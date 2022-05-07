REPUBLICANS

T. Fitz Johnson (incumbent)

T. Fitz Johnson

Occupation: Public Service Commissioner/Retired Military

Party: Republican

Age: 58

Residence: Atlanta

Hometown: Woodbridge, Virginia

Family (spouse, children): Wife, Suzann Wilcox. 4 Children. 5 Grandchildren

Education/military service: Graduate of The Citadel and holds a master’s in education from Troy University and a J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law. A 21-year veteran of the U.S. Army

Have you served in elected office before: Currently the Public Service Commissioner for district 3

Campaign website: www.friendsforfitz.com

DEMOCRATS

Missy Moore

Occupation: Commercial Insurance Agency Owner

Party: Democratic

Age: 47

Residence: Dekalb County (Statewide race District 3 districted to Fulton, DeKalb & Clayton)

Hometown: McAllen, Texas

Family (spouse, children): Wade Watkins, Husband, two school aged children & one 4-legged dog-child

Education/military service: Business Management

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: www.missymoore4ga.com

Shelia Edwards and Chandra Farley did not respond.

