REPUBLICANS
Fred Glass
Occupation: Financial Advisor
Party: Republican
Age: 51
Residence: Buckhead
Hometown: Atlanta
Family (spouse, children): Elizabeth my wife and daughters Merritt Ann (age 21) & Kathleen (age 18)
Education/military service: University of Georgia
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.fredglassforga.com
1. Why are you running for office?
As a forty-four-year resident of Buckhead and the metro area, I’m tired of watching the great communities of our State Senate district deteriorate due to crime, lower ranking school systems, and lack of leadership in the city of Atlanta that affects the entire region. I’ve also always believed that people have the right to the government that they want. I support allowing Buckhead voters the right to vote and decide for themselves if they wish to remain in Atlanta or in a newly formed Buckhead City. I ask you to join me in my fight, as citizens of Metro Atlanta, for our voices to be heard so that we can once again be one of the best districts and communities in the state. I ask for your support for Georgia State Senate District 6.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
In Atlanta - our largest issue is inefficient city government and failing schools. This poorly run government leads to an inevitable increase in criminal activity which affects the entire region. We need to hold our local governments accountable.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Georgia conducted a partial Medicaid expansion in 2021, which included no federal funds and also had a work requirement. I will study specific proposals regarding full Medicaid expansion when I am asked to vote on a piece of legislation which would determine the future of Medicaid expansion.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
Yes. It is important for Georgia to be competitive with our bordering states.
Angelic Moore
Occupation: Business and Political Consultant, Owner, A Georgia Company, LLC
Party: Republican
Age: 47
Residence: Buckhead, Atlanta
Hometown: Primarily, Kennesaw
Family (spouse, children): Brent M. Bremer, Fiancée
Education/military service: Bachelor Degree Political Science/Law at Georgia State Honors College Certification, Mediator in Conflict Management, Workplace Disputes, Justice Center of Atlanta Naval J.R.O.T.C., North Cobb High School
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.AngelicMoore.com
1. Why are you running for office?
To serve constituents. In my vocation of political public service for 30 plus years, I have found that government bureaucracy often frustrates citizens and is a barrier to business and economic growth that Georgia needs to thrive. The best government is the one that governs least. I believe that people should be free and trusted to make their own decisions about how to live their lives. Constituent services will be my top priority.
Being primarily from Cobb County, I have for decades worked behind the scenes helping mentors, including Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson, who served honorably. I believe that now is the prudent time for me to serve. During my decades of public service, especially during the pandemic, as people called me from across the state, I was honored to be the constituent’s liaison. Unfortunately, there are times state and federal departments do not respond to citizens’ requests. I have always believed it has been my honor, privilege, and duty to help others. As taught, I will be accessible, help citizens, and preserve our communities, counties, and state.
To quote our dear friend, The Honorable Johnny Isakson, I look forward to meeting and helping “friends and future friends.”
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Our State Senate District 6 is vital to citizens who live and work in the district, but it is also an key economic hub of Georgia. Our district has also recently lost some valued leaders to represent us.
I believe that the ability to deliver state funding for our economic welfare and infrastructure, as well as accessibility, are currently the greatest challenges. Too often, elected officials become insulated from the people they were elected to serve. They become out of touch and isolated.
From day one, as the District 6 state senator, I will deliver. With over 30 years’ experience, I have the institutional knowledge of how to pass, amend, and rescind legislation. I also have the understanding and have built the relationships to ensure our district is represented in a way that protects our quality of life and secures funding back to our communities.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
No. All federal funds come with strings attached. Until the benefits of expansion are clear and proven, I believe that we should go slow and be cautious. Why? Because expansion could end up costing Georgians more money in the long run and the state would be giving up much of the control of this program to the federal government.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
I believe we must be prudent when we talk about eliminating the state income tax. There is currently economic room to reduce it, as state revenue increases. This revenue rightly belongs to the people, and they know how to spend it better than the government. However, elimination should be done in segments to offset other forms of funds. Tennessee and Florida have higher than average property taxes. They also tend to have higher and more government fees. I do not believe that most of the tax burden should fall on property owners, and a fee is just a tax by a different name. Instead, what I would prefer to work towards is a larger consumption tax so that at least on the state level all consumers of Georgia goods and products, including visitors and tourists, pay a fair share.
DEMOCRATS
Jason Esteves
Occupation: Attorney
Party: Democrat
Age: 38
Residence: Northwest Atlanta
Hometown: Columbus, Georgia
Family (spouse, children): Ariel Esteves (nurse practitioner), Zoe (3) and Jaeden (6)
Education/military service: University of Miami (B.A.); Emory University School of Law (J.D.)
Have you served in elected office before: Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education, At-Large Seat 9 and the Immediate Past Chair
Campaign website: www.jasonesteves.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I am running for the State Senate because we deserve to live in a state where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.
As an attorney, school board member, and former public school teacher, I’ve seen how opportunities that should be available to all of us, are only available to a select few. I've also seen how these opportunities are influenced by what happens–or does not happen–at the Georgia legislature. I have the experience to be an effective voice in the fight for a strong public education system, access to affordable healthcare, a thriving economy, and a healthy, livable state that is welcoming and inclusive to all.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The two most significant challenges facing my constituents are 1. strengthening the public education system and 2. expanding access to mental health services. Both issues are key to ensuring Georgia is a safe and healthy state where everyone can thrive.
I believe in the power of a strong public education system and know that Georgia cannot thrive without improving our schools. I will advocate for fully funding public schools (which has only happened four times in the last twenty years), supporting the work of local school districts to close opportunity gaps, and expanding early learning programs for three and four year olds.
I also know that the wellbeing of Georgia is dependent on the wellbeing of its people, and it is clear that the pandemic has impacted us all. As a result, people are more anxious and depressed, and our state is less safe due to a rise in violence. I will advocate for fully funding and expanding on the work the legislature did this year to strengthen the mental health system. We need to attract and retain mental health professionals and work with school districts, local governments, and community partners to provide more Georgians with access to quality services.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes. As the husband of a nurse practitioner who opened her own urgent and primary care clinic in the district, I know how important it is to increase access to healthcare. Over 500,000 Georgians are uninsured, but would be covered if Georgia expanded Medicaid. Federal funding would heavily subsidize the program and create thousands of healthcare jobs in the process. Further, all of us pay federal taxes that are currently going to other states who have expanded Medicaid while Georgia sits on the sidelines.
It is past time for us to expand Medicaid.
It’s also important to note that we need to strengthen the healthcare system in the state to ensure we are proactively improving health outcomes by providing Georgians more critical health resources, especially at the beginning (e.g. tackling infant and maternal mortality) and towards the end of life (e.g. quality care for seniors).
Finally, I am glad the General Assembly is focused on mental health this session because for many years, Georgia has ranked near the bottom amongst states for mental health resources. A comprehensive mental health system will not only improve health outcomes, it will improve the broader wellbeing of our community.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
No. 50% of Georgia’s $27 billion in revenue comes from income taxes. By eliminating the income tax, the state would either have to raise sales taxes and fees or it would have to cut services. Raising sales taxes would put more tax burden on working families.
If the state cut services instead, public education would be the first line item to be cut. Nearly 40% of the state budget goes to fund K-12 education and it has only been fully funded four times in the last twenty years. Other vital services, such as healthcare, higher education, and transportation (e.g. roads), would also experience budget reductions. Which means that the state could not help with basic services and Georgians would need to lean heavily on local and county governments. That would lead to…higher taxes.
So if state leaders voted to eliminate the income tax, it would likely lead to higher taxes for most of us–one way or the other.
Luisa Wakeman
Occupation: Flight Attendant, Delta Air Lines
Party: Democratic
Age: 55
Residence: Marietta, East Cobb
Hometown: Over 30 years right here in Senate District 6
Family (spouse, children): Spouse: Jon Kids: Amaya and Lucas
Education/military service: BA Economics, University of Texas Austin, BS Nursing, Kennesaw State University Magna Cum Laude
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: https://electluisa.com/
1. Why are you running for office?
I was born in Spain under the Franco dictatorship to Dutch parents. My grandparents were in the Dutch resistance, fighting Nazi tyranny. I grew up knowing that Democracy is fragile. When I became a United States citizen, I vowed to take an active role in my country to ensure a representative democracy. That commitment is something that I continue to hold near.
I’m running because we are at a critical time in Georgia, where we can continue to move forward or fall back. Now was not the time for me to step back but to step up.
While healthcare workers toiled on the front lines of a global pandemic, protected by garbage bags and reused masks, some Georgia elected officials labeled the virus as nothing more than the common flu. While schools shut down and parents scrambled to juggle jobs and childcare, Kemp focused on opening tattoo parlors and bowling alleys.
As State Senator, I’ll prioritize the health and safety of all Georgians. I will work on decreasing the number of uninsured with the expansion of Medicaid, something that most Georgians support. And I will work on reducing gun violence by supporting legislation that restricts domestic abusers from accessing weapons.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
While people in Georgia's 6th Senate District are talking about many of the same issues that are important to everyday life, I hear lots of frustration from people in every corner of the district about the voter suppression laws that were passed, making it more difficult to vote. As a campaign, we are raising awareness on how to check on your voter registration status, when and where to vote, how to check that your ballot was accepted, and how to get involved, whether it's working at the polls or registering voters.
As State Senator, I will pass laws that will make the ballot box more accessible by bringing back ballot drop boxes so frontline workers and those who don't have reliable transportation can vote, make same-day voter registration available, and allow countywide voting at every precinct on election day.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Over the past two years, every Georgian has come face to face with our struggling healthcare system. Whether finding a vaccination, sewing masks for healthcare workers lacking protective equipment, or delaying healthcare appointments because of a strained system that has grappled with 109,000 hospitalizations and over 15,000 ICU admissions related to the covid-19 pandemic, Georgians have experienced a system that is under strain and lacking resources. Rather than address a nursing shortage that has existed since before the pandemic, Republicans are blaming nurses for seeking a fair wage. Rather than addressing the high cost of care and prescriptions, Republicans continue to play political games with people’s lives to appease their base. As a Registered Nurse, I’ve been at the bedside. I’ve delivered patient-centered care, and it’s time for our healthcare policies to center on the people of Georgia instead of corporate lobbyists.
A majority of Georgians support the expansion of Medicaid, and the only reason it hasn’t happened is because of partisan politics. As State Senator, I look forward to working for the people and getting Medicaid expanded, accepting the much-needed federal dollars to help our healthcare system recover from the pandemic.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
Half of Georgia’s revenue for 2022 is expected to come from state income tax collection. Attempting to replace that level of funding with an increase in regressive sales taxes would shift far too much responsibility from high earners to lower-income households. Income inequality in Georgia already ranks among the worst in the country, and such a burden would only serve to widen the gap between our poorest and wealthiest citizens. Our current budget underfunds critical public services such as education and healthcare while maintaining large cuts to the Departments of Human Services and Labor. I believe that we should concern ourselves with ensuring the people of Georgia can receive a quality public education and obtain affordable healthcare before we consider tax cuts that primarily benefit the wealthiest Georgians. As for those who point to Tennessee and Florida as examples, both of those states also experience some of the highest rates of wealth inequality in the nation while ranking among the lowest in per-student spending on public education. Georgians deserve better than that, and as State Senator, I will seek to fully fund all of our public services and agencies without punishing the most vulnerable people in our state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.