REPUBLICANS

Timothy Guy Echols (incumbent)

EcholsWNE.jpg

Timothy Guy Echols

Occupation: PSC Commissioner

Party: GOP

Age: 61

Residence: Hoschton, GA

Hometown: Athens, GA

Family (spouse, children): Married, Windy, Wife of 39 years, 7 children ages 33 to 21

Education/military service: 3 degrees, University of Georgia

Have you served in elected office before: 11 year on PSC

Campaign website: TimEchols.com

DEMOCRATS 

Patty Durand

Patty Durand

Patty Durand

Occupation: Nonprofit Director

Party: Democrat

Age: 63

Residence: Conyers

Hometown: Richmond VA

Family (spouse, children): (No answer provided)

Education/military service: Undergraduate degree in Business, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond VA; Master’s Degree in Business (MBA) College of William & Mary, Williamsburg VA.

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: PattyforPSC.com

Russell Edwards did not respond.

