REPUBLICANS
David Chastain
Occupation: Analyst
Party: Republican
Age: 65
Residence: Acworth/NE Cobb
Hometown: Atlanta/Marietta
Family (spouse, children): Wife, Lori, and three adult children, four grandchildren
Education: Cobb Schools and University of Georgia
Have you served in elected office before: Cobb School Board
Campaign website: Facebook - @ChastainCobbPost4
1.How do students make up for learning loss caused by the pandemic?
As a member and current Chair of the Cobb County Board of Education, I know our teachers are highly qualified and stand ready to meet the instructional needs of our children. Trusting our teachers to do what they do best is a simple answer but the correct answer when addressing any learning deficiencies, no matter why the lack exists.
If it is found some of our students need additional resources to catch them up to their peers, I stand ready to continue supporting those types of initiatives as your school board member.
2. How does the district close the achievement gap between students from different backgrounds?
As a board member, I have always supported programs and instructional approaches which closes any educational gaps in a child’s learning, regardless of who their parents may be or where they live. As always, I will continue to insist that appropriate resources are used to micro-target any areas of need.
3. Are you supportive of the ban on “critical race theory”? Why?
First, I have a long history of supporting our state approved educational standards. Speaking with numerous classroom teachers, I know their day is literally packed planning for instruction of Georgia standards. As such, I am not going to ask our teachers to put additional items on their ‘plate’, which is not a state standard. I believe it is simply unfair to ask our professionals to attend another series of in-services, seminars, or faculty meetings used to promote any topic which is not part of our Georgia Educational Standards. Critical Race Theory is not part of our state approved standards.
Our parents entrust our schools with their most precious commodity, their children. As such, I will always support the right of parents to guide their children’s growth and understanding of the world around them. The bottom line: Teachers should teach state standards and Parents have the right to parent their own children.
4. What do you make of the school district’s accreditation company choosing to scratch much of its original recommendation from its special review?
I am pleased to see that Cognia recognized the major flaws in their original evaluation and chose to do the right thing by looking at the real data instead of meritless, hyperbole which ended up having no real basis.
As a board member, I will continue to protect our students, school system and community from unwarranted attacks. In the same breath, I believe all organizations can always seek improvement in the delivery of services and will not shy away from any legitimate review or criticism.
