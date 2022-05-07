REPUBLICANS
Kay Kirkpatrick (incumbent)
Occupation: orthopedic surgeon
Party: Republican
Age: 67
Residence: East Cobb
Hometown: Birmingham, AL
Family: husband of 36 years, Dr. Tom Haltom, 2 adult children
Education/military service: University of Kentucky, BS, University of Louisville, MD; volunteer, Ga State Defense Force (Captain)
Have you served in elected office before: incumbent Senator
Campaign website: senatorkaykirkpatrick.com
1.Why are you running for office?
I have a track record of accomplishment and effectively representing my district. My lifetime of experience in healthcare and leadership (former President of Resurgens Orthopaedics) has given me the skills I need to work with others to address my goals. Making Georgia safer and healthier, and looking out for our men and women in uniform have consistently been my priorities. My new district is quite a bit different, and my constituents deserve a Senator who can get along with others, solve problems and get things done. I enjoy working with constituents to help them navigate stay government.
2.What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address?
My constituents need to be safe in their homes and communities. Increases in drug and gang activity have put our communities at great risk and have led to big challenges for our police as well as our citizens. How would you address it? I always back the blue and work to be sure that we can recruit and retain the qualified people that we need. They need our support to help them do their jobs and keep us safe. In addition, I have sponsored legislation to crack down on the gang activity that drives much of our drug problem and to help those who are struggling with addiction.
3.Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
No. We are already working with the federal government on two waivers that would allow us to cover the remaining people that are not insured. The Medicaid system is broken in many ways and expanding it will only make the problems bigger unless we make fundamental changes. The VA is a great example of the problems with the government taking over our healthcare. Consumers need choice and transparency, and I have been successful in making progress in both areas with legislation.
4.Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
That would be great, assuming we can find a method to get there that allows Georgia to maintain the revenue needed to fund our big items, including education and healthcare. Certainly there would have to be a gradual transition from our current tax structure. The tax cut and structural change to flatten the tax code that are in the legislature now are positive moves in that direction.
Andy Soha did not respond.
DEMOCRATS
Sylvia Bennett
Occupation: Training Developer
Party: Democratic
Age: 56
Residence: Canton, Georgia
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wi
Family: Spouse: Robert Bennett, Children: Romar Bennett, Shavieair Bennett and Rafael Bennett
Education/military service: Continuing education towards Doctor of Philosophy in Counselor Education and Supervision
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.sylviabennett.us
1. Why are you running for office?
I'm running for office because I'm passionate about helping growth within my community, I'm excited about the idea of contributing my experiences to enhance and develop voting rights, economic development, juvenile and judicial reform as well as eradicating veteran homelessness to name a few. It is time for new leadership that delivers results for our community as we work towards standing in unity through the bond of peace.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
We all face or know someone that have challenges, hardships and disappointments such as access to adequate and or affordable healthcare, reliable mental health coverage, as well as adequate child and elderly care. Many endure wage disparities, and discrimination as we witness political divisiveness. I will address the facts with truth, I will run this race with facts and truth, I will win this race off of facts and truth.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Medicaid is a program jointly funded by the federal government, if funding were to increase for this program it could only enhance the depletion of the lack of medical treatment needed for the elderly and low income participants. These funds should bring assistance to medical wholeness.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
There is a common belief that eliminating income tax would bring higher levels of after tax income. Giving individuals the opportunity to buy more, I would like to further investigate the pros and cons to this topic and it's benefits.
