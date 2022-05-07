DEMOCRATS
Melody Bray
Occupation: REALTOR
Party: Democratic Party of Georgia
Age: 40
Residence: Smyrna, Georgia
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Family (spouse, children): N/A
Education/military service: B.A., Criminology, University of Florida; J.D., Emory University School of Law
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.brayforgasenate.com
1.Why are you running for office?
I’m an advocate for the less fortunate, dedicated community leader, and hard-working small business owner who loves our city but knows we can do better. Most recently, I co-founded The Georgia 55 Project, one of Atlanta’s largest grassroots get-out-the-vote organizations. It was during this time that I not only saw the power of what happens when people join together with a common goal, but also witnessed the larger force trying to prevent our neighbors from voting. That was when I researched my own State Senator’s position on anti-voting rights bill SB202 last year and realized not only did she not cast a vote on such an insidious bill, but she did not cast a single vote the entire last legislative session. That is when I decided to run to be our next State Senator. We deserve a senator that shows up for her constituents. We need active and thoughtful leaders who are willing to listen, innovate, and implement practical solutions that will make metro Atlanta a place where everyone has an opportunity to thrive.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
While representing school boards and teachers as an attorney in court, I learned that the way we approach education in Georgia is not setting up our students and teachers for success. We must focus on the whole child, not simply test scores. Educational achievement does not occur in a vacuum; it happens when communities, governments, and businesses come together to support both the child in the classroom and the families in their neighborhoods. We must fully fund education and overhaul our outdated funding formula. We must take into account the effect of poverty on educational outcomes. And, importantly, we need to get back to discussing educational issues rather than focusing on political talking points for personal gain.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
The expansion of Medicaid is good for Georgians health and the economy. Georgians who could gain coverage under Medicaid expansion earn about $17,600 for an individual, $23,790 for a family of two, and $29,970 for a family of three. The federal government pays for 90% of the costs for this expansion group, which includes 155k uninsured women and 32k uninsured veterans. For every dollar the state spends on closing the coverage gap, Georgia receives up to $9 in federal funding. If someone told me they would give me $9 every time I spent $1, I would spend the dollar because the math just makes sense.
Also, Medicaid expansion is good for jobs. Georgia hospitals absorb billions of dollars in the costs of care that was delivered, but not paid for, because the patient was uninsured. When hospitals lose money, they cannot pay for personnel. Accepting the federal funds and expanding Medicaid would help offset this uncompensated care and allow these hospitals to support our already stressed hospital providers and staff.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
No. The state income tax brings in more than half of all revenue for k-12 schools, colleges, public health, criminal investigations, prisons, and mental health programs. Eliminating this tax would result in a loss of approximately $14 billion a year without any viable alternative for obtaining this money from another source that would not be equally as burdensome on residents. These services need to be funded robustly, not cut.
Michael Carson
Occupation: Senior Paralegal
Party: Democrat
Age: 57
Residence: The City of South Fulton
Hometown: Washington, DC
Family: Married to Debra Carson for 30 years and parents of two adult sons, Michael III and Aaron.
Education/military service: AA - Criminal Justice | BA - Sociology and Political Science | MS - Organizational Management and Leadership | U.S. Air Force Veteran
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.carsonforsenate.com
1.Why are you running for office?
I am running to be the visible and viable Democratic leader who can establish and cultivate relationships with stakeholders to meet the needs of all constituents.
District 38 does not need a career politician, but a person who will fight and work hard as an advocate for quality healthcare because COVID-19 has exposed our vulnerabilities due to a lack of medical services for all; economic development because our district is in need of someone who will awaken untapped resources and opportunities; affordable housing because I know firsthand how unstable housing diminishes a family’s quality of life, criminal justice reform because Georgia is one of the leaders with citizens under supervision of the criminal justice system and voting rights because the fight for our democracy is at stake.
I am a servant leader who already has a footprint in both Cobb and Fulton Counties working to improve the quality of life for constituents while educating them in the process. District 38, it is time to move forward with leadership you can count on!
2.What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
It's not just one thing because the needs in Smyrna are different than those in South Cobb and both a different from this in Atlanta and the City of South Fulton. However, one of the common themes amongst most of the constituents is access to quality healthcare. Healthcare continues to be a political football with State legislators and the Governor. I support expanding Medicaid because all Georgians deserve access to equitable quality healthcare. Further, I plan to work with healthcare professionals and constituents to address the gaps in healthcare facilities, especially in underserved communities and those communities where a hospital closed, i.e. Southwest Atlanta Hospital. Constituents in that community are forced to have to travel a distance to Grady Hospital for emergencies and wellness care in many instances.
3.Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes, I support expanding Medicaid because all Georgians deserve access to equitable quality healthcare.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
No, Georgia should not eliminate its income tax. Those monies are needed for infrastructure, public works, and other services. Eliminating the income tax would increase the cost of living substantially and could likely widen the already wide wealth gap.
Adam Petty
Occupation: Attorney
Party: Democrat
Age: 41
Residence: Southwest Atlanta
Hometown: East Brunswick, NJ
Family (spouse, children): Wife (Tanesha)
Education/military service: Obtained BS with dual-major (Finance and MIS) in 2002; Obtained JD in 2011, served on active duty in the Army from February 2012 - July 2018 and serve in the Army Reserve from July 2018 - present
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.adamforga.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I am running for Georgia Senate District 38 because our current Senator has been absent from our communities and the State Capitol. In 2021, the General Assembly passed controversial voting rights legislation at the objection of most Democrats. Our Senator did not cast a vote and missed multiple other votes in 2021 and 2022. The residents of this District deserve better. I am a candidate in this race to bring renewed passion and a fresh voice to this office. I am a former gang prosecutor and now defense attorney, who is accustomed to fighting to make our streets safer and to give a voice to the voiceless. I serve in the military and am an experienced leader as a result of my over 10 years in service. I am a small business owner and I understand the need to support the businesses that help our local economy thrive. I work daily, to protect others and serve the community because those things are important to me. I will do the same as Senator for Georgia’s 38th District.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
One of the greatest challenges residents in the District currently face is the rising costs of buying or renting a home while the income level for most residents has not increased at the same rate. Georgians need to be paid a livable wage since the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is not enough to ensure that hardworking people have enough money to keep a roof over their heads, put food on their table, and meet all of their other financial obligations. We need to increase affordable housing in the District, but building more housing by itself is not enough. We need to preserve our historic neighborhoods and fight development that displaces those residents. I would support incentives that help our senior citizens repair their homes and those that offer landlords alternatives to evicting tenants who are behind on their rent. I would also devise a plan to stimulate the local economy by investing in mixed-use development. I would focus on taking underutilized land in the District and creating communities where the residents can live but also have access to transportation, grocery stores, parks, and retail.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes, Georgia should accept federal funding to expand Medicaid. The federal government has billions of dollars earmarked annually to assist Georgians in need. It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of Georgians earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to afford health insurance. As a result, hard-working people are oftentimes forced to choose between paying for health care out of pocket on a low-income budget or forgoing health care altogether. Expansion of Medicaid in other states has helped uninsured individuals receive care for mental health and substance abuse problems, obtain ongoing treatment for chronic conditions, and maintain medication for illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. I believe adequate healthcare is a right and the State should do all that it can to ensure the health and well-being of its residents.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
No, Georgia should not eliminate its income tax. Georgia’s income tax is the primary funding source for our public schools, public health programs, law enforcement agencies, and more. Eliminating the state income tax would require other forms of state tax to increase, such as sales or gas taxes, which have been shown to disproportionately affect lower wager earners and individuals on a fixed income.
