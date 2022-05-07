Charles Edward Ford
Occupation: Public Defender Fulton County
Party: Nonpartisan
Age: 67
Residence: Smyrna, GA
Hometown: Lansing, MI
Family (spouse, children): Sons Charles Ford II and Kevin S. Ford
Education/military service: Juris Doctor Degree 1988 Thomas M. Cooley Law School; Masters Labor & Industrial Relation Degree 1982 Michigan State University; Bachelors Business Administration Degree 1078 Northwood University; Associates General Degree 1976 Lansing Community College
Have you served in elected office before: Lansing, Michigan City Council Member 1990-1993; Lansing, MIchigan School Board Member 2008-2014
Campaign website: FordForJudge.com
1. Can you explain your judicial philosophy in plain English?
My Judicial Philosophy is a steadfact commitment to fairness and justice for all. I will at all times approach cases with an open mind. Moreover, I’ll have a willingness to listen and understand both sides before legal decisions are made, and not consider outside factors such as race, gender, ethnicity, social and economic status if they are not pertinent to the facts of the case.
2. What are the biggest changes you think we need to make to our justice system, if any?
I do not believe in change for change's sake. I would evaluate the process in Superior Court to determine if they are indeed fair, equitable, and efficient. I will do a consistent evaluation of results and timeliness of outcomes to determine if adjustments, modifications, or a different direction is necessary.
3. Do you believe there is such a thing as a “victimless crime?” If so, what offenses would you place in this category?
Yes, to a certain extent, in many victimless crimes the victim is the offender him or herself. Such as possession of illegal contraband, recreational drug use, and in many instances, prostitution.
4. Do you believe that all citizens have adequate access to legal help and the legal system? If not, what can be done to provide wider and better access?
No, I believe that not all citizens have adequate access to legal help and the legal system. Raising the income level for court appointed counsel from a maximum income of $13,000.00 per year would allow more individuals access to quality legal representation. I do not believe a person who earns between $13,000.00 and $20,000.00 can afford adequate legal help.
Rob Leonard (incumbent)
Occupation: Superior Court Judge
Party: Nonpartisan
Age: 47
Residence: Marietta
Hometown: Lexington, KY
Family (spouse, children): Married to Katie Leonard. I have 3 children.
Education/military service: Undergraduate and Law Degrees from the University of Kentucky
Have you served in elected office before: Yes. State Court of Cobb County (2 years). Superior Court of Cobb County (10 years).
Campaign website: www.judgeleonard.com
1. Can you explain your judicial philosophy in plain English?
Good judges don’t make the law, they apply it fairly as it’s written. Good judges treat people equally and consistently; a judge who only follows the law when it yields an outcome the judge thinks is fair will inevitably end up treating people unequally. I approach all disputes with a strict adherence to the rule of law, keeping an open mind, and deciding each issue in a fair and timely manner, without bias, and without regard for whether I personally agree with the outcome of the decision. I strive to make sure that my everyone that enters my courtroom leaves feeling that they were heard and treated fairly, even if they did not prevail. Anyone that wants to have a scholarly discussion about how I interpret various texts can reach out to me.
2. What are the biggest changes you think we need to make to our justice system, if any?
One of the biggest changes our court system needed has already been achieved during my last two years as Chief Judge. Historically, the justice system has been slow to adopt new technologies and find ways to become more efficient. Necessity is the mother of invention and COVID provided an opportunity to rethink the ways we do business in the courts. With the support of our Board of Commissioners, and the help of federal grant dollars, we were able to adopt several new technologies in the courts that have made us more efficient and give us the flexibility to bring in litigants and lawyers virtually where appropriate. This saves the litigants time and attorneys fees and makes access to justice more affordable. I also led the way in implementing a system for electronic probation warrants that has expedited the process and frees up 1900 hours per year for the department of community supervision to make our county safer.
Another important opportunity for change in our justice system is the expanded use of accountability courts. Thanks to our accountability courts, we have many more tools and opportunities available to restore and rehabilitate deserving non-violent people that find themselves in our criminal justice system.
3. Do you believe there is such a thing as a “victimless crime?” If so, what offenses would you place in this category?
Generally speaking, crimes of all types put the community at risk. In our system of government, the people make the laws through their representative form of government (the General Assembly). When those laws are broken, just as every indictment reads, the people’s elected prosecutor brings charges for those violations “in the name and behalf of the citizens of Georgia.” I have heard some people argue that drug use is a “victimless crime.” Experience teaches otherwise. I would estimate that well over 90% of the criminal cases that I see directly or indirectly relate to some underlying substance abuse issue. It also ignores the fact that somewhere down the line, someone else was profiting off that addiction. Those people, drug dealers and often gang affiliates, will commit all manner of other criminal acts to keep those profits coming.
4. Do you believe that all citizens have adequate access to legal help and the legal system? If not, what can be done to provide wider and better access?
Access to justice is a subject that is very near and dear to my heart. For years, like so many of my fellow bar leaders and judges, I have supported Cobb Legal Aid through the Cobb Justice Foundation. Their efforts to help those most in need are limited by their budgetary realities. Increased private and public grant funding for organizations such as Cobb Legal Aid would do immeasurable good in closing the gap in access to justice. Additionally, we have instituted several programs in Superior Court through our ADR office and the law library. I am the chair of each of those boards. We have a “Family Law Workshop” which provides education and background about the process of divorce and child custody litigation for those people that are representing themselves. We maintain a list of mediators that are certified in different practice areas that help people find some suitable middle ground rather than litigating their cases unnecessarily. With the assistance of the Cobb Bar, we host educational programming in the law library on specific practice areas that is open to the public. We provide free online legal research terminals to the public, in addition to a comprehensive legal publication selection.
Matt McMaster
Occupation: Lawyer
Party: (No answer provided)
Age: 40
Residence: Marietta
Hometown: Marietta (East Cobb)
Family (spouse, children): Allison (wife), Nicholas (oldest son), Landon (youngest son)
Education/military service: Bachelors in Business Administration (BBA), double major in Marketing and Computer Information Systems (CIS) from Georgia State University, and Juris Doctor (JD) from Ave Maria School of Law.
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: mcmasterforcobb.com
1. Can you explain your judicial philosophy in plain English?
Yes. A judge's role is to extract the truth based on the facts of a case for the purpose of conveying a proper ruling under the applicable law. Judges should not make decisions influenced by their personal interests and judges should avoid conflicts of interest where possible.
Compare this to a Major League Baseball home plate umpire who is tasked with determining whether a pitch is a strike or a ball. As we know, the umpire should not make calls based on that umpire's own desired outcome. Now, imagine if MLB umpires were “elected” by voters who don’t even watch baseball, and further imagine if umpires accepted donations and endorsements from MLB players and teams to fund their re-election campaigns. The integrity of the results to the games would be completely diminished! That is exactly what we have here in the Cobb County Superior Court with law firms and attorneys funding judicial campaigns. While jury trials may provide some safeguard against total corruption, there are no jury trials in child custody determinations. Thus, a major part of my philosophy is that judges should not solicit nor accept campaign donations or endorsements from law firms or attorneys within the jurisdiction.
2. What are the biggest changes you think we need to make to our justice system, if any?
We need to improve how we hold judges accountable when they don’t hold themselves accountable. Judges in Cobb County sometimes will not voluntarily recuse themselves in situations where there exists an appearance of impropriety. I also believe that the incumbency advantage leaves judges too comfortable, and some judges have gone more than 20 years unopposed in every election. The Superior Court judges of Cobb County thus resemble the career politicians we have in Washington D.C. We have to do better.
We also need to change the way Guardian Ad Litems are appointed, the recusal process, and re-election campaign practices. Judges should not use their positions of power to leverage campaign donations or endorsements from lawyers, including Guardian Ad Litems. Re-election campaign transaction patterns show that if you want to be regularly appointed as a Guardian Ad Litem in Cobb, you need to donate to a judge’s re-election campaign. While I cannot control other judges, I can control my own behaviors. Thus, my promise to The People of Cobb County is that I will not accept campaign donations or endorsements from law firms or attorneys that practice in Cobb County throughout my tenure on the bench if elected.
3. Do you believe there is such a thing as a “victimless crime?” If so, what offenses would you place in this category?
This answer depends on how we define the word “victim.” Here are a few examples to consider:
(1) If we define “victim” as “someone physically harmed by the unlawful conduct of another person” then one could argue that driving over the speed limit on an open road in the middle of nowhere is a victimless crime. However, if we were to define “victim” as “a law-abiding citizen unfairly impacted by the actions of another person’s unlawful conduct” then one could argue that driving over the speed limit on an open road in the middle of nowhere leaves those who drive within the speed limit as victims if we do not punish the lone speeder.
(2) Now consider unlawful businesses such as prostitution or drug dealing. Some might say that “society” is the victim because these unlawful ways of making money degrade the success and prosperity of our community. Others might say that “society” is intangible and therefore cannot be deemed a “victim” under these circumstances. There are others who believe that prostitutes and drug users are in fact the victims of these crimes even though they are punished under the application of the laws as written.
4. Do you believe that all citizens have adequate access to legal help and the legal system? If not, what can be done to provide wider and better access?
No, the citizens do not have adequate access to legal help and the legal system. Even as an attorney I don’t always have access that I believe I have a right to as a citizen under the Constitution. I am referring primarily to public records that are not attainable under the Open Records Act or are otherwise not easily accessed. For example, the audio recordings created through court reporter devices are deemed not within the purview of the Open Records Act. Instead, it is like pulling teeth to get records and media files that should otherwise be readily reviewable by the public. In fact, some records that would typically be attainable under the Open Records Act are destroyed after 30 days in Cobb County, so if you don’t make your request within this rigid time frame then your opportunity to get them is gone. As a person with a computer degree and extensive experience working as an IT professional, I know that data storage solutions are not expensive and get exponentially cheaper as time goes on. This 30-day restriction limiting public transparency is inexcusable. We need to continue leveraging technology to improve public access to information.
