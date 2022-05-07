REPUBLICANS
Robert Trim
Occupation: Real Estate
Party: Republican
Age: 53
Residence: Kennesaw
Hometown: Lawrenceville, NJ
Family (spouse, children): Married with 4 children
Education/military service: Bachelor’s degree from Kennesaw State
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.Trim35.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I’m running to keep Georgia on the RightTrack. Having spent nearly 20 years working in Georgia politics and policy I know firsthand how the process works. I know how important the work is that state legislators do and how impactful that work is to the citizens of Georgia. When the new District 35 was drawn, I knew it was time for me to step from behind the scenes and into the arena to make sure Georgia continues this path. The fact is, since Republicans have become the majority in the Georgia Legislature, Georgians are more prosperous, our economy is strong and exceeds the national average, our schools are fully funded and families now have a choice of how and where to educate their children. In the recent legislative session, the Republicans have cut taxes again, protected our children and continued to strengthen our economy and our neighborhoods. I am the only candidate for HD 35 that will continue to work in that direction, to keep Georgia on the right track.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Government overreach. At all levels of government, we’ve created excessive layers, burdensome regulations, and bureaucracy. As a state, we have an obligation to make sure we’re protecting every citizen’s right to use their property appropriately and to educate and raise their children as they see fit. Too often we hear school boards, city councils and others say they are the final authority on matters that used to be left to the individual. We also must make sure that third party groups and corporations do not have too much power over our communities, accreditation is important, but we must not be held hostage at the local level by organizations that are not accountable to the electorate and Georgia citizens. As the next State Representative for HD 35 I will work to not only remove bureaucratic red tape from the state level but, I will fight to make sure that local boards, councils, and authorities are not infringing on our rights and freedoms.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
No. The federal regulations are structured in a way that does more harm than good to Georgia citizens trying to break out of poverty. The expansion idea has been marketed as a great program for the poor, but the fact is that Medicaid expansion would only further hold back the very people it’s proposed to help. Not only does this repressive type of policy damage the state budget, the regulatory and economic pressures this puts on our employers would create the perfect storm to ensure the poor only got poorer. Why would anyone on the edge of the poverty line want to advance in their career if it means having to pay for coverage? We must focus on finding ways to incentivize those who purchase insurance privately, either through work or independently. We need to reduce the regulations on how insurance pools can be formed so that buying power increases for small businesses, gig economy workers and solopreneurs.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
The simple answer is yes. My nearly 20 years working on policy at the capitol has shown me the devil is in the details. I believe that a phased-in flat tax plan would be a good start, but governments need funds and will always find a way to get the funds they need. As an example, the elimination of the birthday tax on cars being switched to a tax at the point of sale for all new and used cars. So, in principle I absolutely believe we should look comprehensively at how the state taxes our citizens. I also want to be sure that the state has the funds to do the necessary jobs like funding schools, courts, highways, ports and police.
DEMOCRATS
Lisa Campbell
Occupation: Strategic Communications / Business Consultant
Party: Democratic
Age: 53
Residence: Kennesaw, GA
Hometown: Marietta, GA
Family (spouse, children): Yes, I have deep family roots in Cobb County, Georgia since the 1940’s, including parents who live in Kennesaw; I am the oldest of three sisters, a proud Aunt, and grateful for the love of an extended family.
Education/military service: Cobb County Public Schools; University of Georgia Bachelor of Arts / English
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.lisaforga.com
1.Why are you running for office?
I’m running for the Georgia House of Representatives, District 35, representing Kennesaw and Acworth, because every Georgian deserves to live in a better Georgia for all, where everyone’s voices, values, and votes matter. Everyone deserves equitable access to quality, affordable healthcare, fully funded schools, safe communities, and a sustainable environment. We all want to be treated fairly, with dignity and respect including equitable access to our shared resources, equal rights to love who we want and raise the families we choose, and the constitutional right to bodily autonomy. I am looking forward to affirmatively working for the people of Georgia because we are better and more effective when we collaborate and work together. As a long time Georgia resident, business owner and entrepreneur, I am ready to put my 30+ years of professional leadership experience to work for Georgia House District 35.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Our greatest challenge is overcoming division that diminishes our ability to progress and dampens our quality of life. We see the destructive impact of division in reduced funding and access to healthcare, in decreased budgets and trust in our teachers and public schools, and in ongoing racial and gender discrimination that results in fewer opportunities for Georgians. Division is evident in redistricting as gerrymandering, and it is hurting our ability to treat each other with dignity and respect. As the next, and first woman to serve as House Representative 35, I look forward to bringing leadership skills to build coalitions, increase consensus and implement a strategic plan to unite together and focus on doing good things for Georgians.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Yes, because 481,956 uninsured people would be covered and 90% of the cost would be paid by federal funds. It’s the right thing to do and is also a good financial decision. Everyone deserves basic healthcare. Georgia is forfeiting $3.5 Billion in federal funds by not fully expanding Medicaid. I am ready to bring that money back to Georgia and unify Georgians to increase access to healthcare for a healthier and better Georgia for all. (Data Source: GBPI)
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
No, instead we should enact a fair tax policy. Between FY 2013 and FY 2022 Georgians gave $46 Billion tax dollars to subsidize businesses, resulting in 94% of corporations reporting a taxable income of $0 or less in 2019. When Georgia expands corporate subsidies to the point that they are no longer paying taxes, it creates an unfair, and unnecessary choice between reducing services or redistributing funds from low- and middle-income Georgia families to benefit private business interests. Georgia’s policies to shift funding from investments in core services like public education and healthcare, to corporate tax subsidies contributes to worsening racial and economic inequality, while billions are directed to corporate shareholders. In other words, from 1982-2022, while personal income tax revenue climbed for working Georgia families, corporate income tax diminished almost completely. I’m ready to shift the focus back to Georgians, working with businesses to pay their fair share, and enact a fair tax that moves us forward to a better quality of life for all Georgians. (Data Source: GBPI)
Nick Miller
Occupation: Urban Planner
Party: Democrat
Age: 27
Residence: Kennesaw
Hometown: Kennesaw, GA
Family (spouse, children): Single
Education/military service: Bachelor of Arts, Furman University, Politics and International Affairs, Urban Studies; Master of Public Policy, Georgia State University - Andrew Young school of Policy Studies
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: electnick.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I am running to become the first Black Representative of Kennesaw and Acworth in our state legislature. House District 35 is a changing community. As our demographics and beliefs change, our leadership must change. Our community deserves representation that reflects us and speaks up for our values. We have a unique opportunity to elect the bold, energetic, and diverse leadership we need.
In my work as a community organizer, I knocked on many doors, made many calls, and talked to many Cobb County voters. During that time, I felt the energy of this community grow, especially in marginalized groups. Through the help of fearless democratic leaders up and down the ballot and organizers who mobilized to register voters, a progressive Georgia is now within our reach. With my candidacy, we can bring representative leadership closer to the people of Kennesaw and Acworth.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Inequity is the greatest challenge we face as Georgians. Our state elected officials continue to make decisions that leave hard-working people behind. There is no reason why people in our communities should be able to work a full 40-hour workweek and still not have enough money to provide for their families. We must improve access for Georgians, including a livable wage that allows all of us to afford life's necessities such as food, childcare, health insurance, housing, clothing, and transportation.
And we know these inequities are most common among women and people of color. America has always promised us that if we work hard enough, we will be rewarded, and in most cases, that's not true. It's time we even the playing field and give everyone the same chance at an equitable, accessible, and livable future. As your next representative for HD35, I will combat inequity by speaking for economic and social change, advocating for all who have been disadvantaged or left behind by our system.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
As one of just 12 states who have not expanded Medicaid, I believe Georgia should finally accept federal funding for medicare expansion. Health care is a human right, and access to healthcare is one of the most direct ways that we can help Georgians and their families. Medicaid expansion would immediately improve the lives of the elderly, those with disabilities, and lower-income earners. Individuals should be able to visit the doctor without having to decide whether or not they can afford it. Healthcare should not be a financial burden.
Additionally, Medicaid expansion will have positive benefits for the Georgia economy. In addition to providing more flexibility for spending within the state economy, there is an opportunity to raise additional revenue taxes on health plans and providers that the federal government primarily covers.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
In the last Fiscal Year, Income Tax was by far the largest revenue source, with almost half of our state revenue coming from income tax. No doubt eliminating the state income tax would weaken our state's finances and exacerbate the existing racial inequities in our state. Consistent with the myth of trickle-down economics, case studies of eliminating the income tax have not boosted those states' economies as they promised to.
Instead of cutting income taxes, we have an opportunity to support a more equitable Georgia economy through our tax system. An income tax system that demands that all Georgians pay their fair share allows for needed public investments. Those investments include improving our schools, improving our public infrastructure, protecting our environment, increasing incomes, enabling reproductive justice and access to healthcare, and providing any other support for the people of our state.
Kyle Rinaudo
Occupation: Teacher
Party: Democratic
Age: 26
Residence: Acworth, GA
Hometown: Acworth, GA
Family (spouse, children): Three generations of my family live in Kennesaw & Acworth.
Education/military service: Georgetown University, Degree in International Politics & Government
Have you served in elected office before: N/A
Campaign website: www.KyleRinaudo.com
1. Why are you running for office?
As a teacher, law student, and proud North Cobb Warrior, I was proud to be our Democratic nominee for House District 35 in 2020, running the strongest Democratic campaign Acworth & Kennesaw has seen in decades. Thanks to you—all our supporters, volunteers, voters, and neighbors—our Democratic campaign came within 280 votes, less than 1% of the ballots cast, of electing a progressive, pro-choice, pro-voting rights representative here in our area for the first time. This year, I’m running again to finish the job. Since our last election, we’ve seen our current representatives pass legislation making it harder to vote, discriminating against LGBT students, attacking our teachers, moving backwards on women’s rights, and more. That’s why it’s more critical than ever that we elect new leadership for Acworth and Kennesaw to actually work for our shared values in the State House. That’s why I’m running. I will fight for affordable healthcare, support our teachers and public schools, preserve our environment, and protect voting rights, equal rights, and civil rights for all Georgians. We came so close two years ago, so this year, I’m asking for your support to finish the job. Let’s make it happen!
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
So many families in our community are struggling right now. Struggling with unaffordable healthcare, high prices at the grocery store, worried about their health or a loved one, grappling with a stagnant paycheck, or wondering how they’ll be able to afford rent, the mortgage, or buying a home. I get it, and I hear it every week when I’m knocking on doors in our community. In all these conversations, I want our community to know that local politics can be a positive beacon of hope in all of these areas, and that our campaign can make a positive difference in creating an economy that works for all of us. We can make healthcare more affordable and accessible for all of us. We can raise the minimum wage, protect workers’ rights, and ensure families can afford a great home in our community. We can invest in our education system, and make sure all of our students get a world-class education and a high-quality future. Right now, our community is looking for solutions and a representative with the experience, values, and energy we need to bring new leadership to our state government. I’m running for State House to be that representative.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Absolutely, we need to expand Medicaid in Georgia. Tens of thousands of Georgia families would have access to quality, affordable healthcare if we would expand Medicaid as laid out in the Affordable Care Act more than ten years ago. It still confounds me that our current representatives have not only opposed this common-sense effort, but have actively worked against it. In past years, our governor and current representatives proposed a waiver system that would make Georgia’s healthcare system more expensive, more complicated, and cover fewer Georgians, instead of taking the commonsense step of expanding Medicaid. I hear from voters in my community all the time that healthcare costs are one of their primary concerns. So many of us in Acworth and Kennesaw are worried about unexpected medical bills, or wonder how to afford prescription medicine week to week. I understand this reality, and I’m passionate about creating solutions. And here’s the good news: We can vote for better! I’m running for office, along with Stacey Abrams and so many others, to fight for Medicaid expansion and other solutions to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for families in Acworth and Kennesaw.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
As someone who works every week in Georgia public schools, I know that our teachers, students, and school facilities need more support—not less—as we work to provide our students with a world class education and future careers. Since Georgia’s income tax is an important part of Georgia’s public-school investments, I would be concerned that eliminating this funding source would have a detrimental effect on our education system’s long-term competitiveness. So no, I do not think we should eliminate this funding source. All in all, I’m running for State House because I believe in fighting for Acworth & Kennesaw’s families and future. That’s why I’m so passionate about expanding access to healthcare, creating green energy jobs, preserving our environment, investing in our public schools, and protecting equal rights and voting rights for all Georgians. I continue to hear from friends and neighbors that we want a representative who will focus on making this future a reality—not issues that divide or distract us. That’s why I’m running: To be that problem solver and that positive voice.
