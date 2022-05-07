REPUBLICANS
Donna Kosicki
Occupation: Consultant/Small Business Owner
Party: Republican
Residence: Acworth
Hometown: (No answer provided)
Family (spouse, children): (No answer provided)
Education/military service: Business Administration, Miami-Dade College
Have you serviced in elected office before: No
Campaign website: electdonnakosicki.com
1. Why are you running for office?
As an education consultant, I have spent decades advocating for families and the educational needs of their children both on a state and national level. I am an inaugural organizational member of the Georgia Department of Education Parent Advisory Council. I have advocated for our conservative values at the U.S. Department of Education as well.
I have experience consulting and running non-profit agencies. I serve on the Education Committee of the Georgia Association of Parliamentarians. I am the Past President of the Georgia PTA. I have also served as the President of the Cherokee Republican Women and the First-Vice Chair of the Cherokee County Republican Party. I am also no stranger to the Cherokee County Board of Elections office; working on the processing of absentee ballot applications and ballots along with managing the polls.
My role as your Representative is to bring your voice to the Capitol and to ensure that your liberties, economic principles, and prosperity are preserved. The position of State Representative is a natural pathway forward for someone with my skills and experience.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
When I am out talking with voters, there are actually two issues that I get asked the most about. The first is responsible growth. Both Cobb and Cherokee are fast-growing communities as more people choose to live here. Residents are concerned about maintaining the quality and character of life as more homes and businesses move into the area. I am committed to collaborating with the Chamber of Commerce, Cities, and Boards of Commissioners to plan for development in a responsible manner.
The second issue that I am asked the most about is election integrity. Everyone wants to know that their vote was counted and that only legal votes were accepted. S.B. 202 was effective legislation that made it easier to vote and harder to cheat but there is still more work to be done. As someone with extensive experience working at the Board of Elections, I understand the processes. My focus will be on making the election process for election staff better, stopping any federal election takeover, and fortifying the voting process for voters and candidates.
3. Should Georgia accept any federal funding for Medicaid expansion? Why?
No, accepting more federal monies for the expansion of Medicaid will expand the federal government's role in our health care system and lead to a full government takeover. It will mean an increase in taxpayer spending, reduced private options, and it will decrease our state’s ability to develop programs to meet our citizens’ unique needs.
There are less costly alternatives to expanding Medicaid in Georgia. I would be willing to work with experts at Georgia Public Policy Foundation and those who worked on Georgia Pathways which is a conservative solution to helping those that need health care insurance. This proposal was approved in 2020 and would have taken effect in 2021, however, the current federal administration has stopped its implementation.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
This is an issue that I believe needs to be further studied. I would be willing to consider the elimination of state income taxes so that Georgia remains competitive with its neighbors in attracting business. However, I would need to be assured that all the necessary budget expenditures can be covered without raising taxes in another area to supplement the loss of receiving state income taxes.
Jordan Ridley
Occupation: Small Business Owner
Party: Republican
Age: 29
Residence: Victoria (Cherokee County)
Hometown: Woodstock
Family (spouse, children): Neither
Education/military service: B.S. in Public Policy from Georgia State University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: Ridleyfrorhouse.com
1. Why are you running for office?
I have been active in politics in our community for years, I have heard and seen the issues affecting our district and want to bring positive change on those issues.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
Transportation and growth. I would fight to get more money and attention from GDOT to improve our roadways.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
(No answer provided.)
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
Yes.
DEMOCRATS
Stacee L. Hill
Occupation: Healthcare/Small Business
Party: Democrat
Age: 57
Residence: Cherokee County
Hometown: (No answer provided)
Family (spouse, children): No
Education/military service: Some College
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: @HouseRep22-Facebook
1. Why are you running for office?
I’m running for change and diversity in Cherokee County.
2. What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address? How would you address it?
The biggest challenge is having the citizens to see that change comes when we work together in unity and we hold these politicians accountable for the vote they campaign for.
3. Should Georgia accept federal funding to expand Medicaid? Why?
Being in Healthcare for the last 23 years…watching people struggle to live and watch them die for something so simple as high blood pressure and diabetes to live yes we need expanded Medicaid.
4. Should Georgia join states like Tennessee and Florida and eliminate its income tax?
Taxes is not my area of expertise, so I can’t answer that, but if it helps people in the struggle hopefully they will do the right thing.
