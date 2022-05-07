REPUBLICANS
Burt Jones
Occupation: Small Business Owner and Founder of JP Capital & Insurance
Party: Republican
Age: 42
Residence: Butts County
Hometown: Jackson, GA
Family (spouse, children): Wife Jan, and two children, Stella and Banks
Education/military service: University of Georgia
Have you served in elected office before: Previous member of the Georgia State Senate since January 2013 elected from the 25th district
Campaign website: https://burtjonesforga.com/meet-burt/
Butch Miller
Occupation: Small Business Owner
Party: Republican
Age:65
Residence: Flowery Branch, GA
Hometown: Buford, GA
Family (spouse, children): Wife: Teresa, 3 sons: Cole (Passed away at age 14), Carey (Wife: Jessica, Baby boy expected 5/9/22), and Charlie (Wife: Alyssa, Baby boy expected 5/1/22)
Education/military service: University of North Georgia
Have you served in elected office before: Senator, 49th District of Georgia and serves as President Pro Tem of the Georgia Senate
Campaign website: www.butchmillerforgeorgia.com
Jeanne Seaver
Occupation: Associate with a Private Equity Firm (Currently for 22 years) & also a Business Owner of Jeanne Seaver Consulting Group, LLC - Political Consultant, Child Advocate & assist our younger generation with Entrepreneurships.
Party: Conservative Republican
Age: (No response given)
Residence: Savannah, GA
Hometown: Born in Asheville, NC but would call my home town Birmingham, AL - We moved to GA in July of 2000.
Family (spouse, children): Mother of 3 & Grandmother of 2
Education/military service: School of Hard Knocks/ Daughter of an Air Force Pilot that fought in Combat during the Korean War - Also an Auxiliary member of the VFW Post in Marietta
Have you served in elected office before: No
Mack McGregor did not respond.
DEMOCRATS
Erick E. Allen
Occupation: Consultant
Party: Democrat
Age: 46
Residence: Vinings
Hometown: Nashville, TN
Family (spouse, children): Dr. Tameka Allen (Wife) Elise Allen (Daughter)
Education/military service: Belmont University (B.S.) and Kennesaw State University (M.B.A.)
Have you served in elected office before: Georgia House of Representatives
Campaign website: www.AllenforGeorgia.com
Charlie Bailey
Occupation: Attorney
Party: Democratic
Age: 39
Residence: Atlanta
Hometown: Pine Mountain, GA
Family (spouse, children): fiancée - Pallavi Purkayastha
Education/military service: B.A. and J.D. University of Georgia
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.charlieforgeorgia.com
Kwanza Hall
Occupation: Community and Business Developer
Party: Democratic
Age: 50
Residence: Atlanta, Fulton Co.
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Family (spouse, children): Father-figure to two young adults
Education/military service: Attended MIT
Have you served in elected office before: Yes. Atlanta School Board, City Council Member District 2, U.S. House Representative District 5
Campaign website: https://kwanzahall.com
Jason T. Hayes
Occupation: Physician and Small Business Owner
Party: Democratic Party
Age: 44
Residence: Alpharetta, Georgia
Hometown: Opelousas, Louisiana; birthplace: Willingboro, New Jersey
Family (spouse, children): Dr. Hayes is the son of Gladys S. Hayes- a retired nurse and the late James Henry Hayes - a Navy veteran. He is the youngest of 3 children - with an older brother Terrence and an older sister Jamie. Dr. Hayes has one niece, Jacqueline.
Education/military service: Opelousas High School - high honors - 1995; Xavier University of Louisiana- Bachelor of Science Chemistry - honors - 1999; Meharry Medical College - Medical Degree and Masters of Science in Public Health - high honors - 2004; National Health Service Corp - (Public Health Service Commitment)- Physician - 2007 - 2011; American College of Physicians, Fellowship - 2009- current; University of Tennessee, Haslam College of Business - Physician Executive MBA - 2016
Have you served in elected office before: Former 2020 Democratic Nominee for State Representative Georgia House District 49 (North Fulton)
Campaign website: www.jasonhayesforga.com
Derrick Jackson
Occupation: Business Owner/Adjunct Professor
Party: Democrat
Age: 56
Residence: Tyrone (Fayette County)
Hometown: New York
Family (spouse, children): Spouse – CaMia Jackson; Children – 7 (5 in college/graduate school, 2 in high school)
Education/military service: Bachelor of Science – Virginia Wesleyan College; Master of Management – Troy University; PhD candidate – Walden University; US Navy, 22 years, retired as a Lt. Commander
Have you served in elected office before? Currently serving 3rd term as GA State Representative, District 64 (Fayette and South Fulton Counties)
Campaign website: DerrickJackson.org
