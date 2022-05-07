Ann Harris (incumbent)
Occupation: Superior Court Judge
Party: Non-Partisan
Age: (No answer provided)
Residence: Smyrna
Hometown: Birmingham Alabama
Family (spouse, children): Husband Jim Harris
Education/military service: J. D. Vanderbilt University Law School, B. S., Finance, Auburn University
Have you served in elected office before: Yes. I was the winner of a contested election for Superior Court Judge in 2014, and was re-elected in 2018
Campaign website: (No answer provided)
1. Can you explain your judicial philosophy in plain English?
As a judge in superior court, I deal primarily with people who are, or have recently been, in crisis – victims of serious crimes, those accused of committing serious crimes, and families in distress. While I am called to love mercy, I am told to do justice. As one who has taken on oath to uphold the Constitution and laws of our state and nation, I cannot do justice if I am not faithful to the law. And that means the law as it is written, not as I might sometimes wish it to be. Words matter. Words in statutes matter, and words in the Constitution matter. As a trial judge tasked with being faithful to the law, my duty is to follow the law as written, and not interpret it or rewrite it in a manner that I mind find more agreeable in a given situation. Nevertheless, I do look for opportunities to show mercy to those who come before me, so long as I believe I can do so without endangering the safety of those in our community. I do not undertake such decisions lightly: mercy wrongly withheld can be crushing, but mercy improvidently granted can be dangerous.
2. What are the biggest changes you think we need to make to our justice system, if any?
I see in Superior Court every week what has been written about extensively: people with untreated mental illness being caught up in the criminal justice system, a system historically ill-equipped to deal with such challenges. When appropriate and safe to do so, lower-level offenders with a mental illness underlying their crimes need to be channeled away from the traditional criminal justice system and into mental health treatment. But doing so requires first responders to recognize the signs of mental illness, requires that treatment be available and affordable, and requires that the offender be willing to comply with appropriate treatment. Law enforcement has worked diligently on that first piece; our court system has worked for several years on the last two pieces. As the Judge who presides over Cobb’s Mental Health Accountability Court, we work with our participants for 18-24 months, providing intensive treatment, counseling and court oversight, to restore them to their family and community, equipped with long-term resources improved habits that enable them to remain mentally healthy. In dealing effectively with those whose crimes are a product of their mental illness, much has been done. But much more remains to be done.
3. Do you believe there is such a thing as a “victimless crime?” If so, what offenses would you place in this category?
Unfortunately, most every crime has a victim. There are of course the direct victims of personal and property crimes, but also the “downstream” victims who bear the cost of crime prevention and control by paying higher prices for goods and services – costs that often have a greater impact on those with less ability to pay. Even those crimes that may seem “victimless,” such as substance abuse offenses, inflict harm not only on the individual – harm to their health, well-being, and ability to be productive members of society – but often to their families, who are trying to cope emotionally and financially with the consequences of substance use and abuse. Having said that, as a judge I am mindful that in resolving criminal cases, the outcome should take into account not only the safety of persons and property in our community, but also the need to restore the offender as a law-abiding member of our community.
4. Do you believe that all citizens have adequate access to legal help and the legal system? If not, what can be done to provide wider and better access?
Access to justice is never as broad as one would like, and it varies among jurisdictions. We are fortunate in Cobb County to have a long tradition of county leaders, including our current Board of Commissioners, who provide the financial resources needed to maintain a Circuit Defender’s Office managed by Randy Harris. He oversees the appointment of capable, experienced criminal defense attorneys who are willing to represent, at a reduced rate, those accused of crimes who cannot afford to retain counsel. Many do not realize that these same dedicated attorneys also have retained clients, and they bring to their appointed clients the same knowledge, skill and zealous defense that they deliver to their retained clients. Many years ago the legislature permitted Cobb County to continue operation of its Circuit Defender program because of the quality representation we consistently delivered to indigent defendants. While no program is perfect, we judges work with the Circuit Defender to ensure no indigent person facing criminal charges in Superior Court proceeds without a lawyer, unless they have demanded to do so (as is their Sixth Amendment right). Cobb Legal Aid fulfills much the same role for indigent defendants facing legal problems in the civil arena.
