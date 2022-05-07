Sonja N. Brown
Occupation: Magistrate Court Judge
Party: NA
Age: 51
Residence: I have been a proud resident of Kennesaw for over 21 years, and have called Cobb County home for almost 25 years.
Hometown: Freeport, Bahamas
Family (spouse, children): I am unmarried, but the proud Aunt to 6 wonderful nieces and nephews who reside locally.
Education/military service: I obtained my Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Media Arts (Radio/TV/Film) from Clark Atlanta University, and Juris Doctor from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School.
Have you served in elected office before: I have not served in elected office before, but currently serve as an appointed full-time Magistrate Court Judge in Cobb County.
Campaign website: Please visit my website at judgesonjabrown.com to learn more about my campaign.
1. Can you explain your judicial philosophy in plain English?
My philosophy as a judge can be summed up in three words – service, compassion, and justice. I commit to continuing to serving the citizens of Cobb County with integrity, honesty, honor, and fidelity to the constitution and the laws of Georgia; with compassion, by applying laws fairly, impartially, and without bias, and treating every person who appears before me with respect and humanity; and with justice, by balancing accountability with reconciliation, thereby ensuring that our community in Cobb County is kept safe by sentencing appropriately, where applicable, providing opportunities for intervention. Judge is the title that I carry, but I see my role as a judge as more than just a job, it is a calling to which I have responded. My role as a judge in this community requires that I be thoughtful in consideration of all matters that come before me - civil, criminal, and domestic - and that I work to seek justice with mercy in all cases.
2. What are the biggest changes you think we need to make to our justice system, if any?
Having had the opportunity to serve in different capacities within the justice system, first in the private sector as corporate in-house counsel, then as a 14-year prosecutor, and now in my current position as a Magistrate Court Judge, I have worked in the justice system on different levels, which gives me a unique perspective on how we can re-engineer the ways that our state courts address safety concerns in our community. The Cobb County Judicial Circuit has performed a great job of implementing new ways of “doing justice,” and addressing many of the everyday concerns, such as mental illness and addiction, that affect us as a community.
Expanding and increasing problem-solving courts, such as mental health and drug courts, to address the underlying needs that become a plight to our community, will result in a change to our justice system that will benefit us holistically as a community. It is my sincere belief that as members of the judiciary we have an ethical obligation to not only identify those areas that affect the equal and equitable access citizens have to the justice system, but to also work with all stakeholders to improve the justice system over which we preside.
3. Do you believe there is such a thing as a “victimless crime?” If so, what offenses would you place in this category?
The answer to this question is a difficult one because it is not the role of a judge to determine whether or not a particular crime has a victim. As such, the role of a judge is not to make or legislate law, but rather, it is a judge’s duty and responsibility to diligently, faithfully, and without fear or favor, administer justice fairly and impartially. Identifying whether or not there is a direct or particular victim in a criminal offense, is ultimately within the purview of the prosecuting agency.
4. Do you believe that all citizens have adequate access to legal help and the legal system? If not, what can be done to provide wider and better access?
In order for our citizens to have access to the resources, representation, language justice, and a fair and impartial judiciary, they must first have access to the building where these opportunities are found. Our justice system in Cobb County has done an excellent job of creating online access to many of the forms and information about available resources, thereby reducing the need for citizens to come to the courthouse for those issues that can be handled online. However, as the recent pandemic has highlighted, availability of technology, including computers and the internet, that gives access to these online resources, is not readily available to all citizens.
I believe that courts can provide wider and better access to the justice system by “taking the courthouse to the community,” and creating opportunities for our citizens to have access to the online resources that already exist. Partnerships with entities located in our neighborhoods, such as our libraries, and recreation and community centers, can house user-friendly kiosks or dedicated computers, that can be used by community members to access the court’s website and the already available online services.
Daniele Johnson
Occupation: Family Law Attorney and Former Prosecutor
Party: non-partisan
Age: 50
Residence: Marietta, West Cobb.
Hometown: Waukegan, Illinois
Family (spouse, children): Husband. 3 children
Education/military service: None
Have you served in elected office before: No.
Campaign website: danieleforjudge.com
1. Can you explain your judicial philosophy in plain English?
Integrity, transparency, sensibility, and fairness are 4 pillars of our judicial system. The system is comprised of rules and procedures designed to maintain its integrity. Those rules should be followed by the judicial gatekeepers, including, but not limited to, prosecutors, defense attorneys, civil litigators, and judges. I believe that a failure to maintain that integrity should result in consequences, such as, excluding illegally obtained evidence at trial; a public reprimand, at least, for violating the strict rules of conduct set by the State bar of Georgia; and the removal of judges from office who behave as if they above the law.
Transparency in our courts holds judges accountable. Every decision rendered by a judge should be written in detail and made public for all to see.
A judge is not only a fact finder, but she is also given the task of interpreting applicable law. I believe in a sensible approach to interpreting the laws as set by the legislature and a logical application of law to properly proven facts at trial.
Fairness is of the utmost importance. In my courtroom, all will be heard and may decisions will take into consideration all aspects of the case.
2. What are the biggest changes you think we need to make to our justice system, if any?
I believe that there needs to be a better understanding of the many facets of domestic violence, physical and non-physical. As a family law attorney and as trained guardian ad litem, I have been in the trenches alongside of victims of domestic violence, as well as the children raised in a household of violence. Domestic violence transcends gender, race, socio-economic status, and sexual orientation. We need to have more resources for the women and men who are attempting to safely escape their predicament.
3. Do you believe there is such a thing as a “victimless crime?” If so, what offenses would you place in this category?
No. There is no such thing as a victimless crime.
4. Do you believe that all citizens have adequate access to legal help and the legal system? If not, what can be done to provide wider and better access?
The system is not perfect, but through the many resources available in Cobb, there appears to be adequate access to legal help to those who seek it.
James K. Luttrell
Occupation: Attorney
Party: Non-Partisan
Age: 50
Residence: Smyrna, Georgia
Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia
Family (spouse, children): Wife, Stephany; Daughter, Julie
Education/military service: B.S. Political Science, Kennesaw State University; J.D., Walter F. George School of Law, Mercer University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.votejamesluttrell.com
1. Can you explain your judicial philosophy in plain English?
My judicial philosophy is to look first and foremost to the U.S. Constitution. It is necessary to look at the plain language of the Constitution. Any laws which are against the principles of the constitution cannot stand. Otherwise, a judge should follow precedent so long as precedent does not violate an individual’s rights and liberties. As a Superior Court judge, my role is not to make new law, but to interpret the laws enacted by the legislature, looking at the plain language of the statute and the intent or purpose behind the statute.
2. What are the biggest changes you think we need to make to our justice system, if any?
The courts should continue to use technology to allow for the efficient administration of the case docket. Calendar calls, status calendars, and uncontested matters should continue to utilize remote technology. This allows lawyers to be able to appear for multiple court commitments, and it reduces case backlog as cases are not being reset for conflicts. Diversion programs and accountability courts should be made more available so that first time non-violent felonies can come off the docket and the court can focus judicial resources on serious violent felonies. In domestic cases, I would require compliance with Uniform Superior Court Rules that the parties exchange financial affidavits. Parties would need to exchange child support worksheets, and exhibits prior to the hearing. Again, this would promote more efficient resolution of the cases.
3. Do you believe there is such a thing as a “victimless crime?” If so, what offenses would you place in this category?
There is no “victimless crime.” The goal is for a healthy, whole community. So whether society bears the brunt of crime; perpetrators’ families suffer; or individuals are directly harmed, all crimes are impactful and have victims. That does not mean that we treat all crime the same. For example, a homeowner is the victim of a residential burglary; a violation of one’s residence is the kind of crime that generally would call for incarceration and punishment. But when a father abuses methamphetamine, his wife and child are victims; incarceration of the father for his methamphetamine addiction may punish indirectly the wife and child whose lives are impacted when that husband and father is incarcerated. When dealing with drug crimes, the Court should promote rehabilitation. Furthermore, the Court should promote diversion programs for first time, non-violent offenders.
4. Do you believe that all citizens have adequate access to legal help and the legal system? If not, what can be done to provide wider and better access?
As an attorney who has represented indigent clients for more than 26 years, I have observed that all citizens do not have adequate access to legal help and the legal system particularly with regard to civil matters. Courts should encourage and persuade large law firms to provide pro bono assistance to individuals who need legal aid in civil matters. In criminal matters, the Cobb County Circuit Defender provides an attorney to serve as an “attorney of the day” on arraignment calendars and probation revocation calendars to answer questions and, if possible, resolve the case that same day for individuals who do not have counsel. As our next Cobb County Superior Court Judge, I would encourage the creation of a similar program for civil matters.
Taneesha Dobyne Marshall
Occupation: Chief Regional Counsel for Southern Region and Senior Manager for Eastern Half of U.S., Employment and Labor Division, Federal Aviation Administration
Party: non- partisan position
Age: 44
Residence: West Cobb (Powder Springs) for 20 years
Hometown: Flora, Indiana
Family (spouse, children): Husband -Darryl Marshall (Veteran and 20+ yrs Cobb County employee) and our 3 sons
Education/military service: Truman State University - B.S. In Political Science; The Ohio State University, Moritz College of Law -Juris Doctor
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.votetaneeshamarshall.com
1. Can you explain your judicial philosophy in plain English?
My judicial philosophy is simple - Listen, Learn, and Lean into the Law. Using my 20 years of a diverse legal career in multiple practice areas including family, criminal, employment, contracts, real estate and ethics and several legal positions, I will be open-minded and LISTEN to all sides in each case so that I can LEARN as much as possible from what's presented before me. Before making a decision, I will LEAN into the applicable laws to make sure it is not only fair, but supported with law and reason while also addressing the specific remedies or penalties as needed on a case by case basis. As a mother of 3 sons and Cobb resident for 20 years, I love this community and am completely committed and prepared to make difficult decisions when necessary to keep Cobb safe and thriving.
2. What are the biggest changes you think we need to make to our justice system, if any?
The judicial system, including judges, always need to be conscious of implicit biases that can impact the judicial system. I believe that Cobb County Courts have done an excellent job with training and educating the judges and staff to be more aware of these implicit biases.
Also, with the unprecedented and exponential population growth we've seen in Cobb County and Georgia in recent years, it will be important to ensure that our judicial system is able to effectively adjust and handle the increase in legal issues that results from more densely populated areas. As a staff attorney for Superior Court Judge Robert Flournoy, I became familiar with drafting decisions, court processes and types of cases that come before Cobb Superior Court. Also, I am confident that the skills I have learned since then including my participation in the creation, implementation and ongoing evaluation of a national case management system for a federal agency coupled with my extensive experience managing a team of attorneys and staff in multiple offices across the country will be useful to assisting with case efficiency.
3. Do you believe there is such a thing as a “victimless crime?” If so, what offenses would you place in this category?
There are criminal acts where the harm may be limited to the individual or those involved consented to the illegal behavior, but that doesn't change the fact that it's still a crime by law. Again, accountability is critical to our legal system and even when there appears to be no actual victim, it could cause social or other intangible harm if we continue to not address these issues and violations. For instance, retail theft may be seen as victimless crime because the person is stealing from a business rather than another individual, but these type of repeated offenses may result in higher prices for other individuals who shop there to absorb costs for increased security and/or property loss. As a judge, I will not ignore laws being violated regardless of who is impacted or how minor the harm may appear to others. Instead, I will use my judicial sense to determine the appropriate penalty for those offenses in each case.
4. Do you believe that all citizens have adequate access to legal help and the legal system? If not, what can be done to provide wider and better access?
Unfortunately, while I believe that everyone has civil liberties and the right to access the legal system, many are not aware of what those rights and/or access look like. As a result this has also caused mistrust in our legal system and a increased strain on caseloads and processing as non-represented individuals try to blindly navigate the legal system or get legal help. I believe that general education is key to helping address some of these perceptions. Realistically, regardless of income, there are not enough attorneys to address the numerous legal issues that regularly come into a court system each day. Throughout my legal career and even now, I have created and facilitated in-person and virtual training to hundreds of employees who are non-attorneys on basic or common legal processes and matters. By educating the public in plain English on basic and/or common legal issues and judicial processes, this will help enhance case efficiency and potentially deter future cases. Ultimately, I believe this will improve the overall safety, growth and unity in our community.
Gerald Moore
Occupation: Assistant District Attorney
Party: N/A
Age: 52
Residence: Acworth, West Cobb County
Hometown: San Francisco, CA
Family (spouse, children): Single Father, widowed, with 2 teenage sons
Education/military service: BA in Sociology of Law, University of California at Davis; JD, Santa Clara University School of Law
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: Mooreforcobb.com
1. Can you explain your judicial philosophy in plain English?
I think that every person who interacts with our Judicial system needs to be treated with respect and fairness. As a Superior Court Judge, I would always work to apply the law in a fair and compassionate manner, with efforts directed at helping non-violent offenders with mental health and substance use disorder challenges. Helping these offenders find a way forward, through treatment options and accountability courts, while also protecting the community from violent offenders, who would offer harm to Cobb County citizens, would be my ultimate goal.
2. What are the biggest changes you think we need to make to our justice system, if any?
The biggest change we need to make is the expansion and use of evidence-based drug treatment programs that utilize medically assisted treatment (MAT) for individuals with substance use disorders. Given the highly addictive nature of opioids, which includes heroin, and the fact that we live in the “Heroin Triangle,” medical intervention is often required to restore individuals back to the community. We need to work hard to expand these programs and make them available to moderate and low income citizens, as well as those with substantial means.
3. Do you believe there is such a thing as a “victimless crime?” If so, what offenses would you place in this category?
I do not believe there are victimless crimes, because every crime takes a toll on our families, neighbors, business owners, and community. Understanding and respecting these connections between our actions and our community is a key element in restoring non-violent offenders back to our community. Every person that has a substance use disorder has family and community that depends on him/her to be the best version of his/herself. Children, parents, employers, and the community at large suffer when individuals abuse substances and fail to function in society properly. Likewise, store owners who suffer property crimes such as shoplifting must raise prices or make less profit; this causes injury to the community and store owner. Finally, every crime costs the community in police and emergency services tax dollars. Every crime has a cost.
4. Do you believe that all citizens have adequate access to legal help and the legal system? If not, what can be done to provide wider and better access?
I do not believe that all citizens have adequate access to legal help. Access to legal services is very limited to those citizens with low incomes. We can do 3 things to improve this accessibility in Cobb County:
First, we can expand the Circuit Court Defenders’ resources and look for ways to incentivize private attorneys to take circuit court cases and do Pro Bono cases.
Second, we need to expand our use of legal clinics to address landlord/tenant and domestic cases. This can be better accomplished through using virtual meeting technology and allowing law students to practice under the Third Year Practice Act.
Lastly, we need to push forward and continue our efforts with the Second Chance Help Desk in Cobb County. This will allow low income persons with criminal records to have their records managed in conformity with Georgia Law allowing them greater access to employment and housing opportunities.
