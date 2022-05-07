REPUBLICANS
Keli A. Gambrill (incumbent)
Occupation: Consultant
Party: Republican
Age: 53
Residence: West Cobb
Hometown: Marietta
Family (spouse, children): Husband Bob and son
Education/military service: Bachelor of Arts Accounting
Have you served in elected office before: Yes, seeking my second term
Campaign website: cobbneedsKeli.com
1. Are you in favor of a 30-year sales tax funding transit for Cobb County? Why?
I am not in support of the 30-year sales tax funding transit. The current projects list would have rail in the southern portion of the county and more potentially empty buses running along Cobb Pkwy which the county currently subsidizes $33M this amount has almost doubled in four years. While these proposed projects may help move commuters north/south to employment and entertainment centers, it does nothing to address the daily congestion going east/west to return home. Residents in District 1 are impacted by commuters outside of the county to the north and west. It is unlikely a commuter from the north will stop to get on a bus for the last 10 or so miles of their commute. Coming from the west, Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield, which is asset to the community, will continue to bottleneck traffic.
2. It’s been said Cobb County does not have affordable housing for its teachers, police officers and other public servants. What steps should be taken to fix this problem?
The halo effect of Truist has raised property values 50% from 2013 –2019, couple this with the increase in apartments and rezoning applications that approve more homes per acre than planned, land prices will only continue to increase. Builders are also constructing bigger homes, which drives up cost. Tiny homes – or “Boutique” homes, are not the answer as 450 sq. ft. can cost $200,000. It will take a collaborative effort between the county and developers to offer quality homes in a smaller package. Residential Senior Living has a minimum 1,800 square footage requirement for home size and often range up to 2,600 sq. ft. Of course the interior finishes drive up the price points, but why can we not construct homes of similar exterior quality with more affordable interiors?
3. Where do you come down in the debate over greater vs. less housing density in Cobb County?
The debate is not greater vs. less housing density, but ensuring we maintain the wide variety of housing choices. District 1 is unique as you can find apartment/townhome options in our cities to bucolic homes on multiple acres. Keeping this unique character is the debate as preservation of green space has resulted in smaller lots creating a sea of rooftops while keeping the density under two units per acre.
4. Justice Louis Brandeis famously referred to sunlight as the best of disinfectants. What can be done to make the county government more transparent to the public?
I myself have had issues finding information on the county website, and I know constituents are often frustrated finding information on zoning or public meetings as well. Prior to the pandemic, I was hosting town hall series on educating the public on various topics. I would like these town halls to resume and help educate constituents on how to access and request information.
