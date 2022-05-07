REPUBLICANS
Marites Reyes Redding
Occupation: Government Employee
Party: Republican
Age: 66
Residence: East Cobb
Hometown: Philippines
Family (spouse, children): Husband Edward Redding Jr.; children: three (3)
Education/military service: Juris Doctor ( Bachelor of Laws), LLM (Master of US Laws) Florida Coastal School of Law; No Military Service (Wife of Vietnam Veteran)
1. Why are you running for office?
I am running for office as Representative of State House District 37 because I am a Conservative and I can feel that I am not represented in our Capitol. I want my voice to be heard as well as the other Conservatives. I want Election Integrity, Transparency, Honesty and more importantly Accountability. I want peaceful and safe place to live. I want our veterans taken cared of, they protect and served us, they gave so much for our country, our freedom. It is now our moral duty to help and protect them. I am backing our law enforcers. I am for school choice, let the parents make the decision for their child. No to CRT, teachers should be teaching critical thinking to students not indoctrinating them. Defend the US Constitution specifically 1st and 2nd Amendment. I support voter's ID, one person one vote. No to mandatory vaccine, passport, mask.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The greatest challenge my constituents face but not only my constituents it's every body, each one of us, is Inflation. The high price of fuel which causes the high price of everything from basic necessities like food, clothing, shelter, rentals, the cost of repair, cars used or new. The effect of inflation to stock market will eventually affect retirement funds of the working class. I will resolve it by legislating/proposing measures by removing or lowering tax imposed on fuel to help the economy with this temporary battle. I will encourage other members of the GA House any other mean to help our struggling economy.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
In my opinion, Georgia may accept federal funding to expand Medicaid if said federal funding does not have any strings attach to it, but I think it is impossible. As far as I can remember all funding coming from the federal government always have conditions attached to it which most of the time is not in accordance with our values or beliefs or contradicts our own state laws or regulations. In this regard I agree with the present stand of our Governor and the Legislature not to accept Federal funding to expand Medicaid.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
Yes, I am in favor of Georgia joining other States like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate our State income. Eliminating State Income tax will boost the economy because it will put more money in the pocket of the working class. They will be motivated to work harder, because they know that the more hours they work the more money they earn which is gratifying. Having no State income tax attracts more workers, it will also encourage investment. I support free market and limited government.
DEMOCRATS
Mary Frances Williams
Occupation: Nonprofit Executive Staff Member
Party: Democrat
Age: 66
Residence: Marietta
Hometown: Marietta
Family (spouse, children): Two sons, Nicholas and Benjamin; Two Grandchildren, Maddie and Cooper
Education/military service: N/A
Have you served in elected office before: Yes, I have served two terms as Representative for Georgia House District 37
Campaign website: www.maryfranceswilliams.com
1.Why are you running for office?
I am running to continue to push for the things that first prompted me to run in 2018: access to quality, affordable healthcare, support for public education, and ensuring that we have clean air to breathe and clean water to drink. I’m running as someone who listens to all my constituents, regardless of party, so that they have a voice for the challenges unique to Marietta and Cobb County at the State Capitol.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The pandemic has put so much pressure on our schools. Parents and teachers alike are frustrated and exhausted, justifiably so. There are tangible policy options we must tackle such as increased access to early education and childcare as well as targeted supports for students whose learning has been negatively impacted in various ways. More broadly, though, I think we need to have a more open and honest conversation as a community and as a state, because I think the best place to start is to ensure that people are heard and understood.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes. There remains a moral and economic imperative to expand Medicaid. It’s a fact only underscored by the last two years and all that we’ve endured. Access to quality and affordable health care has grown worse. And we could reverse that for 473,000 Georgians with a single vote, creating tens of thousands of jobs and reducing a strain on our state budget in the process. Yet, that’s being held up for political reasons, and every day the very real effects of that worsen. For example, since 2013, seven rural hospitals have closed, crippling rural economies. It’s past time we acted.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
No. Georgia should not eliminate its income tax. It sounds nice in theory, but in practice makes little sense and would be irresponsible. Florida has higher property tax rates. They have a sales tax rate of 6% to our 4%. In other words, they’re simply shifting the burden elsewhere, with an eye to the fact that tourism and vacation homes are bigger drivers of their state’s economy than they are here. If we simply removed our income tax without similarly finding revenue from elsewhere, it would be disastrous for our economy. It would threaten our ability to fund core services and programs such as public safety, education, and healthcare. That’s the last thing we need coming out of a pandemic, whose economic fallout has resulted in deep budget cuts. State revenue has rebounded but we need to take the long view and act as responsible stewards of Georgia’s economy.
