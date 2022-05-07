REPUBLICANS
Fun Fong, unopposed, did not respond.
DEMOCRATS
Thomas Casez
Occupation: Software Engineer
Party: Democrat
Age: 25
Residence: Smyrna
Hometown: Madison, Alabama
Family (spouse, children): Spouse: Becky Casez, 2 year old child: Ginny Casez
Education/military service: Attended Auburn University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: https://thomasforgeorgia.com
1. Why are you running for office?
Business interests have always been a powerful force in our politics. But over the past 30 years, big businesses have grown unchecked. Amazon, Walmart, Facebook, Apple, BlackRock, Tyson Foods, and John Deere (to name a few) have destroyed healthy competition, cratered local businesses, and pitted our communities against each other. Worst of all, they've cut all of us off from our elected representatives. No matter who you vote for, the big businesses win. When companies grow too big, they invariably become too big to fail, and the rest of us have to pay the price.
I'm not a career politician. I'm a father, a husband, a software developer, and an aspiring entrepreneur. I'm not interested in playing political theater, and I'm not interested in winning if it means turning my back on the people I represent. I just want the same things you do: a government that puts its people first. Your vote should belong to you.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Over and over as we’ve talked to people in the district people tell us us that local politicians don’t help. Folks want justice, equality, and economic opportunity. They don't see local politics as part of the solution.
Voter suppression takes two forms. The most obvious is legislation that restricts access. The most insidious is the modern equivalent of the airborne leaflet campaign: nationwide smear campaigns and 24-hour news media that portray politicians of the other party as universally venal. I get the intention: scare people into voting.
People my age have become desensitized to fear mongering. Yes, the world is on fire. Yes, democracy is dying. And guess what: we have to figure out how to get up every morning, show up to work and pretend that everything is OK. The result? Indifference. Denial. Despair.
There’s a better way: make voting worthwhile. Most people in Smyrna don't know who to call or what to ask for when the government isn’t working for them. I believe they need representative who listens, and helps them navigate the state government in their daily lives.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Georgia should have accepted federal funding to expand medicaid when it first became available in 2014. Shoehorning a work requirement into qualifying for medicaid is the modern equivalent of debtor’s prison. I’m not exaggerating: When Elizabeth Warren and her team studied the issue in 2007, they found that 62.1% of all personal bankruptcies were due to medical bills. For a family hovering just above poverty line, a work requirement becomes an onerous limitation. If you fall sick, you can’t work. If you can’t work, you can’t access medicaid. If you can’t access medicaid you stay sick… and the cycle continues until you declare bankruptcy or die. The most insidious part is that many people don’t know how to declare personal bankruptcy, and will resort all sorts of toxic debt: credit card debt and payday loans to try and pay down their medical bills. I believe that health is a prerequisite for work, not the other way around. It’s absolutely cruel that our state is happy to hand hundreds of millions of dollars in breaks to monopolistic corporations, but can’t hand the few hundred dollars a month to the 1.3 million Georgians trapped in poverty.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
Georgia is very different from Tennessee and Florida. People move to Georgia because of its affordable cost of living, affordable higher education, job opportunities and ease of starting technology companies. A zero percent income tax doesn’t meaningfully contribute to any of those things, because it would have to be offset with a higher sales tax.
States thrive when people choose to raise their families there. It’s no accident that people choose Georgia. The state government does so much to make Georgia a great place to live. Case in point: I’m a software engineer, a husband and a father. I want to stay in Georgia because I trust that the state’s affordable college tuition and hope scholarship will be there for my daughter when she’s ready to go to college. I also love the fact that I can go to the Atlanta Technology Development Center for guidance, support, and subsidized rent if I want to start a technology company. There just isn’t room in the state budget to cut out income tax and preserve all of those services. Neither is there any need to do so. The state just needs to stay focused on making Georgia a great place to live.
Doug Stoner
Occupation: Business Development Director
Party: Democratic
Age: 56
Residence: Smyrna
Hometown: Smyrna
Family (spouse, children): Della my wife, and 2 daughters Gray and Honor
Education/military service: Kennesaw State University, BS Political Science
Have you served in elected office before: Yes. State Representative 2002 to 2004; State Senator 2004 to 2012; City of Smyrna Councilmember 2015 to 2018
Campaign website: stonerforhouse.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I'm running because someone has to be at the statehouse and actually concerned with Protecting Women's Reproductive Rights, Securing the Right to Vote, and Advancing Access to Healthcare. Our Community is facing immediate challenges and too many of them deal with terrible trickle down ideas from the statehouse and have nothing to do with our ability to build better lives for our families. So my focus, during this campaign and every day during the session, will be on the well-being of the citizens of Smyrna and Vinings.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The lack of affordable housing for first time buyers, for police officers and firefighters who protect our community, for public school teachers who teach our children, and for senior citizens who want to stay in their community.
By creating State Tax Credits that add to current Federal Tax Credits to incentivize the private sector in building housing for all the different citizens in our community, not just a small part of our community. I would also support State Tax Credits to help qualified first time buyers, our public servants, and our senior citizens with their down payment on a home.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes. First to help increase the number of citizens who can access preventive healthcare services, which will reduce the number of our fellow citizens with serious and long-term chronic healthcare issues which will cost the State of Georgia more in the long run. In addition, the expansion of Medicaid will help maintain our rural hospitals, which are closing at an alarming rate. Once a rural hospital closes, beyond just the lack of access to healthcare for our fellow Georgians living in that impacted community, it becomes almost impossible to attract economic development to those communities. No major business will locate in a community that has no healthcare infrastructure or services, as that business will be unable to recruit or retain employees. This creates a vicious downward spiral for the whole community.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
No. Just as financial advisers always recommend not to put all your money in one stock, the same common sense approach applies in not allowing the State to be reliant on just one main source of revenue. The State of Georgia, just like any smart investor, needs to continue to have multiple sources of revenues, so that during economic downturns it can continue to provide fundamental public services.
