1. Can you explain your judicial philosophy in plain English?
A judge's role is to interpret and apply the law as written by our local legislators to the individual facts of each case that comes before her.
2. What are the biggest changes you think we need to make to our justice system, if any?
My goal as a judge is to always ensure equity and fairness. Unfortunately, some of our citizens do not always see the justice system as being just nor fair to all.
We as judges must continually strive to ensure that these fundamental principles that are enshrined in our system of justice are lived out in the courtrooms over which we have charge, for as long as the citizens permit us to serve them.
3. Do you believe there is such a thing as a “victimless crime?” If so, what offenses would you place in this category?
With every crime, someone is victimized, whether the victim is the individual himself who is accused of the crime or an innocent third party. With every crime, someone is impacted, and with all crimes, society as a whole is impacted.
4. Do you believe that all citizens have adequate access to legal help and the legal system? If not, what can be done to provide wider and better access?
In Cobb County, we are firmly committed to ensuring that all citizens have adequate access to legal help and the legal system, and I have made it one of my top priorities from the moment I took the bench to assist the citizens who appear before me in every way I can.
Cobb County State Court Judge, Post 5
Eric Brewton, unopposed, did not respond.
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 1
Jason B. Fincher, unopposed, did not respond.
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 4
Bridgette Campbell Glover, unopposed, did not respond.
