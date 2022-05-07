Catherine Davis
Brian Kemp
David Perdue
Kandiss Taylor
{photoSource}Rome News-Tribune{/photoSource} Stacey Abrams
REPUBLICANS
Occupation: Retired/Independent Contractor
Party: Republican
Age: 69
Residence: Stone Mountain, GA
Hometown: Stamford, CT
Family: Two children, three grandsons; one great grand son
Education/military service: Tufts University (Magna Cm Laude; attended law school
Have you served in elected office before: no
Campaign website: CatherineintheCapitol.com
Occupation: Small businessman
Age: 58
Residence: Athens, GA
Hometown: Athens, GA
Family (spouse, children): Spouse - Marty Kemp; Children - Jarrett, Lucy, Amy Porter Kemp
Education/military service: Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from the University of Georgia
Have you served in elected office before: Yes - Governor, Secretary of State, State Senator
Campaign website: www.briankemp2022.com
Occupation: Businessman
Age: 72
Residence: Glynn County, GA
Hometown: Warner Robins, GA
Family: Married to Bonnie, 2 sons, 3 grandsons
Education/military service: Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering, Master’s degree in Operations Research, both from Georgia Tech
Have you served in elected office before: One term in the U.S. Senate
Campaign website: www.voteperdue.com
Occupation: Public School Administrator
Age: 41
Residence: Southeast Georgia
Hometown: Baxley
Family: Ryan Taylor, 3 School Age Children (boy, girl, boy)
Education/military service: B.S. Early Childhood Education, M.Ed. School Counseling, Ed.S. School Counseling, Ph.D. Counselor Education & Supervision
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.kandisstaylor.com
DEMOCRATS
Occupation: Tax attorney, entrepreneur, writer and small business owner
Party: Democratic Party
Age: 48
Residence: Atlanta
Hometown: Gulfport, MS
Family: spouse, children: Single
Education/military service: Spelman College (BA), University of Texas (MPA), Yale Law School (JD)
Have you served in elected office before: Member of the Georgia House of Representatives (2007-2017); Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives (2011-2017)
Campaign website: staceyabrams.com
