REPUBLICANS 

Burt Jones

Burt Jones.jpg

Burt Jones

Occupation: Small Business Owner and Founder of JP Capital & Insurance

Party: Republican

Age: 42

Residence: Butts County

Hometown: Jackson, GA

Family (spouse, children): Wife Jan, and two children, Stella and Banks

Education/military service: University of Georgia

Have you served in elected office before: Previous member of the Georgia State Senate since January 2013 elected from the 25th district

Campaign website: https://burtjonesforga.com/meet-burt/

Butch Miller

Butch Miller

Butch Miller

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Party: Republican

Age:65

Residence: Flowery Branch, GA

Hometown: Buford, GA

Family (spouse, children): Wife: Teresa, 3 sons: Cole (Passed away at age 14), Carey (Wife: Jessica, Baby boy expected 5/9/22), and Charlie (Wife: Alyssa, Baby boy expected 5/1/22)

Education/military service: University of North Georgia

Have you served in elected office before: Senator, 49th District of Georgia and serves as President Pro Tem of the Georgia Senate

Campaign website: www.butchmillerforgeorgia.com

Jeanne Seaver

Jeanne Seaver

Jeanne Seaver

Occupation: Associate with a Private Equity Firm (Currently for 22 years) & also a Business Owner of Jeanne Seaver Consulting Group, LLC - Political Consultant, Child Advocate & assist our younger generation with Entrepreneurships.

Party: Conservative Republican

Age: (No response given)

Residence: Savannah, GA

Hometown: Born in Asheville, NC but would call my home town Birmingham, AL - We moved to GA in July of 2000.

Family (spouse, children): Mother of 3 & Grandmother of 2

Education/military service: School of Hard Knocks/ Daughter of an Air Force Pilot that fought in Combat during the Korean War - Also an Auxiliary member of the VFW Post in Marietta

Have you served in elected office before: No

Mack McGregor did not respond. 

DEMOCRATS

Erick E. Allen

ERICK ALLEN.jpg

Erick Allen

Occupation: Consultant

Party: Democrat

Age: 46

Residence: Vinings

Hometown: Nashville, TN

Family (spouse, children): Dr. Tameka Allen (Wife) Elise Allen (Daughter)

Education/military service: Belmont University (B.S.) and Kennesaw State University (M.B.A.)

Have you served in elected office before: Georgia House of Representatives

Campaign website: www.AllenforGeorgia.com

Charlie Bailey

Charlie Bailey.jpg

Charlie Bailey

Occupation: Attorney

Party: Democratic

Age: 39

Residence: Atlanta

Hometown: Pine Mountain, GA

Family (spouse, children): fiancée - Pallavi Purkayastha

Education/military service: B.A. and J.D. University of Georgia

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: www.charlieforgeorgia.com

Kwanza Hall

KH Headshot.jpg

Kwanza Hall

Occupation: Community and Business Developer

Party: Democratic

Age: 50

Residence: Atlanta, Fulton Co.

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Family (spouse, children): Father-figure to two young adults

Education/military service: Attended MIT

Have you served in elected office before: Yes. Atlanta School Board, City Council Member District 2, U.S. House Representative District 5

Campaign website: https://kwanzahall.com

Jason T. Hayes

Candidate Jason Hayes .jpg

Jason Hayes

Occupation: Physician and Small Business Owner

Party: Democratic Party

Age: 44

Residence: Alpharetta, Georgia

Hometown: Opelousas, Louisiana; birthplace: Willingboro, New Jersey

Family (spouse, children): Dr. Hayes is the son of Gladys S. Hayes- a retired nurse and the late James Henry Hayes - a Navy veteran. He is the youngest of 3 children - with an older brother Terrence and an older sister Jamie. Dr. Hayes has one niece, Jacqueline.

Education/military service: Opelousas High School - high honors - 1995; Xavier University of Louisiana- Bachelor of Science Chemistry - honors - 1999; Meharry Medical College - Medical Degree and Masters of Science in Public Health - high honors - 2004; National Health Service Corp - (Public Health Service Commitment)- Physician - 2007 - 2011; American College of Physicians, Fellowship - 2009- current; University of Tennessee, Haslam College of Business - Physician Executive MBA - 2016

Have you served in elected office before: Former 2020 Democratic Nominee for State Representative Georgia House District 49 (North Fulton)

Campaign website: www.jasonhayesforga.com

Derrick Jackson

Grand Head Shot Derrick Jackson.jpg

Derrick Jackson

Occupation: Business Owner/Adjunct Professor

Party: Democrat

Age: 56

Residence: Tyrone (Fayette County)

Hometown: New York

Family (spouse, children): Spouse – CaMia Jackson; Children – 7 (5 in college/graduate school, 2 in high school)

Education/military service: Bachelor of Science – Virginia Wesleyan College; Master of Management – Troy University; PhD candidate – Walden University; US Navy, 22 years, retired as a Lt. Commander

Have you served in elected office before? Currently serving 3rd term as GA State Representative, District 64 (Fayette and South Fulton Counties)

Campaign website: DerrickJackson.org

Tyrone Brooks, Tony Brown, R. Malik and Renitta Shannon did not respond.

