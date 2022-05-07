REPUBLICANS

Chris Carr (incumbent)

Chris Carr

Occupation: Georgia Attorney General

Party: Republican

Age: 50

Residence: Dunwoody

Hometown: Dunwoody

Family (spouse, children): Spouse Joan Carr, two daughters

Education/military service: University of Georgia, undergrad and law school

Have you served in elected office before: I have served as the Georgia Attorney General since 2016

Campaign website: www.chriscarrga.com

John Gordon did not respond. 

DEMOCRATS 

Jen Jordan

Jen Jordan

Jen Jordan

Occupation: Attorney & State Senator

Party: Democratic

Age: 47

Residence: Sandy Springs

Hometown: Eastman, GA

Family (spouse, children): Husband Lawton and children Lawton & Cokie

Education/military service: The proud product of public schools, Jen attended Dodge High School, Georgia Southern University, and University of Georgia School of Law. Her father was a Marine.

Have you served in elected office before: Jen has represented the 6th Senate District since 2017.

Campaign website: jen4ga.com

Christian Wise Smith did not respond. 

