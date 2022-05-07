REPUBLICANS

Jake Evans 

Jake Evans

Jake Evans

Occupation: Attorney and Former Georgia State Ethics Commission Chairman

Party: Republican

Age: 35

Residence Roswell

Hometown: Lithia Springs

Family: spouse, children: Married to his wife Baylie Evans

Education/military service: Undergrad political science major UGA Law School

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: jakeevans.org

Byron Gatewood

Byron Gatewood

Byron Gatewood

Occupation: Army Officer, self-employed

Party: Republican

Age: 41

Residence: East Cobb

Hometown: (No response given)

Family (spouse, children): Ashley (wife) and four children: Aubrey (13), Buddy (10), Edith (5), Naveen (2)

Education/military service: MBA Cornell University, MA University of Oklahoma, BS Louisiana State University; 20 years U.S. Army

Have you served in elected office before: No, and have never run for office

Campaign website: GatewoodforGeorgia.com

Blake Harbin

Blake Harbin.jpg

Blake Harbin

Occupation: CEO Houzzle Financial

Party: Republican

Age: 42

Residence: Alpharetta

Hometown: Alpharetta

Family (spouse, children): Wife, son and grandson

Education/military service: School of Hard Knocks

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: https://www.blakeharbin.com/

Rich McCormick

Rich McCormick .jpg

Dr. Rich McCormick

Occupation: Emergency Medicine Physician

Party: Republican Party

Age: 53

Residence: Suwanee, Georgia

Hometown: Career Marine- all over the U.S. and abroad.

Family (Spouse, children): Debra Miller, who is an oncologist. Along with seven children.

Education/military service: Residency, Emory School of Medicine, 2010-2013; Medical School, Morehouse School of Medicine, 2006-2010; Graduate School, National University, 1995-1998, Masters of Business Administration; Undergraduate, Oregon State University, 1986-1990, Bachelors of Science, Exercise and Sports Science. Military: Aviation Safety School, 1999; Command and Staff School, 1999; Airborne (Jump) School, 1997; Survival, Evasion, Rescue School, 1996; Amphibious Warfare School, 1995; Flight School, 1991-1992; The Basic School, 1990; Mountain Warfare Leaders Course, 1988

Have you served in elected office before: No. Student Body President, Moorehouse School of Medicine

Campaign website: https://www.richmccormick.us

Mallory Staples

Mallory Staples

Mallory Staples

Occupation: Christian ministry; former teacher and small business owner

Party: Republican

Age: 49

Residence: Alpharetta

Hometown: Stone Mountain

Family (spouse, children): Husband Brad Staples, 3 children James, Reagan, and John

Education/military service: University of Georgia, no military service

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: staplesforcongress.com

Suzi Voyles

Suzi Voyles Headshot 2021.png

Suzi Voyles

Occupation: Homemaker, Educator, Policy Analyst

Party: Republican

Age: I have reached the age of wisdom and experience.

Residence: Sandy Springs

Hometown: Sandy Springs

Family (spouse, children): Husband, Jim Voyles. Children: Mary Elizabeth Voyles, Kathryn Searle (Cameron Searle), Sarah Anne Sulzmann (Jay Sulzmann). 3 granddaughters

Education/military service: College of Idaho-BS; University of Southern California-MSEd; Hillsdale College-Certificates in multiple disciplines

Have you served in elected office before: No public elected office. Have been elected to many non-profit and community board leadership positions

Campaign website: www.suzivoyles.com

Meagan HansonPaulette Smith and Eugene Yu did not respond. 

DEMOCRATS 

Robert (Bob) Franklin Christian III

Robert (Bob) Christian

Robert Franklin Christian III

Occupation: Board Member, CatStone Books Inc.

Party: Democrat

Age: 51

Residence: Dawson County

Hometown: (No response given)

Family (spouse, children): (No response given)

Education/military service: (No response given)

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: www.christianforga6.com

Wayne C. White

Wayne White

Wayne C. White

Occupation: Consultant in International Development

Party: Democratic

Age: 59

Residence: Cumming, Forsyth

Hometown: (No response given)

Family (spouse, children): Two children, young men ages 20 and 21

Education/military service: Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering from University of Missouri; Masters and Doctorate in International Relations from the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: wayneforgeorgia.com

