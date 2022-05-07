REPUBLICANS
JoAnn K. Birrell
Occupation: District 3 County Commissioner
Party: Republican
Age: 68
Residence: Marietta (unincorporated Cobb)
Hometown: Goldsboro NC
Family (spouse, children): Husband Dave, two stepchildren and 3 grandchildren
Education/military service: BA in Political Science and Paralegal Certificate.
Have you served in elected office before: Yes, currently hold the position of District 3 Commissioner
Campaign website: JoAnnCan.com.
1. Are you in favor of a 30-year sales tax funding transit for Cobb County? Why?
No. I have always supported the SPLOST being a referendum for the voters to decide with a clear project list and a reasonable time horizon for renewal for voters yet again decide. However, I cannot support a 1-cent tax for 30 years on top of the millage, ESPLOST, and the county SPLOST in place already for 6 years. It’s too long and too much particularly when our families are struggling with crippling inflation.
2. It’s been said Cobb County does not have affordable housing for its teachers, police officers and other public servants. What steps should be taken to fix this problem?
We should encourage developers to offer incentives and discounts to law enforcement, teachers and county employees when buying homes. For instance, I had a zoning a few years ago for condos on Atlanta Rd., and the developer offered to pay closing costs for county employees. We are dealing with a housing market at record highs, a county that is in-demand, and prices being driven by inflation and supply chain issues. Innovative ideas and working collaboratively with developers and stakeholders to offer discounts or incentives for public safety employees and teachers is our best way forward.
3. Where do you come down in the debate over greater vs. less housing density in Cobb County?
I fall on the side of less density, more greenspace, and appropriate zoning that is in compliance with our land use plan and existing neighborhoods. My record shows that this philosophy is exactly what has driven my decisions in zoning during my time on the Commission. Additionally, I have listened to constituents impacted by potential zonings and worked closely with other stakeholders involved to protect our quality of life, host community meetings prior to public hearings and I will continue doing the same.
4. Justice Louis Brandeis famously referred to sunlight as the best of disinfectants. What can be done to make the county government more transparent to the public?
I have been a strong proponent of more transparency. My belief is that communication is the key to accomplishing that. This is why I work tirelessly to update my constituents, return calls and emails, remain involved in the community, and maintain an open-door policy. A majority of my time is spent addressing questions, concerns, and needs of my constituents. We need more of that from county officials and must continue to do more to engage the community at large and make sure our county government is responsive.
Judy Sarden
Occupation: Consultant/Attorney
Party: Republican
Age: 51
Residence: NE Cobb
Hometown: (No answer provided)
Family (spouse, children): Husband, Avery and 2 teenaged children
Education/military service: Auburn University, BS in Business Administrations, Law Degree from Samford University
Have you served in elected office before: no
Campaign website: www.judysardenforcobb.com
1. Are you in favor of a 30-year sales tax funding transit for Cobb County? Why?
I am not in favor of a 30-year sales tax to fund mass transit in Cobb, nor are the County’s mayors or any voters to whom I have spoken. At this juncture, mass transit is simply not a need nor a desire of the people of Cobb County. Instead, people are more concerned about the existing infrastructure and roads, which should be the priority. A look at the current transit utilization in Cobb (including the mostly vacant Hickory Grove Park and Ride) show that mass transit is not a service that Cobb should be focused on.
2. It’s been said Cobb County does not have affordable housing for its teachers, police officers and other public servants. What steps should be taken to fix this problem?
Whenever I hear this, I would like to also understand what the speaker’s definition of “affordable housing” is. I think that’s important in order to answer this question. That said, many programs exist to help fire fighters, teachers and police officers with down payments and home purchases.
A quick Google search will yield several results, as would a quick chat with a knowledgeable real estate agent or mortgage broker. I don’t see that it’s the County’s job to “do” something because home prices are driven by what the market will bear.
3. Where do you come down in the debate over greater vs. less housing density in Cobb County?
I think that certain areas of Cobb County lend themselves to higher density and others do not. It’s important to look at each community separately - there is no “one size fits all” solution. East Cobb and Northeast Cobb are mostly low density residential. So sticking a high density development into those areas wouldn’t make sense. On the other hand, there are areas that need redeveloping and are highly commercial. Those areas may lend themselves to creative development strategies, but they must improve and uplift the surrounding community. Of utmost importance in East Cobb and Northeast Cobb is to maintain its suburban feel and lifestyle, because that’s why people moved to the area. If those same people were looking for a high-density lifestyle, they would have purchased a home elsewhere.
4. Justice Louis Brandeis famously referred to sunlight as the best of disinfectants. What can be done to make the county government more transparent to the public?
I plan to create my own citizen’s coalition by partnering with the various community organizations around Cobb County. I plan to maintain two-way communications with the coalition so that I can keep them informed of issues that impact their communities and will remain open to comments and feedback. I have spoken to so many groups who tell me about issues they “found out about” at the last minute and then had to scramble to get people to the meetings to speak or hear the vote. They feel like the BOC plays “hide the ball” on important issues. County government shouldn’t be run like that. I believe that government operates with the consent of the governed, hence, voters should know what the government is doing. Likewise, elected officials should maintain an open discourse with those who elected them.
DEMOCRATS
Christine Triebsch
Occupation: Family and Juvenile Law Attorney and small business owner, Christine A. Triebsch, P.C.
Party: Democrat
Age: 60
Residence: East Cobb County
Hometown: Kearney, NE
Family (spouse, children): Husband, Kevin; a son 23 and a daughter 19.
Education: John Marshall Law School (Atlanta) 1995, J.D.
Email: ChristineForGa@gmail.com
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: ChristineForGa.com
1. Are you in favor of a 30-year sales tax funding transit for Cobb County? Why?
I support mass transit in Cobb County. Until I see the specifics of the 30-year sales tax, I cannot comment on the suggested number of years or the tax rate. But generally, we have talented individuals in Cobb County and we have a number of employment centers in which linking the two would benefit the employee and the employer. It is important to listen to the large businesses who are located within the Atlanta metro area as well as those considering moving here to ensure they, as well as the potential employees, can easily be transported from Cobb County to their employer. We need to keep our Cobb County residents in our state so that we can benefit from their education, expertise, and knowledge.
I believe Cobb County citizens should be engaged in this process as well. Making the information easily available to all, receiving input from all, and addressing any concerns is critical to build transparency and trust between the Commissioner and the citizens – after all, the Commissioners work for the citizens of Cobb County.
2. It’s been said Cobb County does not have affordable housing for its teachers, police officers, and other public servants. What steps should be taken to fix this problem?
Generally, those who protect, educate, and respond to our family’s needs should be able to obtain affordable housing, in or near the area in which they are employed. I understand that wages are not keeping up with housing costs, preventing individuals from seeking a home of their own because their income does not qualify for a traditional mortgage. Incentives is a place to start. Loans with strings attached could be an option. Strings may include: the property is used only as a principal residence; they stay on the job for a certain number of years; they provide evidence that they are still employed in the field; they provide evidence of occupancy in the house, are a few ideas to be addressed. Working with agencies, programs, local and national groups who have seen successful implementation of such a program is a great place to start.
3. Where do you come down in the debate over greater vs. less housing density in Cobb County?
To answer this question, much more information is needed. What property is sought to be zoned or rezoned? What is the property currently zoned? What is the community’s input about the property? Have their concerns been properly addressed? Is the change consistent with the comprehensive plan or a master plan? What about the adjacent properties, how are their properties affected? Again, all interested parties as well as the community need to be involved in the discussion.
4. Justice Louis Brandeis famously referred to sunlight as the best disinfectants. What can be done to make the county government more transparent to the public?
First, any data generated by county government the public seeks should be available and within reach. With the internet and numerous search engines, private sector information is readily available, and so should county government data and information. In other words, is the data readily available or is the data hidden or too enormous and large to be useful versus in an organized fashion for ease of access and readability?
Second, how is the county conveying information to the public? The information should be conveyed in an efficient, available manner to the public. How do the elected government officials communicate with the public when questions arise about the county? Many different modes should be used, like regular emails, videos, social media, the county website, etc. But most importantly, the public must be heard, and their questions answered.
Third, all work sessions as well as the County Commission meetings should be streamed live, and they should be archived on the website for future access.
A transparent and accountable government builds trust and empowers and engages the public.
