred to as “the missing middle” because they sometimes don’t qualify for traditional affordable housing lower income thresholds yet can’t afford most of the new construction homes. Mixed-use housing incentives, diverse housing choices and infill development can help fill in the gap. Smart investments in PEOPLE to live and work here with reduced commuting times, among other benefits, are a vital component not only for quality of life but also for any successful economic development.
3. In March 2021, the city issued a temporary ban on the construction of townhomes. Former Ward 2 Councilman Austin Wagner was critical, calling it “the wrong decision for the city during a housing shortage.” Do you agree? Why or why not?
There is no “one size” or in this case “one housing type that fits all.” Townhomes may or may not be appropriate, depending on the need, context and neighborhood. Given the housing shortage, any ban should be purposeful and have a reasonable ending date. Evaluating options that result in housing with better designed, energy-efficient and durable construction that actually lower utility and repair costs for the homeowner in the long-run (and possibly a higher return on investment) are worthwhile considerations.
4. The city is considering a revamp of South Cobb Drive that calls for interior travel lanes, exterior local lanes, on-street parking, bike lanes and multi-use trails, with barriers in between and new, mixed-use development on each side of the road. Do you support this vision? Why?
In general, a mixed-use plan that gets folks out of their cars and proposes a more human-scaled design with more walking and bicycling opportunities seems promising. Studies show that connected, longer bike and walking paths that facilitate getting around a neighborhood or town or connect retail businesses are better for promoting recreational or commuter usage and more social and business interaction. I look forward to learning more details about the design and it’s important to hear how residents view the impacts on their neighborhood.
Michael J. Starks
Occupation: Marketing Technology - Economic and freight demand forecasting firm (FTR)
Party: (No answer provided)
Age: 45
Residence: Smyrna, Ward 2
Hometown: Lafayette, IN
Family (spouse, children): Wife - Melissa, 17 month-old daughter Zoë
Education/military service: BA, Communications from Marian University – MA, Global Studies from UC Santa Barbara, Returned Peace Corps Volunteer – Kenya (Deaf Education)
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: starks4smyrna.com
1. Where do you stand on the redesign of the city’s downtown and the decision to bring a brewery to the area?
(No answer provided)
2. It’s been said Smyrna does not have affordable housing for its teachers, police officers and other public servants. What steps should be taken to fix this problem?
(No answer provided)
3. In March 2021, the city issued a temporary ban on the construction of townhomes. Former Ward 2 Councilman Austin Wagner was critical, calling it “the wrong decision for the city during a housing shortage.” Do you agree? Why or why not?
(No answer provided)
4. The city is considering a revamp of South Cobb Drive that calls for interior travel lanes, exterior local lanes, on-street parking, bike lanes and multi-use trails, with barriers in between and new, mixed-use development on each side of the road. Do you support this vision? Why?
(No answer provided)
Cynthia Wagner
Occupation: Senior Property Manager
Party: Democrat
Age: 32
Residence: Smyrna
Hometown: Born in Nashville, TN
Family (spouse, children): Husband (Austin) and two children (Vaden and Ady)
Education/military service: 2012 - Bachelors of Business Administration in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Appalachian State University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: CynthiaForSmyrna.com
1. Where do you stand on the redesign of the city’s downtown and the decision to bring a brewery to the area?
We need a downtown that is friendly, open, and built for people first. The current downtown is struggling to attract new high quality tenants and is lagging behind other metro area suburbs’ downtowns. Smyrna, like all suburbs, needs a downtown built as a social gathering place. It needs a place to bring people together rather than a funnel for vehicles. Smyrna needs more “third places” for its people; places other than work or home that allow for social interaction and connections. While not perfect, the downtown plan gets us closer to that vision by making the purpose of downtown the people.
The removal of the roundabout eliminates unnecessary traffic throughout the downtown area, and the addition of the brewery brings a third place to Smyrna. I would like to take a closer look toward closing off the King Street extension to eliminate traffic which could interfere with the connectivity between the brewery/park and the new greenspace. I will also note that while the downtown has been a focus, we must continue to bring more of this social infrastructure to other parts of the city such as the area around Rev Coffee in Ward 2.
2. It’s been said Smyrna does not have affordable housing for its teachers, police officers and other public servants. What steps should be taken to fix this problem?
It has been more than said but truly seen in the current market that affordable housing is minimal in Smyrna. As of 2020, Smyrna’s median household income is about $77,700. An affordable home for that income level is about $340,000. There are only 16 homes listed in all of Smyrna at that price, and only 3 were built in the last 30 years. That alone shows the affordability crisis.
We need to intentionally combat the rising costs by building more housing of all types but especially multi-unit developments including duplexes, quadplexes, courtyard apartments, and larger mixed use developments. A city the size of Smyrna will not be able to solve this through subsidized housing or inclusionary zoning. We solve this problem by our land use choices. We can start in the areas of Smyrna that will easily support more housing: South Cobb Drive and Cobb Parkway being prime examples. Those new homes won’t all be affordable, but they will force more competitive pricing of the current housing supply. In addition, these new homes and residents will help attract the businesses, jobs, and retail options that Smyrna has been looking for.
3. In March 2021, the city issued a temporary ban on the construction of townhomes. Former Ward 2 Councilman Austin Wagner was critical, calling it “the wrong decision for the city during a housing shortage.” Do you agree? Why or why not?
I completely agree. We are in a housing crisis, and the solution to that crisis is one of addition, not subtraction. Restricting choice and restricting options do nothing to solve the problem. A townhome moratorium is not the sole cause of our affordability issues, but it’s a direction that leads to unsustainable choices for both affordability and environmental concerns. Smyrna already experimented with an apartment moratorium and other cities are exploring the same restrictive options.
Restriction of choice by its nature means exclusion. Exclusion can sometimes be hidden behind the “protection of our neighborhoods,” but in my experience, exclusion means a weaker community. We are better and stronger when we open up Smyrna to people from all incomes and backgrounds. Moratoriums, in almost all circumstances, are not the answer.
My family and I chose to live in Smyrna because of its welcoming attitude and affordable living. We would not be able to make the same choice today.
4. The city is considering a revamp of South Cobb Drive that calls for interior travel lanes, exterior local lanes, on-street parking, bike lanes and multi-use trails, with barriers in between and new, mixed-use development on each side of the road. Do you support this vision? Why?
Yes, I generally support this vision.
I believe more of our city should be focused on social infrastructure and prioritize its people rather than moving cars through our city. Traffic concerns are real, but much of our traffic is the result of people moving through our city. We need options for people in our city. We need the social and economic infrastructure so that jobs, entertainment, retail, restaurants, and businesses exist within the city. The vision for South Cobb Drive can fit that vision so long as we provide the social and economic infrastructure to provide transit, jobs, businesses, entertainment, and retail all within the city.
The challenge is always the details, so it will take diligent focus on the plans to ensure that we are seeing through to the vision of this plan, but also the plan for the city. That is something that I hope to accomplish with the council: a true comprehensive vision for what we believe is the future of Smyrna. There are a lot of guiding documents, including some for South Cobb Drive, but the city often ignores those. It’s hard to give our partners confidence if we are not consistent in our vision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.