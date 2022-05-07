DEMOCRATS
Teri Anulewicz (incumbent)
Occupation: Consultant
Party: Democratic
Age: Lady of a Certain Age (I am a Bicentennial Baby; y’all can do the math)
Residence: Smyrna
Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana
Family (spouse, children): Husband (Chris Anulewicz), two teenagers
Education/military service: Agnes Scott College, BA in International Relations, 1998
Have you served in elected office before: Smyrna City Council (2007-2017), Georgia House of Representatives (2017-Present)
Campaign website: www.TeriForGeorgia.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I am delighted to have the honor and privilege to continue to represent House District 42 in the Georgia House of Representatives, and will continue to work for the families, business, stakeholders, and all other HD 42 residents with accessible, transparent, and responsive leadership.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
As Georgia emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the greatest challenges our community faces are borne of our shared experience these past two years. We know that business are struggling to find employees in a very tight labor market; we also know that caregiving concerns are keeping many potential workers out of our economy. Many students are struggling with learning gaps and so many of our teachers are battling low morale. Traffic has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and we know that we need to work collaboratively with the county to improve regional mobility and transit options in Cobb County. The state has increased funding for our public schools and all teachers in Georgia have received a raise and an additional $2,000 bonus. We need to approach our caregiving challenges with thoughtful policies in addition to increased funding for Georgia’s PreK programs. Expanding Medicaid will also give so many families in our community the healthcare security that their families need in order to thrive.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
We should absolutely expand Medicaid in Georgia. Georgia’s uninsured rate is the third-highest in the nation. Expanding Medicaid in Georgia would bring insurance coverage to almost 500,000 Georgians. Every person who is part of that statistic represents a Georgian who can’t fully thrive, and that hurts everyone in our state. What’s more, because the federal government covers 90% of the expansion costs, which means that right now, the state of Georgia is missing out the chance to bring our federal tax dollars back to Georgia.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
Short answer: absolutely not. Medium answer: anyone who tells you that we can eliminate the state income tax is also telling you that they are really bad at math. Long answer: Georgia currently has a very low maximum tax rate (5.75%), and it’s about to be even lower (5.25%) thanks to a tax cut approved during this legislative session. The state of Georgia does not collect a property tax like other states that don’t have an income tax (this is left to counties and cities); in Texas for example, the average homeowner pays twice what we do in property taxes. Meanwhile, the state of Texas also collects one-fifth of their state’s revenues from oil extraction fees. This is not an option for Georgia. Indeed, the last time issue arose in Georgia, opposition to offshore drilling in Georgia was fierce — and completely bipartisan. There’s not enough space here to even begun to discuss what eliminating the income tax would mean for public education, which is about half of the state’s budget. The bottom line is that it costs almost $30 billion (with a B) to run the state of Georgia, and it will still cost that much even if there’s no income tax, and Georgia voters need to ask themselves who they think would make up that deficit were any of these candidates to succeed in turning their campaign rhetoric into actual public policy.
