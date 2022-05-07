REPUBLICANS
Olivia Angel
Occupation: Office & Marketing professional
Party: Republican Party
Age: 52
Residence: West Cobb
Hometown: Cebu island, Philippines
Family (spouse, children): 1 beautiful daughter
Education/military service: No military service, Bachelor in Science of Business Administration major in Management and Paralegal Certificate
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.voteoliviaangelhd39ga.c
1. Why are you running for office?
The reason I am running for State House District 39 is because I love and care about the citizens who live in this community. I would love to see my community prosper and be a safe environment to raise a family. I want to be their voice for the people of State House District 39 so we will be heard in the state capitol.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The greatest challenge that I think my constituents facing right now is the safety of the people and their property. I believe that the criminal activities intensified even before COVID 19 hits the country. I believe that my constituents was impacted by the virus pandemic economically, hence, some of them resorted to illegal activities such as breaking and entering, robbery, car break in, etc.
I will address it by partnering with Law Enforcement agency and the community through activities such as safety awareness programs, neighborhood crime watch programs, and self defense training.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
No, Georgia should not accept federal funding to expand Medicaid because it will also expand government authority in Georgia. I would however, agree, that those people that have pre-existing chronic conditions or those people that have cancer should have an extended help from Medicaid, not from Federal but from State fund. Those people that have pre-existing chronic conditions or have cancer after the COVID 19 diagnoses should have help through State fund to allow them to have a safety net and possibly to recover physically and economically.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
(No answer provided)
DEMOCRATS
Terry Cummings
Occupation: Attorney, Associate Professor
Party: Democrat
Age: 62
Residence: Mableton
Hometown: Teaneck, NJ
Family (spouse, children): John Cummings (husband), Kenan Cummings (son)
Education/military service: BA – Rutgers University, JD – Georgetown Law Center
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: terry4ga.com
1. Why are you running for office?
As a life-long civil servant, I know what it means to put others before yourself. I have spent my 25-year professional career as an Attorney in federal law enforcement doing just that. In my work I dealt with the result of the prison pipeline and a flawed criminal justice system. I support substantive changes to end the pipeline, end bail for profit, and end what feels like life-time parole. I believe South Cobb deserves a representative that is there to do the work for them; not further their resume. I am running because I believe honesty and integrity matter. I was told by a sitting congressman the Trump Presidency means qualities such as honesty and integrity no longer matter in Georgia politics and people just don’t care. I refuse to believe that. Now more than ever transparency, integrity and honesty are vital qualities we need in our elected officials. These are the traits I possess and will bring to the role of Representative for District 39.
My experience of consensus-building spans government, community, and civic involvement and as the next Representative for District 39, I will be clear on whom my client is – the people of South Cobb.
2.What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
For Mableton, the greatest challenge now is the prospect of cityhood. At this time, I’m still considering the pros and cons . The other challenge facing, not just my district but all of Georgia and most of the country is affordable housing. The good news is businesses continue to move to Georgia. The bad news is the demand for workforce housing continues to also grow. Unfortunately, the dream of home ownership has eluded thousands , with home prices jumping 85% during the past several years.
I strongly support cityhood being included on the November ballot so residents can decide. We all need to be educated on the positives and negatives of Mableton cityhood from the experts. I would also like to see some discussion from newly created cities and their successes and failures. Regarding affordable housing, I’m interested in affordable housing trusts and legislation to incentivize cities and counties to create their own trusts. I’m also interested recommendations by the Workforce Housing report such as removal of aesthetic restrictions that have nothing to do with safety, allow for non-traditional materials, expand low-income tax credits, and relaxing some county zoning laws. For example, in Cobb County where I live, tiny homes are restricted.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes. Health care is a right, not a privilege for the few that can afford it. Georgia’s partial expansion became effective in 2021, but people are required to work, there are no additional federal funds, and few people benefit. Full Medicaid Expansion would ensure our most vulnerable residents receive health care. Additionally, Georgians whose income is below or close to the poverty line and those in rural areas would certainly benefit.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
Frankly, I need to know more. Currently, our taxes support over half the revenue for public schools, colleges, criminal investigations, public and mental health programs, and prisons just to name a few. Every year, education funding is routinely cut by our legislatures for the sake of the budget. I really need to know how this current revenue stream would be replaced if income tax is eliminated. I also want assurances that low- and middle-class taxpayers are not going to ultimately foot the bill for any income tax elimination measures.
Monica Evette DeLancy
Occupation: Educator, Non-profit Executive Director
Party: Democratic
Age: 48
Residence: Riverside Community, Austell
Hometown: Daytona Beach, Florida
Family (spouse, children): 2 children Brianne (22) Ernest (19)
Education/military service: B.S. Degree Biology Dillard University, New Orleans, Louisiana
Have you served in elected office before: Yes Student Government Association President
Campaign website: monicastaterep39.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I am seeking the office of Georgia State Representative for everyone to have a voice at the table. My experience from the past 16 years, building a non profit which has been recognized nationally while raising 2 children has prepared me for the role of state representative. I am the best candidate to steer District 39 through the storm of the COVID 19 crisis as we navigate resources, and beyond the covid 19 crisis as it pertains to access for educational opportunities, routes to homeownership and economic development.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The greatest challenge for District 39 is for the community to be live up to its potential of a thriving community. All neighborhoods should be safe, healthy and engaging. As the state representative I will continue to host community engagement workshops, activities and virtual meetings for constituents to participate in.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Expanding Medicaid will allow for Georgians to live productive lives.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
Georgians work hard to support their households and removing the income tax can help more Georgians afford basic necessities such as medicine, and food.
DeBorah Johnson
Occupation: Covid Response Representative
Party: Democratic
Age: 54
Residence: South Cobb
Hometown: Born and raised in Atlanta
Family (spouse, children): Four grown children, eleven grandchildren and a host of blended and extended family.
Education/military service: Some college/ no military background
Have you served in elected office before: No?
Campaign website: under construction; contact: DeBorahJohnsonfordistrict39@gmail.com
1.Why are you running for office?
I am running for House District 39 because I believe in not only moving district thirty-nine forward, but "Fighting for its Future" with integrity and a sincere heart for positive change, I am all in. My role as a stakeholder in the district, my helping hands to humanity and honor as Ambassador has helped me to see firsthand the challenges of our district. I have and will continue to advocate on behalf of our children, youth, and young adults with bold plans to keep them out of pipeline to prison strategy and into quality working trade school for better skill set, wellbeing, and sustainability. I plan to implement, revise, or create bills on Mental health and fight for access for all Georgians to thrive and not forced to choose between putting food on the table or covering the cost of health insurance.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Earning livable wages is the greatest challenge most constituents face. I plan to voice my concern by joining those committee’s that aim to address the need for livable wages increase and sustainable futures. I will seek bills that work toward this effect to improve the wages for the people of this great country and draw on my community advocacy to address this challenge by initiating, drafting, or revising bills working across party lines because this is not a democrat or Republican issue. It is a national crisis.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes, Expanding Georgia's Medicaid would save lives, provide desperately needed coverage to the most vulnerable, accelerate economic recovery and stabilize Georgia's rural health systems.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
The elimination of income tax proves to be beneficial with more overall growth, better paying jobs and wealth and economic strength. This is a win, win for all laborers regardless of the tax bracket. It would be hard for me to not want those improvements for the people.
Tamarre Pierre
Occupation: Educator
Party: Democrat
Age: 31
Residence: Mableton
Hometown: Brooklyn
Family (spouse, children): Sergo Pierre, 1 Daughter-Shaley Pierre (6 months)
Education/military service: Georgia State University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: TamarrePierre.com
1. Why are you running for office?
From the first day I walked into the Georgia State Capitol on a field trip as a senior at South Cobb High School, I understood the impact of advocacy and government. I am running for State Representative of House District 39 for the same reasons I entered the role of public service as a current educator serving K-8 students and families in a public school. Through my experience working at the Georgia State Capitol for the past two state representatives that served district 39, I have seen firsthand how public policy and services can impact and increase the quality of life for all Georgians. As a daughter of immigrant parents, I have seen them work to provide exceptional education and sustainable life for my siblings and me. I am running because I want to be the voice for our community and know that I can get the work done and the results to move District 39 forward.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The past couple of years have been challenging for most of us; one of the most significant challenges has been education. Education is a critical tool in increasing upward mobility, access to good-paying jobs and giving families the ability to invest in their future. Ensuring that funding for public education equitably is a top priority is critical to ensuring it gets the investment it deserves.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
I firmly believe that Georgia should accept federal funding to expand Medicaid. For the past five years, Georgia Democrats have introduced legislation to expand Medicaid; I have watched Georgia Republicans stifle the legislation by not granting it a committee hearing. I have helped push S.B. 338, which allows Medicaid expansion to cover postpartum coverage. Georgia has a Medicaid gap of more than 269,000 people, and every year our state leaves about 3 billion of federal funding on the table. Starting as early as 2023, Georgia’s republicans will begin the process of leaving the Health insurance marketplace altogether. If elected, my mission will be to fight to expand access to care and preserve the Health Insurance Marketplace option.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
States like Florida are currently subsidizing their taxes with increased sales tax and increases on toll roads to help maintain the budget due to eliminating their income tax. Eliminating the state's income tax would cause a deficit in the state's budget, which would cut our public schools, our state roads, and highways; this would mean less money for public programs. However, in today's time and with the rising effects of inflation, I would consider lowering the income tax to help put money in the pockets of everyday Georgians.
