REPUBLICANS

Catherine Davis

Occupation: Retired/Independent Contractor

Party: Republican

Age: 69

Residence: Stone Mountain, GA

Hometown: Stamford, CT

Family: Two children, three grandsons; one great grand son

Education/military service: Tufts University (Magna Cm Laude; attended law school

Have you served in elected office before: no

Campaign website: CatherineintheCapitol.com

Brian Kemp (incumbent)

Occupation: Small businessman

Party: Republican

Age: 58

Residence: Athens, GA

Hometown: Athens, GA

Family (spouse, children): Spouse - Marty Kemp; Children - Jarrett, Lucy, Amy Porter Kemp

Education/military service: Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from the University of Georgia

Have you served in elected office before: Yes - Governor, Secretary of State, State Senator

Campaign website: www.briankemp2022.com

David A. Perdue

Occupation: Businessman

Party: Republican

Age: 72

Residence: Glynn County, GA

Hometown: Warner Robins, GA

Family: Married to Bonnie, 2 sons, 3 grandsons

Education/military service: Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering, Master’s degree in Operations Research, both from Georgia Tech

Have you served in elected office before: One term in the U.S. Senate

Campaign website: www.voteperdue.com

Kandiss Taylor

Occupation: Public School Administrator

Party: Republican

Age: 41

Residence: Southeast Georgia

Hometown: Baxley

Family: Ryan Taylor, 3 School Age Children (boy, girl, boy)

Education/military service: B.S. Early Childhood Education, M.Ed. School Counseling, Ed.S. School Counseling, Ph.D. Counselor Education & Supervision

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: www.kandisstaylor.com

Tom Williams could not be reached. 

DEMOCRATS

Stacey Abrams

Occupation: Tax attorney, entrepreneur, writer and small business owner

Party: Democratic Party

Age: 48

Residence: Atlanta

Hometown: Gulfport, MS

Family: spouse, children: Single

Education/military service: Spelman College (BA), University of Texas (MPA), Yale Law School (JD)

Have you served in elected office before: Member of the Georgia House of Representatives (2007-2017); Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives (2011-2017)

Campaign website: staceyabrams.com

