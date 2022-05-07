REPUBLICANS
Anna J. Tillman, unopposed, did not respond.
DEMOCRATS
Solomon Adesanya
Occupation: Restaurant owner
Party: Democrat
Age: 36
Residence: East Cobb
Hometown: Marietta
Family (spouse, children): Wife & two daughters
Education/military service: Grad level - Georgia state University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.solomonforgeorgia.com
1.Why are you running for office?
I am running for office for many reasons. Small business is the heart of the community. Community thrives because of small businesses. Many small businesses closed down over the past two years and never made it back into existence. I will support legislation promoting small businesses by gaining access to capital. It provides a loan that is low-interest payments—streamlining regulations that affect small businesses, like zoning restrictions and delays in getting permits.
As a lifelong public school advocate, I must ensure our schools are adequately funded. My daughter goes to Brumby elementary school. Each time I talk to the teachers, I hear a cry for help in their voices. How did a school which recently moved to a new site with new infrastructures still rank very low in test scores? I have an obligation to fight and represent my constituents.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Public schools in my district are still facing challenges related to school resources. Public education is always at the forefront of my priorities. Suppose we want the best jobs in America right here in Georgia. In that case, we need the best schools in America to be right here in Georgia. Studies show that about half of all beginning teachers leave the profession within their first five years. In addition, close to 16% of beginning teachers leave without making it through the first year. A recent survey conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) reported that 28% of former public school teachers and 33% of private school teachers left the classroom and went to work for private businesses because of better wages, salaries, or commission.
I will address this challenge by putting forth legislation to provide funding to Eastcobb Middle school and Brumby Elementary school.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes! Georgia is one of the 14 states that has not adopted the expansion of Medicaid eligibility. In Georgia, many adults do not qualify for Medicaid. Adults between ages 19 and 64 without dependent children cannot get Medicaid coverage, and adults with dependents need to make below about $7,000 a year for a family of three to qualify. There is no convincing logic behind such a policy.
Expanding Medicaid will bring billions of our federal tax dollars back home to Georgia, help more people see a doctor, and keep Cobb County hospitals open. I will fight for Georgians to advance legislation that will expand Medicaid for Georgians.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
No. Eliminating income tax will lead to raising taxes within a different sector. The money has to be generated. That is how we ensure transportation, infrastructure, roads and other public goods. We have to ensure public goods remain non rivalrous and non-excludable.
Ben Stahl
Occupation: Attorney
Party: Democratic
Age: 35
Residence: Marietta
Hometown: Kennesaw, GA
Family (spouse, children): Stephanie, my high school sweetheart, and our rescue dog Claire
Education/military service: U.S. Marine Corps (2008-12), Kennesaw State University, and Emory School of Law
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: benforgeorgia.com
1. Why are you running for office?
As a child, I experienced the pains of poverty. Through government assistance and the help of our community, we were able to put food on the table. I’ve felt the pain of not knowing where you were going to sleep each night. I’ve seen the tears of parents who did not know whether they could afford school supplies. Later, college was totally out of the question.
With few other options, I enlisted in the Marine Corps to serve my country. Through my training, I learned critical leadership skills. After completing two combat tours in Afghanistan, I used the G.I. Bill to become the first member of my family to graduate from college.
I stretched the G.I. Bill to help pay my way through Emory Law. My education gave me expertise at navigating the mechanisms of government. To most Georgians, the legal system is too complex and too many Georgians are not getting the help they deserve.
I would not be who I am today without the help of friends, family, and government programs. Now I want to use my abilities to pay it forward and help my neighbors when they need it the most.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
My constituents face a wide variety of challenges.
In one neighborhood, a single parent is facing the realities of ever-rising rent prices. Their greatest challenge is figuring out which bills need to be paid today and which bills can be put off a bit longer.
In another, a family is faced with crushing medical bills and prescription medication costs. For them, the greatest challenge is accessing effective and affordable health insurance and care.
In my own neighborhood, last year’s flooding affected many homes, requiring tens of thousands of dollars in repairs. Our local stormwater infrastructure is damaged and failing.
All of these problems have one underlying similarity. Those families’ voices are not being effectively represented by government leaders. Instead, Republicans in the state are launching attacks on women’s right to choose, transgender students, teachers, and more.
Every day, I manage hundreds of clients who have a variety of needs and challenges. I have the skills necessary to handle both the statewide issues that grab our attention on national media as well as the local issues which affect my constituents’ day-to-day lives.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes, Georgia is missing out on federal funds, and our neighbors are suffering.
For my family, access to affordable healthcare is daunting. With the current systems in place, there are thousands of families who do not have adequate healthcare insurance.
As a result, those families are hesitant to seek treatment when they develop an illness or injury. An injured or ill neighbor affects the entire community. That neighbor cannot work, pay bills, or afford their mortgage. It is in the best interest of everyone that House District 43 is a healthy district.
One of my personal life goals is to be able to take care of my mother. She works as a nanny, and until recently, she did not have health insurance. For years, my mom refused to see a doctor when her back gave out, when she developed strange spots on her skin, or when she had chronic headaches.
It is moral and just to take care of the health of our neighbors. We live in a wealthy nation and great state. Lack of access to affordable healthcare should not be the reason for any neighbor to suffer.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
No, Georgia needs income tax to properly fund our agencies and programs.
Before the pandemic, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) decreased its workforce and did not update its systems. During the pandemic, when small-business owners and laid-off employees were calling for help regarding unemployment and PUA, GDOL answered only FOUR PERCENT of calls received. I don’t doubt the employees were doing their best, but they didn’t have adequate leadership, funding, or other resources needed to accomplish their mission.
We must ensure all of our government agencies and programs are well-funded. Our neighbors rely on those agencies every day and we never know when another crisis will hit.
Tennessee has the second highest sales tax rate in the country while Florida has the tenth highest. Georgia has the THIRD LOWEST. Georgia also has one of the lowest top marginal income tax rates in the country.
The state does not currently have a plan to fill revenue gaps created by eliminating the state income tax. Any modifications to our tax system should be carefully considered.
The negative impacts of rushed decisions will have consequences on the most vulnerable Georgians.
