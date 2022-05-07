REPUBLICANS 

Occupation: Farmer, Small Business Owner, State Senator

Party: Republican

Age: 35

Residence: Ocilla, GA

Hometown: Ocilla, GA

Family (spouse, children): None

Education/military service: Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Georgia and Associate of Science Degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

Have you served in elected office before: Yes – 10 years in the Georgia State Senate

Campaign website: https://tylerharperga.com/

DEMOCRATS 

