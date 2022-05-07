REPUBLICANS
Jake Evans
Occupation: Attorney and Former Georgia State Ethics Commission Chairman
Party: Republican
Age: 35
Residence Roswell
Hometown: Lithia Springs
Family: spouse, children: Married to his wife Baylie Evans
Education/military service: Undergrad political science major UGA Law School
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: jakeevans.org
Byron Gatewood
Occupation: Army Officer, self-employed
Party: Republican
Age: 41
Residence: East Cobb
Hometown: (No response given)
Family (spouse, children): Ashley (wife) and four children: Aubrey (13), Buddy (10), Edith (5), Naveen (2)
Education/military service: MBA Cornell University, MA University of Oklahoma, BS Louisiana State University; 20 years U.S. Army
Have you served in elected office before: No, and have never run for office
Campaign website: GatewoodforGeorgia.com
Blake Harbin
Occupation: CEO Houzzle Financial
Party: Republican
Age: 42
Residence: Alpharetta
Hometown: Alpharetta
Family (spouse, children): Wife, son and grandson
Education/military service: School of Hard Knocks
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: https://www.blakeharbin.com/
Rich McCormick
Occupation: Emergency Medicine Physician
Party: Republican Party
Age: 53
Residence: Suwanee, Georgia
Hometown: Career Marine- all over the U.S. and abroad.
Family (Spouse, children): Debra Miller, who is an oncologist. Along with seven children.
Education/military service: Residency, Emory School of Medicine, 2010-2013; Medical School, Morehouse School of Medicine, 2006-2010; Graduate School, National University, 1995-1998, Masters of Business Administration; Undergraduate, Oregon State University, 1986-1990, Bachelors of Science, Exercise and Sports Science. Military: Aviation Safety School, 1999; Command and Staff School, 1999; Airborne (Jump) School, 1997; Survival, Evasion, Rescue School, 1996; Amphibious Warfare School, 1995; Flight School, 1991-1992; The Basic School, 1990; Mountain Warfare Leaders Course, 1988
Have you served in elected office before: No. Student Body President, Moorehouse School of Medicine
Campaign website: https://www.richmccormick.us
Mallory Staples
Occupation: Christian ministry; former teacher and small business owner
Party: Republican
Age: 49
Residence: Alpharetta
Hometown: Stone Mountain
Family (spouse, children): Husband Brad Staples, 3 children James, Reagan, and John
Education/military service: University of Georgia, no military service
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: staplesforcongress.com
Suzi Voyles
Occupation: Homemaker, Educator, Policy Analyst
Party: Republican
Age: I have reached the age of wisdom and experience.
Residence: Sandy Springs
Hometown: Sandy Springs
Family (spouse, children): Husband, Jim Voyles. Children: Mary Elizabeth Voyles, Kathryn Searle (Cameron Searle), Sarah Anne Sulzmann (Jay Sulzmann). 3 granddaughters
Education/military service: College of Idaho-BS; University of Southern California-MSEd; Hillsdale College-Certificates in multiple disciplines
Have you served in elected office before: No public elected office. Have been elected to many non-profit and community board leadership positions
Campaign website: www.suzivoyles.com
Meagan Hanson, Paulette Smith and Eugene Yu did not respond.
DEMOCRATS
Robert (Bob) Franklin Christian III
Occupation: Board Member, CatStone Books Inc.
Party: Democrat
Age: 51
Residence: Dawson County
Hometown: (No response given)
Family (spouse, children): (No response given)
Education/military service: (No response given)
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.christianforga6.com
Wayne C. White
Occupation: Consultant in International Development
Party: Democratic
Age: 59
Residence: Cumming, Forsyth
Hometown: (No response given)
Family (spouse, children): Two children, young men ages 20 and 21
Education/military service: Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering from University of Missouri; Masters and Doctorate in International Relations from the Fletcher School at Tufts University.
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: wayneforgeorgia.com
